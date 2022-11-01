Your guide to The Local’s Danish election coverage

We’ll be covering the election closely on November 1st, including a live blog of exit polls and results as they come in this evening, so keep an eye on our website for all the latest developments.

How could the election change life for foreigners?

In contrast to previous elections, immigration has taken a back seat for much of the 2022 campaign. This is mainly because the majority of parties – left and right – now broadly agree on strict rules for asylum, immigration and citizenship.

We have, however, had a couple of chances to ask a minister and an expert about ways in which the current election, or its outcome, might bring about a change for foreigners in Denmark.

There has also been some discussion of how Denmark’s strict citizenship rules have the potential to harm democracy in the country.

Election pledges and party comparisons

Denmark has 13 parties in parliament and another outside of parliament running in the election. Such a high number does not make it easier to find out what they each stand for.

Policy announcements

Bloc politics

The established ‘bloc’ system in Danish politics, which groups the right and left-wing parties into opposing factions, is not entirely straightforward. Further complicating things in this election is the possible break with this system caused by the emergence of a new centrist party, the Moderates, led by former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

In the event of a very close election, the election could even be decided by voters in autonomous territories the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

Polls

It should be noted that poll directors do not expect the actual results to match polls exactly, and that no-one really knows how the cards will fall if neither bloc gains an overall majority.

Controversies and credibility

One party has been accused of antisemitism, another may have illegally broadcast TV ads and all parties could be guilty of distracting drivers with their election placards.

All parties will have wanted to avoid major credibility issues: the Danish system means they are likely to be punished for it, according to an expert.