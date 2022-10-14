Read news from:
Denmark’s Moderates propose temporary pay rise for health workers

The Danish Moderate party, led by former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, say they want to give full-time health professionals 2,500 kroner extra per month in a temporary measure aimed at tackling personnel shortages.

Published: 14 October 2022 14:07 CEST
Moderates leader Lars Løkke Rasmussen with party colleagues Monika Rubin and Rosa Eriksen present the party's health policies. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark’s nursing shortage should be addressed by a temporary wage supplement that will encourage more health care sector staff to switch from part-time to full-time work, according to health policies presented by the party on Friday.

The Moderates, who are running in their first general election after being formed by Rasmussen in 2020, propose setting aside 1.625 billion kroner to give nurses and other health professionals a monetary incentive to increase their hours.

“[The amount] would enable a supplement of 2,500 kroner per month to all professionally qualified healthcare personnel,” Rasmussen said at a briefing on Friday.

“That does not just mean doctors… basically everyone,” he said.

The Moderates say they will finance the measure through various reserves including a “negotiation reserve” provided for in the government’s 2023 budget proposal, which sets aside 400 million kroner for spending to be negotiated between parties.

The proposed spending by the Moderates would only cover 2023, after which additional funding would be needed in order to continue the bonus scheme.

Rasmussed admitted that the effects of the plan could therefore be short-term and characterised it as an “acute plan” that would require additional measures.

Age charity wants Danish schools opened abroad to solve worker shortage

Age concern charity DanAge (Ældre Sagen) says Danish social care education programmes should be opened in foreign countries to address the chronic labour shortage suffered by the sector.

Published: 29 September 2022 15:00 CEST
Danish welfare courses that take place abroad are a potential solution to a serious lack of staff in elderly care, the CEO of DanAge, Bjarne Hastrup, told newspaper Berlingske.

Germany, Spain, India and the Phillippines are potential locations for the schools, according to the charity.

“And my question to politicians would be: ‘If you’re not going to do this, what are you going to do?’,” Hastrup told Berlingske.

In addition to giving students social care qualifications, the schools would also teach them the Danish language and culture, Hastrup suggests.

Nurses from India and the Phillippines should also be allowed to travel to Denmark and work in elderly care while waiting for the nursing qualifications to be authorised by Danish authorities, DanAge proposes.

READ ALSO: Why does Denmark take so long to authorise foreign medical professionals?

If the foreign nurses are denied authorisation, they should then be offered an alternative nursing qualification, which they would be able to study for in Denmark while continuing to work in elderly care, the charity said.

The proposal comes as DanAge on Thursday hosted a debate with Danish political party leaders at which it hoped to push for more political action on the sector’s labour shortage.

DanAge also wants au pairs – who can be granted temporary work and residence permits in Denmark under special au pair rules – to be offered a new work permit on expiry of their au pair contracts so that they can opt to stay in Denmark and work in the elderly sector.

Hastrup told Berlingske that the idea of training future staff in schools based abroad could be transferred to other areas of the health service which are also experiencing labour shortages.

It is unclear at the current time whether the charity’s proposals will garner political backing or momentum.

Danish work permit rules for non-EU nationals are restrictive, with one of the most popular pathways, the Pay Limit Scheme, requiring employers to pay a minimum wage high enough to prevent hires in many social care roles.

READ ALSO: How can you get a work permit in Denmark if you are not an EU national?

