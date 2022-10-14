Denmark’s Moderates propose temporary pay rise for health workers

Denmark’s nursing shortage should be addressed by a temporary wage supplement that will encourage more health care sector staff to switch from part-time to full-time work, according to health policies presented by the party on Friday.

The Moderates, who are running in their first general election after being formed by Rasmussen in 2020, propose setting aside 1.625 billion kroner to give nurses and other health professionals a monetary incentive to increase their hours.

“[The amount] would enable a supplement of 2,500 kroner per month to all professionally qualified healthcare personnel,” Rasmussen said at a briefing on Friday.

“That does not just mean doctors… basically everyone,” he said.

The Moderates say they will finance the measure through various reserves including a “negotiation reserve” provided for in the government’s 2023 budget proposal, which sets aside 400 million kroner for spending to be negotiated between parties.

The proposed spending by the Moderates would only cover 2023, after which additional funding would be needed in order to continue the bonus scheme.

Rasmussed admitted that the effects of the plan could therefore be short-term and characterised it as an “acute plan” that would require additional measures.