2022 DANISH ELECTION

Denmark elects: The political news from the second week of the election campaign

What has Denmark been talking about in the second week of the buildup to the November 1st parliamentary election? Here are the key talking points.

Published: 17 October 2022 23:07 CEST
"Meet Mette": A sign in Aalborg prior to the Danish prime minister's election campaign stop in the North Jutland city on October 13th. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Campaigning for the November 1st election has stepped up a gear in the last seven days. If you want to recap on the first week of the election campaign, click here.

The governing Social Democrats have weighed into the landbrugsdebat or “agricultural debate” by stating they want to invest a billion kroner to make Danish farming greener.

The investment will act as a “carrot”, incentivising the sector to introduce low-emissions farming, according to reports. It will act in tandem with a carbon dioxide tax for agriculture, the “stick” in the government’s plan. The spending is costed by expected future budget surpluses already earmarked for green transition spending.

Agriculture interest organisation Landbrug & Fødevarer has criticised a potential CO2 tax, saying it could cost jobs at abattoirs and dairies.

The Social Democrats also want the aviation sector to be greener, saying before the election that they will introduce a green passenger tax of 13 kroner on all flights that depart from Danish airports, to help finance the target of all Danish domestic flights being electric by 2030.

An analysis by broadcaster DR revealed that green domestic flights would only cut Denmark’s aviation emissions by around two percent.

The left-wing Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten) party wants ticket prices on public transport to be halved, to help people struggling financially due to inflation. The measure would be financed by postponing motorway projects, according to the proposal. The ticket reduction would be temporary and would be in place for a one-year period up to January 1st 2024.

Conservative parties (apart from the Danish People’s Party) last week made it clear they do not support discrimination against care sector workers who wear the Muslim head scarf, the hijab.

During a joint press briefing with leaders of the conservative or ‘blue bloc’ parties, the Liberal (Venstre) party leader, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, was asked whether his party supports allowing elderly care patients to refuse help from care staff if the carer wears the Muslim headscarf, hijab.

The far-right Danish People’s Party (DF) has previously proposed this and Ellemann-Jensen was pushed to say whether he agreed.

After an initial ‘yes’, The Liberal leader later moved to clarify, saying his position was “not about religion or anything else”.

“My concern is with the individual being able to freely choose their home care and that they can choose a different provider if they are not satisfied with the service. It is not about religion or anything else,” he stated.

Other conservative parties made similar clarifications.

The health sector was on the agenda last week, with a number of parties presenting policies.

The Liberals party said they would aim spending at reducing waiting times for hospital appointments, if elected.

One billion kroner annually will be invested in the health system, the party said.

Regional authorities would be able to spend the funding on “retention of staff including local salary provision, loyalty bonuses and overtime bonuses”, according to the proposal.

It could also be spent on technical improvements that can help bring down waiting times.

The Moderate party, led by former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, proposes an extra 2,500 kroner per month for full-time health professionals in a temporary measure aimed at tackling personnel shortages.

The Moderates suggest setting aside 1.625 billion kroner to give nurses and other health professionals a monetary incentive to increase their hours.

Denmark’s asylum policies have also been up for discussion, although this was in response to a news report, rather than a planned part of any party’s election strategy.

After media reports emerged that immigration authorities have ordered a pregnant refugee to return to Syria without her family, politicians including Løkke Rasmussen and Conservative party leader Søren Pape Poulsen criticised the situation. Both favour strict immigration rules in general. The government defended the asylum policies it has in place.

In a television debate between the party leaders on Sunday night, the two conservative candidates for prime minister, Ellemann-Jensen and Poulsen, and the incumbent PM Mette Frederksen disagreed on a few areas.

Those include state regulation of the ration between staff and children at preschool facilities (minimumsnormeringer in Danish), which Ellemann-Jensen backs but Poulsen rejects, saying this should be left up to municipalities.

On taxes, Poulsen wants to introduce tax cuts for lower earners first and higher earners later (by making changes to the top tax rate, topskatten).

Frederiksen had criticised Poulsen for wanting to cut the top tax rate, saying tax cuts will weaken Denmark’s social welfare system.

In the polls, Frederiksen has maintained a slender lead over her two conservative rivals and the ‘red bloc’ of allied parties on the left is just ahead of its ‘blue bloc’ opponents going into the final two weeks before the election.

But two new parties – particularly Rasmussen’s Moderates – look increasingly likely to have an important say in the outcome, polls suggest. You can read more about the latest polls in this article.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

What do latest polls tell us about Danish election race?

New opinion polls two weeks before Denmark’s general election show Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen maintaining a marginal lead over her rivals, but support for two new parties appears to be shifting.

Published: 17 October 2022 17:31 CEST
New polls just over two weeks ahead of Denmark’s parliamentary election show diverging fortunes for two new parties which have threatened to shake up the existing order.

One of the polls places the ‘red bloc’ of allied parties on the left wing on 48.6 percent of the vote share, marginally ahead of the conservative ‘blue bloc’ which has 45.3 percent.

Frederiksen maintains a higher preference as the public’s choice of PM than her two rivals combined.

The Denmark Democrats, a new conservative party led by former immigration minister Inger Støjberg, have seen support fall from around 10 percent of the overall vote share to 8 percent, according to a new poll from Epinion, produced for broadcaster DR and media Altinget.

Another major polling institution, Voxmeter, also has Støjberg’s party dropping back from 9.1 points two weeks ago to 7.9 percent in the most recent survey.

An opposite trend can be seen in the other newcomer party set to enter the Danish parliament, the Moderates, led by former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who formed the new centrist group after leaving the Liberals, where Støjberg served under him in government.

The Moderates have gained 3.2 points over the last week to reach 6.9 percent of the vote share, according to Epinion, while Voxmeter has them moving from 3.3 to 6.1 points over a similar timespan.

Among the largest parties, the governing Social Democrats are now at 26.1 percent according to Voxmeter. That is lower than last week’s 27.5 points but up from the 23.3 percent support the party had five weeks ago.

The Liberal (Venstre) party is stable at around 14 percent according to Voxmeter, but the Conservative party is now at 8.9 percent. That is down from 11.4 percent last week and 15.1 percent five weeks ago. The Epinion poll has the two heavyweight conservative parties on similar numbers to Voxmeter.

Støjberg, the leader of the Denmark Democrats, has generally stayed away from focusing on immigration during the election campaign – a topic on which she made her name as a hardliner during her time in government.

She has demanded cuts to Denmark’s top tax rate, topskatten, from the leader Liberal and Conservative parties as a provision for backing them to lead the government should the right wing parties gain an overall majority.

The former immigration minister has also attempted to frame a political discourse around the split between urban and rural areas, positioning herself and her party as looking out for the interests of rural parts of Denmark. However, this discussion has yet to gain a real foothold in the broader election campaign, analysts have suggested.  

With the Moderates edging upwards in the polls, Rasmussen has placed himself in what could be a very expedient position for negotiations once votes are cast, experts say. He has not promised to back the conservative candidates for Prime Minister, instead saying he wants a future government to include cooperation across the centre of parliament.

Theoretically, the Moderates could decide the outcome of a close election if the seats they win are enough to tip the balance in either direction.

The former PM is increasingly being spoken about as a fourth candidate in the race to be Prime Minister after November 1st, analysts say, because he may be able to make greater demands in order to support a conservative ‘blue bloc’ government.

Rasmussen has denied his ambition is to get his old job back.

“People would think this was just about being Prime Minister again. And that’s not what this is about,” he said of his current political project after being asked by broadcaster DR about his potential as a PM candidate.

The final live TV debate between the three confirmed candidates – Frederiksen, Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and Conservative party leader Søren Pape Poulsen, took place on Sunday night.

Commentators have rated Ellemann-Jensen’s performance positively but Poulsen has seen the popularity he enjoyed earlier this year fall away, as evidenced by the poll numbers.

