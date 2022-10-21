Read news from:
2022 DANISH ELECTION

Government with Social Democrats is favoured choice of rival ex-PM Rasmussen

The governing Social Democrats should form a coalition across the centre according to former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, an erstwhile rival.

Published: 21 October 2022 16:09 CEST
A Lars Løkke Rasmussen election poster with the slogan "change from the centre". Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Rasmussen, leader of the Moderate party, told media Zetland that the Social Democrats should be part of a new government after the November 1st election in an interview with media Zetland.

The ex-PM’s comments are important because they appear to increase the possibility of such a coalition becoming reality, an otherwise unlikely eventuality under Denmark’s established ‘bloc politics’ system.

The Social Democrats, led by incumbent PM Mette Frederiksen, would normally be a rival party to Rasmussen, who led the centre-right Liberal (Venstre) party when he was prime minister from 2009-11 and 2015-19.

He left the Liberals and formed the Moderates in 2020, and has since advocated more cross-bloc collaboration in Danish politics.

Because he has not committed his new party to either of the traditional competing factions – the ‘red’ or ‘blue’ blocs – he has kept his options open and could decide to work with either side to form a government.

Analysts have however speculated that he is most likely to use that position as trade-off for more influence in a ‘blue bloc’ government agreement, should conservative parties gain a majority at the election.

His comments on working with the Social Democrats appear to be the strongest suggestion so far that he could decide to work with his erstwhile rivals.

“I have reached the conclusion that we need to have the Social Democrats involved [in government]. But the Social Democrats attached to the left wing cannot deliver what is needed,” he said to Zetland.

“And there we need to eke out a stable, steady political partnership across the famous centre,” he said.

Previously, Rasmussen has said he would work with a smaller centre-left party, the Social Liberals, in a centre coalition, but his overtures to the Social Democrats appear to firm up his position.

Recent polls put Rasmussen’s party on around 9 percent of the vote share, a strong increase on earlier polls that would give them a potentially decisive 17 seats in parliament.

Frederiksen said at the beginning of the election campaign that her priority was to form a centre coalition, rather than to only work with red bloc parties as the Social Democrats would usually be expected to do.

She named two parties on the left, the Social Liberals and Socialist People’s Party, and two on the right – the Conservatives and Liberals – as potential government partners. She did not mention the Moderates or Rasmussen.

The Conservatives and Liberals have both stated they do not wish to go into government with Frederiksen.

On Friday, Frederiksen called her predecessor’s view that the Social Democrats should be in government “positive”.

“I naturally think it’s positive. I actually think I would take this opportunity to encourage [Liberal and Conservative leaders] Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and Søren Pape Poulsen to reassess their very clear rejection of a broad partnership,” she said to journalists in Brussels, where she is currently attending an EU summit.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Why Faroe Islands and Greenland could decide Danish election result

Denmark’s election on November 1st could conceivably be settled by four parliamentary seats allocated to representatives from Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Published: 20 October 2022 13:43 CEST
Under Denmark’s constitution, four seats in parliament or “North Atlantic mandates” as they are termed in Danish politics are awarded to parties from the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

Both are autonomous territories within of the Kingdom of Denmark and have their own parliaments. Before they became autonomous in the 20th century, they were governed from Copenhagen – hence the constitutional need for their representation in parliament.

Because the parliament has a total of 179 seats, 90 are required for a party (in practice, a faction of allied parties under the ‘bloc’ system) to win a majority and form government.

Usually, the four North Atlantic seats are not required to take one side or the other over the threshold of 90 seats needed to win an election.

For example, the 2019 election saw four red bloc parties secure 91 seats and therefore the parliamentary majority needed to back an agreement that installed Mette Frederiksen as Prime Minister.

But if the red and blue blocs both fall slightly short of 90 seats, the North Atlantic seats – and the parties that win them in the Faroes and Greenland – can come into play.

The most recent poll produces this exact situation because it gives the ‘red bloc’ 87 seats with 71 seats to the opposing ‘blue bloc’.

The centrist Moderate party, which has not aligned itself to either side, under former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen would get 17 seats if the poll was born out in the election itself.

If the Moderates decided to work with the blue bloc, each side would still be short of 90 seats at 87 and 88 for the red and blue sides respectively.

This would mean the North Atlantic parties would need to join an agreement to put a government in place.

The situation is unusual but has occurred before – most recently at the 1998 election, which was famously decided by 176 votes on the Faroe Islands.

Five of the last six elections in Denmark have seen parties aligned with the Danish ‘red’ bloc take three of the four North Atlantic mandates, with the exception being 2015, when all four went to red parties.

Parties from the Faroe Islands and Greenland tend to back the bloc that aligns most closely with their own politics.

“The Faroe Islands and Denmark have separate economies. The burdens I as a member of parliament can place on Danish voters would have no impact on my voters. And the Danish voters cannot replace me. They do not have access to my place at Christiansborg,” Sjúrður Skaale, a current member of the Danish parliament with the Faroese Social Democratic Party, wrote in a column in media Altinget in January this year.

Skaale said he would prefer North Atlantic seats not to be decisive, despite Social Democratic parties from the Faroe Islands potentially being able to tip the balance in favour of a Social Democratic Danish government in a knife edge election.

“Personally, I hope the [current] government can continue. But it would be completely wrong – verging on undemocratic – if it happened on the basis outlined,” he wrote.

