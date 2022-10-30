Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Three candidates for PM in Denmark, and one wild card

Facing off with incumbent Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the right and far-right opposition are mainly lining up behind two candidates to form the next government after the November 1 election.

Published: 30 October 2022 10:24 CET
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who is also leader of the centre-left Social Democrat party, is pictured in Prague, Czech Republic. Denmark is voting on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in what looks to be a tight election between the incumbent left-wing and a bloc of right-wing and far-right candidates. Photo: Joe Klamar / AFP

The liberal Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and the conservative Soren Pape Poulsen are in the running to take her place, but a third man could also end up being a key player: the centrist and former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

Let’s take a closer look at the candidates:

Mette Frederiksen: the new anti-immigration left

At 44, the current head of government has embodied the new face of the centre-left Social Democrat, which has embraced ever stricter migration policies in the name of defending the welfare state.

The daughter of a typographer, she has been a member of parliament since she was 24 in 2001.

Frederiksen, who is a mother of two children, is intent on remaining at her post, and a recent poll suggested that 58 percent of Danes think she is the best suited to lead the country.

In 2015, the former employment minister and then justice minister, took over the reins of the largest Danish political party, following the departure of Helle Thorning-Schmidt, the country’s first female Prime Minister, after a
defeat in the parliamentary elections.

She became prime minister herself after the 2019 elections and has since led an all-Social Democrat minority government.

Her government’s battle against Covid-19 was widely praised, apart from the “mink crisis”: an emergency cull of all the country’s minks — some 15 million — over fears of a mutated strain of the novel coronavirus. That measure
turned out to be illegal.

It was this affair that hit her popularity and ended up being the tipping point for the calling of the new election.

READ ALSO: What do latest polls tell us about Danish election race?

Venstre Liberal Party leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen

Venstre Liberal Party leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen is pictured at a debate on Danish TV channel DR 1 in the DR Koncerthuset on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix).

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen: in his father’s footsteps

After a short career in the army and a decade as a lawyer, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen finally ended up following in his father’s footsteps. Uffe Ellemann-Jensen was the leader of the Liberal Party from 1984 to 1998 and foreign minister between 1982 and 1993.

His grandfather was also a member of the Danish Parliament, the Folketing, where his sister also currently holds a seat. Ellemann-Jensen had sworn that he would not follow the same path.

“I have seen what it can do to a family,” he reportedly told his grandmother at the age of 19 according to the Berlingske newspaper. “I won’t do that to myself or my family.”

Yet the father of three, who has been a member of parliament since 2011, took over the leadership of the Liberal Party in 2019, after Lars Lokke Rasmussen stepped down.

The former environment minister has not, however, been able to contain the implosion of his party.

Lokke Rasmussen went to create the Moderate party, and the former migration minister Inger Stojberg founded the Danish Democrats, the new champions of the populist, anti-immigration far-right.

READ ALSO:

Søren Pape Poulsen

Søren Pape Poulsen, pictured in 2020, was Denmark’s justice minister until 2019. Photo: Amir Nabizadeh / TT / kod 12040

Soren Pape Poulsen: a modern conservative 

Danish voters have long considered conservative Soren Pape Poulsen the most credible politician on the right, but his popularity has waned in recent months.

His trustworthiness has plummeted as a result of lies told by his husband who, despite his claims, is neither Jewish nor the nephew of a former Dominican president.

In 2018, the former stevedore who had become justice minister (2016-2019) introduced a ban on the wearing of full-face veils in public spaces.

At 50 years of age, including eight as the head of the Conservative Party, Pape Poulsen, who argues for tax cuts and a hard line on migration, is struggling to remobilise his electorate.

While opinion polls suggested his party could win 16.5 percent of votes two months ago, now they appear to be trailing at only six percent.

election campaign poster featuring the Chairman of the Moderates party Lars Loekke Rasmussen

An election campaign poster featuring the Chairman of the Moderates party Lars Loekke Rasmussen is seen on the facade of a building in Copenhagen, Denmark, ahead of the general election on November 1, 2022. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

Lars Lokke Rasmussen: the wild card 

Having already served two terms as prime minister, between 2009 and 2011 and then from 2015 to 2019, Lars Lokke Rasmussen has emerged as a wild card in this year’s election.

As the head of the newly formed Moderates, positioned as a centrist party, he has led an impressive election campaign.

Polling at 1.8 percent only a month ago, Rasmussen’s party is now seeing voter support of 11.5 percent.

The veteran politician has weathered several storms, including being caught using party funds to buy luxury suits.

A well-known figure among Danes, who appreciate his apparent frankness, he has not declared whether he intends to ally himself with the right or the left.

READ MORE:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WORKING IN DENMARK

Social Democratic plan ‘could attract’ foreign workers to Danish health sector

Policies aimed at addressing Denmark’s social and health care labour shortage include making the country a more attractive place to work for foreign professionals, a government minister told The Local on Friday.

Published: 28 October 2022 16:10 CEST
Social Democratic plan ‘could attract’ foreign workers to Danish health sector

Attracting foreign professionals is a desired outcome of a government plan to increase wages in parts of the public sector, according to a senior minister.

The objective of the government policy is to “strengthen recruitment within our public healthcare system, where there’s a huge challenge,” Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told The Local at a press briefing.

“We would also, in a way, allow more people to come from outside to work as nurses or doctors in our healthcare system,” he said.

“But the problem is actually that we have the problem of maintaining [the number of] nurses in the public healthcare system,” he said.

As such, policies proposed by the government are designed to attract and retain public health staff through incentives which could also apply to foreign health professionals, he said.

“What we want to do is make sure it’s attractive enough to be in the public healthcare system,” he said.

The Danish government this week announced a major spending plan aimed at addressing a major labour shortage in public sector professions including health. The government wants to implement the plan if it remains in power after next week’s election.

Presenting the plan on Wednesday, the governing Social Democrats said they will set aside up to three billion kroner for potential health sector pay increases.

While they did not specify professional groups that would benefit most from the spending, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that there are problems in the “health sector, elderly care, preschool and prison service” and that money must be diverted to areas suffering from a shortage of staff.

READ ALSO: What is in Danish government’s plan for public sector pay?

“For Denmark, it is now one of the most important challenges if we want to continue to have high quality in our healthcare system,” Kofod said.

The last six months has seen more than 15,000 available positions in the social care or SOSU sector go unfilled nationally, according to government figures recently reported by broadcaster DR.

By 2030, Denmark will be short of 16,000 staff for social care jobs, according to the national organisation for municipalities, Kommunernes Landsforening (KL).

Rural municipality Lolland recently announced it had begun hiring staff from Spain, Italy and Hungary to address a local shortage of social care personnel.

Asked whether the government would like this hiring policy to be adopted more broadly, Kofod said that the incentive plan for health professionals was intended to address inequal access to healthcare between regions.

“We have about 600,000 people in Denmark today that are at risk of losing their family doctor because they live in rural areas outside the biggest cities where it’s very hard to have a family doctor because no [health personnel are] there. So we are ready to look at more incentives to put family doctors out in all parts of Denmark,” he said.

“Access to healthcare is very different. People living in the capital, for example: Their healthcare conditions are much better than the ones living in the rural areas, partly because access to healthcare is very different,” he said.

“So we have proposed a lot of ideas… including, also, recruiting from abroad,” he said.

Spending on public sector pay will be phased in from 2024 and would be subject to so-called tripartite negotiations with trade unions and employer representatives, according to the government plan.

The proposal is unusual because it appears to break with the established ‘Danish model’ for labour, whereby labour market representatives – trade unions and employers, including state employers like regional health boards – negotiate and agree on wages and other working terms through collective bargaining or overenskomster. This is normally done without political involvement.

SHOW COMMENTS