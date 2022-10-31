Read news from:
2022 DANISH ELECTION

Denmark elects: The political news from the final week of the election campaign

Danes go to the votes in just one day -- on November 1st -- to choose their government for the next four years, but the outcome of the election is becoming increasingly hard to predict. These are the political talking points from the final week of campaigning.

Published: 31 October 2022 16:33 CET
Thousands of people took part in a march led by organisation Klimabevægelsen i Danmark in Copenhagen on October 30th, calling for more urgent climate action as the election approaches. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix

If you want to read about the first three weeks of campaigning since Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the election at the beginning of this month, click here first, then here. Then here.

An opinion piece published by newspaper Dagbladet Information elicited a furious response from Pernille Skipper, the former political leader with the Red Green Alliance.

Information’s columnist Lasse Ellegaard wrote that the left-wing party was “cynical in its consistent choice of pretty young women as their public-facing leaders”.

In response, Skipper told Ellegaard to “piss off” (a rough translation from the Danish rend mig).

“That there, by chance, has been three women consecutively at the front for the Red Green Alliance is not a strategy or something we achieved because of our gender. If anything, it’s despite that,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

“Because far too many people, like you, still think that if it’s not a white middle-aged man in charge, then it’s not because of their abilities,” she wrote.

Ellegaard later apologised for the comment in an interview with TV2.

The Moderate party, led by former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, continues to poll around 10 percent.

This would give the party a far higher number of seats than it was expected to gain at the outset of the election campaign, and place Rasmussen in a potentially strong position to bargain with each of the two opposing ‘blocs’, to the extent that he could have the decisive say in who takes power after the election.

It’s not been all plain sailing for the Moderates this week. An interview with media Altinget about his party’s plan for pensions appeared to backfire on Rasmussen. The Moderates want to phase out the state folkepension and replace it with a contributions-based pension system in the long-term, according to their published manifesto.

After Rasmussen was pushed on the issue by Altinget, other parties lined up to criticise the policy. The Moderates said they were being misrepresented and that their plan would not take the state pension away from anyone who already receives it.

State pensions would not be affected for the first 20-30 years after the phased-in plan was adopted, Rasmussen told Altinget.

The Moderates meanwhile presented some climate policies, including a proposed average tax of 80 kroner per passenger on air travel.

The differentiated model proposed by the party would result in a higher average cost to air travellers than a 13 kroner tax proposed by the government.

Rasmussen’s former employers the Liberal (Venstre) Party have announced a policy to increase sentences for rape by a year.

As it stands, convicted rapists in Denmark who knew their victim stand to see two years and six months in prison if there are no further aggravating circumstances. The Liberals on Wednesday said this standard punishment should increase by a year.

“There is still too great a difference between crime and punishment, and we want to try to remedy that,” Liberal legal spokesman Preben Bang Henriksen told broadcaster DR.

Rapists in Denmark who didn’t know their victim receive a standard three-and-a-half-year sentence, while further aggravating circumstances can raise the jail time to eight years. The Liberal party also proposes adding another year for rapes committed by several people or shared on social media.

Social Democratic policies aimed at addressing Denmark’s social and health care labour shortage include making the country a more attractive place to work for foreign professionals, a government minister told The Local on Friday.

The objective of the government policy is to “strengthen recruitment within our public healthcare system, where there’s a huge challenge,” Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said at a press briefing.

“We would also, in a way, allow more people to come from outside to work as nurses or doctors in our healthcare system,” he said.

That came after the Social Democrats announced a major spending plan aimed at addressing a major labour shortage in public sector professions including health. The government wants to implement the plan if it remains in power after the election.

The government said it would set aside up to three billion kroner for potential health sector pay increases.

The Conservative party presented 17 new law and order proposals on Tuesday, including deportation of foreign nationals convicted of reckless driving.

The party also wants more power to legally dissolve criminal gangs and crack down further on gang members by removing their rights to benefits if they are given prison sentences.

Polls suggest the election could be one of the most unpredictable in years, with over a third of voters still unsure whether they want the blue (right-wing) or red (left-wing) bloc of parties to win.

With only a day left before the vote, it’s hard to see who will come out on top – and what the future government will look like.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

How close could Denmark’s election be?

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is fighting to cling to power on Tuesday in a parliamentary election that could well crown an outsider.

Published: 31 October 2022 12:56 CET
In a political landscape split between 14 parties, polls suggest that neither of the two main blocs can garner a 90-seat majority in the 179-seat Folketing, the Danish parliament.

The left-wing “red bloc,” led by Frederiksen’s Social Democrats are polling at 49.1 percent, representing 85 seats, compared to 40.9 percent or 72 seats for the “blue” bloc of right-wing parties.

“It’s about winning the middle, because the ones who get the middle get the Prime Minister’s seat,” said Kasper Hansen, a politics professor at the University of Copenhagen.

The new party occupying the political centre is the Moderates, founded by former Liberal Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

The polls indicate his party will win 10 percent of the votes or 18 seats, a fivefold increase since polls in September gave the Moderates around 2 percent — much to the surprise of political analysts.

And Rasmussen, who boasts solid political experience, has refused to pledge support for either bloc ahead of the election.

Party colleague Jakob Engel-Schmidt said they “are ready to work with the candidate who will facilitate the broadest cooperation around the centre to implement necessary reforms”.

And what the Moderates want to reform is healthcare and pensions.

In their efforts to attract the often less loyal centrist electorate, Frederiksen’s Social Democrats have announced that they want to govern across the traditional political dividing lines. They too have floated the Moderates’ idea of a coalition government gathered in the centre.

“This goes directly opposite to what she’s been saying before, and I think that’s because she senses that she might lose power otherwise,” Martin Ågerup, director of the right-wing think tank CEPOS, told news wire AFP.

Led by two other prime minister candidates — conservative Søren Pape Poulsen and liberal Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, the right wing have not extended the same hand.

Without a clear majority, there may have to be long negotiations before a government is formed after the election, which could ultimately favour Løkke Rasmussen.

“He’s a ferocious guy in negotiations,” Ågerup said.

“He can basically operate until somebody will get scared enough to point to him and say: ‘Look, yes, you could be Prime Minister'”.

The Social Democrats, the largest party in the country’s political force, are trying to “play the card that they are the right party during uncertain times,” according to Rune Stubager, a professor of political science at Aarhus University.

Their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic was largely hailed, despite a stumble when they ordered an emergency cull country’s huge mink herd over fears of a mutated strand of the novel coronavirus. That turned out to be illegal.

With an economy in turmoil they have since introduced measures to help Danes cope with soaring prices.

They are proposing a carbon tax on agriculture and a pay rise in the public sector, while their allies have campaigned mainly on protecting biodiversity and support for children and the vulnerable.

The current government is negotiating with Rwanda to set up a centre to house asylum seekers, while their requests are being investigated.

Across the political landscape there is a strong consensus on maintaining a restrictive migration policy, meaning the issue is rarely up for debate.

“There’s a clear consensus in Parliament for strict immigration policies,” Hansen said.

The populist anti-immigration right is expected to win more seats this election, but it is split into three different parties who together receive 15.5 percent votes in polls.

