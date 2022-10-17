Read news from:
2022 DANISH ELECTION

What do latest polls tell us about Danish election race?

New opinion polls two weeks before Denmark’s general election show Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen maintaining a marginal lead over her rivals, but support for two new parties appears to be shifting.

Published: 17 October 2022 17:31 CEST
Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Inger Støjberg are both leading their new parties into parliament, but who who get the most influence? Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix

New polls just over two weeks ahead of Denmark’s parliamentary election show diverging fortunes for two new parties which have threatened to shake up the existing order.

One of the polls places the ‘red bloc’ of allied parties on the left wing on 48.6 percent of the vote share, marginally ahead of the conservative ‘blue bloc’ which has 45.3 percent.

Frederiksen maintains a higher preference as the public’s choice of PM than her two rivals combined.

The Denmark Democrats, a new conservative party led by former immigration minister Inger Støjberg, have seen support fall from around 10 percent of the overall vote share to 8 percent, according to a new poll from Epinion, produced for broadcaster DR and media Altinget.

Another major polling institution, Voxmeter, also has Støjberg’s party dropping back from 9.1 points two weeks ago to 7.9 percent in the most recent survey.

An opposite trend can be seen in the other newcomer party set to enter the Danish parliament, the Moderates, led by former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who formed the new centrist group after leaving the Liberals, where Støjberg served under him in government.

READ ALSO:

The Moderates have gained 3.2 points over the last week to reach 6.9 percent of the vote share, according to Epinion, while Voxmeter has them moving from 3.3 to 6.1 points over a similar timespan.

Among the largest parties, the governing Social Democrats are now at 26.1 percent according to Voxmeter. That is lower than last week’s 27.5 points but up from the 23.3 percent support the party had five weeks ago.

The Liberal (Venstre) party is stable at around 14 percent according to Voxmeter, but the Conservative party is now at 8.9 percent. That is down from 11.4 percent last week and 15.1 percent five weeks ago. The Epinion poll has the two heavyweight conservative parties on similar numbers to Voxmeter.

Støjberg, the leader of the Denmark Democrats, has generally stayed away from focusing on immigration during the election campaign – a topic on which she made her name as a hardliner during her time in government.

She has demanded cuts to Denmark’s top tax rate, topskatten, from the leader Liberal and Conservative parties as a provision for backing them to lead the government should the right wing parties gain an overall majority.

The former immigration minister has also attempted to frame a political discourse around the split between urban and rural areas, positioning herself and her party as looking out for the interests of rural parts of Denmark. However, this discussion has yet to gain a real foothold in the broader election campaign, analysts have suggested.  

With the Moderates edging upwards in the polls, Rasmussen has placed himself in what could be a very expedient position for negotiations once votes are cast, experts say. He has not promised to back the conservative candidates for Prime Minister, instead saying he wants a future government to include cooperation across the centre of parliament.

Theoretically, the Moderates could decide the outcome of a close election if the seats they win are enough to tip the balance in either direction.

The former PM is increasingly being spoken about as a fourth candidate in the race to be Prime Minister after November 1st, analysts say, because he may be able to make greater demands in order to support a conservative ‘blue bloc’ government.

Rasmussen has denied his ambition is to get his old job back.

“People would think this was just about being Prime Minister again. And that’s not what this is about,” he said of his current political project after being asked by broadcaster DR about his potential as a PM candidate.

The final live TV debate between the three confirmed candidates – Frederiksen, Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and Conservative party leader Søren Pape Poulsen, took place on Sunday night.

Commentators have rated Ellemann-Jensen’s performance positively but Poulsen has seen the popularity he enjoyed earlier this year fall away, as evidenced by the poll numbers.

For members

WORKING IN DENMARK

Could Denmark’s election result affect work permit and citizenship rules?

Business organisations in Denmark have urged work permit rules to be eased to help address a labour shortage, while the country’s citizenship rules are amongst Europe’s tightest. Does the upcoming election bring any potential for change?

Published: 14 October 2022 15:52 CEST
This summer saw Denmark approve, after protracted negotiations, a reform to its Pay Limit Scheme, a criteria system used to grant work permits to non-EU nationals.

The agreement means that Danish companies can now hire skilled foreign staff on contracts paying an annual salary of 375,000 kroner, and that the foreign employees can be granted work and residence permits on that basis. The new pay limit is a 16 percent decrease from the previous 448,000 kroner.

The Pay Limit Scheme is one of a number of business schemes used to grant work permits for non-EU and EEA nationals who are unable to move to Denmark under the EU’s right to free movement.

READ ALSO: How can you get a work permit in Denmark if you are not an EU national? 

While business organisations welcomed the deal at the time (and trade unions criticised it for potentially impacting Danish wages), they later said it did not go far enough to alleviate the country’s labour shortage.

“In the wider perspective, too little has been done for years. During the last two government administrations no honest reform was implemented which would have increased the labour supply. That won’t do [if it continues] in a third successive government,” political director Emil Fannikke Kiær of the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI) said last month.

Some parties – particularly pro-business ones on the right wing – have expressed a will to find solutions to the labour shortage by increasing access to skilled foreign labour.

But the issue must be disconnected from immigration before voters accept a change to work permit rules, according to Professor in Political Science Kasper Møller Hansen of the University of Copenhagen.

“This is related to the consensus of a strict immigration policy,” Hansen told The Local at an election briefing.

The governing Social Democrats have pursued strict immigration rules, a policy that is also firmly established amongst opposition conservative parties.

“Even though Liberal Alliance, and sometimes the Conservatives talk about us needing labour, I don’t think they would touch [work permits] because of the connection with the immigration discussion,” he said.

“Immigration, historically, has played this huge role in politics. Somehow, they have to lift this discussion out of politics and make it more of a ‘green card’ discussion,” he said.

“I think you need to lift it out and say ‘this is not really a discussion about immigrants and refugees, it’s about labour shortages and having qualified labour’.

“All the companies are screaming for employment at the moment. I think you have to manage to disconnect it and that doesn’t seem to happen at the moment, and it’s definitely not happening in the (election) campaign,” he said.

Another area in which foreign residents in Denmark might hope an election will bring a fresh political approach is citizenship.

However, the likelihood of changes to Denmark’s citizenship rules – which are among the strictest in Europe – is marginal for similar reasons, Hansen said.

The proportion of Denmark’s adult population which cannot vote in parliamentary elections has grown from 2 percent in the 1980s to 10 percent now. Experts have cited strict citizenship rules as the primary reason for this because foreign nationals who live in Denmark long-term are increasingly unable to meet citizenship criteria.

READ ALSO:

Left wing party Independent Greens said in November last year that it wants to allow persons who have legally resided in Denmark for at least four years to be allowed to vote in elections.

A similar stance was pronounced by the Alternative party in 2018.

Both of these parties are at the fringes of parliamentary influence, however.

poll this week gave the Independent Greens a 0.6 percent share of the vote, which would not see it over the threshold of 2 percent needed to be allocated parliamentary representation. Alternative is at 2.0 percent, its strongest poll showing since early 2020.

“At the moment Denmark is probably the strictest place to get citizenship in the world, more or less, and it doesn’t seem to be changing” Hansen said.

“Some parties [on the left wing, ed.] might want to open up [for reform] but the (governing) Social Democrats definitely would not,” he said.

If the government eased its position on citizenship, it would be attacked by opposition parties, he said.

READ ALSO: Who are Denmark’s 13 political parties and what election pledges have they made?

