2022 DANISH ELECTION
The key election platforms for Denmark’s 13 parties: Part two
Denmark currently has 13 parties in parliament, encompassing the political spectrum from right to left and including three parties formed since the last election. What are their main differences and signature election issues?
Published: 27 October 2022 09:43 CEST
Inger Støjberg of the Denmark Democrats (L) faces Red Green Alliance lead political spokesperson Mai Villadsen in a debate on agricultural policy. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
2022 DANISH ELECTION
The key election platforms for Denmark’s 13 parties: Part one
Denmark currently has 13 parties in parliament, encompassing the political spectrum from right to left. What are their signature election issues?
Published: 26 October 2022 17:46 CEST
