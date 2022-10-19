Read news from:
Austria
2022 DANISH ELECTION

Denmark’s former PM Rasmussen on course for election surprise in poll

A new poll puts the newly-formed Moderate Party, led by former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, at its highest vote share yet and ahead of the Conservatives as the third-largest in parliament.

Published: 19 October 2022 14:17 CEST
Lars Løkke Rasmussen during a Moderate party press briefing. Former Danish PM Rasmussen is on course for a strong election showing with his new party. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

The Moderates with Rasmussen at their forefront have seen polling numbers jumped since the election was announced at the beginning of this month.

A new poll by the Voxmeter institute puts Rasmussen’s party on a remarkable 9.2 points, up from 4.1 points last week and 2.2 percent around the time the election was announced two weeks ago.

A vote share of 9.2 percent would give the Moderates 17 of the 179 seats in parliament, enabling Rasmussen to wield considerable influence in the formation of a new government.

The former PM, who formed the new party in 2020 after leaving the centre-right Liberals, has said he wants Denmark to be governed from the centre and has not committed to joining either the ‘red bloc’ or ‘blue bloc’ party factions, instead characterising his party as ‘purple’.

But commentators have speculated he could use Moderate seats as leverage for increased influence in a blue bloc government he would be instrumental in installing.

The new Voxmeter poll places the Moderates as the third largest party in parliament, behind only the two traditional bloc leaders the Social Democrats and the Liberals (Venstre).

Meanwhile the far-right Danish People’s Party (DF) – which took a 21 percent vote share two elections ago in 2015 – is now at 1.8 percent in the polls. That would send the party out of parliament altogether because a 2 percent threshold must be reached for a party to win any seats.

The poll comprises some statistical uncertainty, amounting to 1.8 percent for the Moderates and 0.8 percent for DF. It is based on polling of 1,008 persons between October 16th-18th.

Overall, the poll predicts 87 seats going to incumbent PM Mette Frederiksen’s ‘red bloc’ and 71 seats to the opposing ‘blue bloc’.

This does not mean Frederiksen can expect a victory from this point. 90 seats are required for an overall majority.

Four seats are allocated to representatives from Greenland and the Faroe Islands and it is these, together with those from the Moderates, that could push either side over the decisive figure of 90.

The Conservative party falls to 7.7 percent or 14 seats in the new poll, its decline in support now leaving it behind the Moderates. The Denmark Democrats, a new party formed by former immigration minister Inger Støjberg, go from 4.9 to 3.9 percent.

Frederiksen’s Social Democrats are now polling at 25 percent, maintaining an approximately level vote share since the election was announced but 2.1 percent less than the preceding poll.

CRIME

Denmark’s Conservatives want to deport foreign reckless drivers

Denmark’s Conservative party presented 17 new law and order proposals on Tuesday, including deportation of foreign nationals convicted of reckless driving.

Published: 18 October 2022 16:02 CEST
Denmark’s Conservatives want to deport foreign reckless drivers

The Conservative party presented its justice platform ahead of the upcoming general election, with 17 proposals including harsher punishments for violent crimes.

The party also wants more power to legally dissolve criminal gangs and crack down further on gang members by removing their rights to benefits if they are given prison sentences.

People with previous convictions for assault or rape would be given double sentences for repeat offences under the proposal, with first convictions for rape and assault given 50 percent longer sentences.

Reckless driving should also result in harsher punishments including deportation for at least a year if the culprit is not a Danish national, the Conservatives propose.

“My feeling is that a sense of justice is crucial in a society. That victims should know that a perpetrator is punished, so perpetrators can’t go away – I’m about to say – laughing,” party leader Søren Pape Poulsen said at a briefing.

The Conservative proposal also includes a spending plan to reduce a backlog for processing criminal cases at courts.

“I’m a former justice minister and this issue is close to my heart. I spent almost all of my time as justice minister fighting gangs and putting them in prison, so this means something to me,” Poulsen said.

In a recent poll asking Danes for their three most important election topics, only 0.4 percent included crime as one of the three topics, according to news wire Ritzau.  

