2022 DANISH ELECTION

Final opinion poll suggests no clear majority in Denmark’s 2022 election

The outcome of Denmark's election could lie with new centrist party The Moderates, according to a final opinion poll, as neither the right or left wings look set to gain a majority.

Published: 1 November 2022 10:33 CET
Polling stations are open in Denmark as the country votes in parliamentary elections on November 1st. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Today’s election decides the distribution of parliament’s 179 seats or mandates, mandater. Therefore, one of the two blocs can seal an overall election victory if it claims 90 or more mandates, giving it a majority.

But neither bloc looks likely to gain their own majority, so they will not be able to govern without the help of the Moderates, a centrist party founded this year by former Liberal Party leader and two-time prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

According to the latest Voxmeter opinion poll, the Moderate party is placed at 8.5 percent with 15 mandates. The blue bloc (right wing) is expected to gain 74 mandates. The red bloc (left wing) is predicted to gain 86 mandates, plus three expected red “North Atlantic mandates”, which means the red bloc is just one mandate short of a majority.

Under Denmark’s constitution, four seats in parliament or “North Atlantic mandates” as they are termed in Danish politics are awarded to parties from the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

Both red and blue bloc already know they have one mandate each after the results from the election on the Faroe Islands, which took place on Monday.

The Voxmeter survey is based on telephone interviews conducted on 31st October with 4,577 representatively selected people over the age of 18.

For both of the two blocs, there is a statistical uncertainty of 1.3 percent. However, the latest prediction of 8.5 percent of the vote for the Moderates, is lower than the results of the last two Voxmeter polls.

A week ago, the Moderates were predicted to gain 11.5 percent of the vote, while a poll on Thursday gave the party 10 percent of the vote.

The Social Democrats continue to look set to become the largest party in the Folketing (parliament). In the final poll, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s party has 24.2 percent of the vote. This is a decline of 1.7 percent compared to the 2019 election.

The blue bloc’s largest party, the Liberals (Venstre), are also set to go backwards compared to the last election. In the survey on Tuesday, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen’s party stands at 14.0 percent against the 2019 election result of 23.4 percent.

The Conservatives also look set to finish below their 2019 result. In the poll on Tuesday, the party stands at 6.1 percent of the vote.

Both the Liberal Alliance and the Danish Democrats are predicted to gain more votes than Søren Pape Poulsen’s Conservative party.

According to the final poll, both the Danish People’s Party and the Alternatives look like they will get over the 2 percent threshold to gain a seat in Parliament, with the Danish People’s Party standing at 2.9 precent and Alternatives at 3.6 percent.  

The ballot boxes across the country open on Tuesday at 8am and close at 8pm.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Join The Local for live updates from Denmark’s 2022 election

Join us as we keep you updated with the latest exit polls, results and developments from Denmark’s 2022 election night.

Published: 1 November 2022 12:07 CET
12pm: Welcome to our live blog 

Good afternoon!

Polling stations across Denmark are open for an impossible-to-predict election which could give Mette Frederiksen a second term as Prime Minister or hand control to one of three potential replacements.

Will Frederiksen scrape a majority? Could it be given to her by erstwhile rival Lars Løkke Rasmussen? Or will Rasmussen help to return the conservative ‘blue bloc’ to power?

Stay tuned as we find out.

We’re going to keep you covered as results come in here on this live blog, which we will begin updating from around 6pm on election day, November 1st.

These are the important times you need to keep in mind this evening:

  • 8pm: polling stations close
  • 8pm: first exit polls are released by broadcasters TV2 and DR. These are based on interviews with voters shortly after they have left polling booths.
  • 9pm: first result prognosis. An hour after polls close, it will be possible to make a relatively firm indication of the overall outcome, in terms of mandate (seat) distribution between parties.
  • 10pm: final results from constituencies begin to roll in.
  • Midnight: by this time we should know the distribution of all of the 179 seats in parliament – but it remains to be seen whether the winner of the election will be immediately clear.

