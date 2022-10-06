Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Danish party’s historic TV ad ‘possibly illegal’

A Danish political party may have broken the law by having a commercial for its election campaign broadcast during a football match, according to an expert.

Published: 6 October 2022 15:28 CEST
Danish party’s historic TV ad ‘possibly illegal’
Danish party Liberal Alliance's historic party political ad during FC Copenhagen's match against Manchester City may have been in violation of Danish laws. Photo: Lee Smith/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

Party political television commercials are not permitted in Denmark, making an ad for the Liberal Alliance party, which appeared during the UEFA Champions League tie between Manchester City and FC Copenhagen on Wednesday, a remarkable first in Danish politics.

In the ad, the libertarian party depicts a taxpayer calling the Danish tax services and struggling to resolve a problem.

By voting for Liberal Alliance, less bureaucracy would mean such a situation can be avoided, the party argues in the commercial.

But the ad is likely to be illegal in Denmark according to professor in marketing law at Copenhagen Business School Jan Trzaskowski.

“I find it hard to see how this could be legal. The rules are relatively clear when it comes to radio and TV,” Trzaskowski told news wire Ritzau.

The political commercial was shown on channel TV3+. Political advertisement is not permitted in Denmark on either commercial or non-commercial channels.

Liberal Alliance leader Alex Vanopslagh said on Wednesday that the ad had not broken the law because TV3+ is broadcast from Sweden.

But the loophole, known as the “broadcasting country principle”, does not apply in this case according to Trzaskowski.

“The basis [of the principle] is that if you have a broadcasting business established in a country, you only need to comply with the laws there,” he said.

“But that only applies with regard to what is harmonised with the [legal] directive. And political commercials are not,” he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Frederiksen wants centre coalition for Denmark’s next government

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday that she will seek to form a government across the political centre after the upcoming parliamentary election on November 1st.

Published: 5 October 2022 15:56 CEST
Frederiksen wants centre coalition for Denmark's next government

Frederiksen said she was prepared to form a cross-aisle government, in a move that would break with Denmark’s established ‘bloc politics’ system which sees left- and right-wing parties in opposing factions.

Denmark will choose a new government on Tuesday November 1st after Frederiksen on Wednesday announced a parliamentary election.

“The time has come to try a new form of government in Denmark. We are ready for both compromise and collaboration,” she said in the announcement.

“We want a broad government with parties on both sides of the political centre,” she said during the briefing, at which press questions were not taken.

READ ALSO: ‘Bloc politics’: A guide to understanding general elections in Denmark

An election-related advertisement placed by Frederiksen’s Social Democratic party in Danish newspapers on Wednesday morning also hinted at cross-aisle government.

“Reality is about working together. The election is about who can make it happen”, stated the ad, which was placed in all major Danish newspapers.

A centre coalition could in theory see the Social Democrats team up with the Liberal (Venstre) party, the largest on the right wing, to form a grand coalition, a coalition of the two biggest parties in parliament who traditionally oppose each other.

It should be noted that the Conservative party could become the largest right-wing party after the election – polls place it very close to the Liberals on vote share.

Frederiksen told media on Wednesday that she saw both the Liberals and Conservatives as potential centre coalition partners, along with the centre-left Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) and Socialist People’s (SF) parties.

The Social Liberals have already said they want a centre coalition, but the Liberals and the Conservatives both oppose it.

“We can make political agreements together, but I can’t see us forming a government together,” Conservative leader Søren Pape Poulsen told news wire Ritzau, adding he “cannot imagine” such a scenario.

The Liberals, who are closer to the centre ideologically than the Conservatives and therefore a more conceivable partner in a centre coalition, also appeared on Wednesday to clearly reject the prospect.

READ ALSO: Who do Denmark’s right-wing parties want to be prime minister?

“I am running for election as Denmark’s next prime minister in a new conservative-liberal government,” Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen told Ritzau.

Ellemann-Jensen ruled out working with Frederiksen.

“We want different things. And I do not trust Mette Frederiksen,” he said. Frederiksen has come under fire from opposition parties for her role in the the 2020 mink scandal, which resulted in criticism of the government and Frederiksen receiving an official rebuke.

Despite the major conservative parties rejecting a cross-aisle government, a new party – which is led by a political heavyweight – explicitly supports the idea, keeping it in play as a potential outcome.

The Moderate party, headed by former prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, has not declared for either the left or right wing bloc. Rasmussen has said he would prefer a coalition across the centre. He led a right-wing ‘blue bloc’ government as leader of his previous party, the Liberals.

On the eve of the last election in 2019, Rasmussen, then prime minister, sprang a surprise by dramatically announcing his priority was to form a cross-aisle government with traditional rivals the Social Democrats.

The 2019 election ended with the Social Democrats coming to power and forming a minority government after the ‘red bloc’ of parties on the left gained an overall majority.

Recent polls have suggested the election could be a knife-edge contest, with little to choose between the ‘red bloc’ of left-wing parties, led by Frederiken’s Social Democrats, and the opposing ‘blue bloc’ of right-wing parties.

An opinion poll conducted by Voxmeter on behalf of news wire Ritzau, published on Monday, put the red bloc on 86 of Denmark’s 179 seats in parliament, one ahead of the blue bloc, on 85 seats.

Of the remaining eight seats four were projected to go to the Moderates, meaning they could tip the scales in either direction.

The final four seats are allocated to representatives from parties in Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

SHOW COMMENTS