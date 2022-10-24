For members
2022 DANISH ELECTION
Denmark elects: The political news from the third week of the election campaign
With a little over a week to go until voters choose a new Danish government, what have the key political talking points been over the last seven days?
Published: 24 October 2022 17:11 CEST
Autumn leaves scatter across a placard for the Danish election. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
2022 DANISH ELECTION
Government with Social Democrats is favoured choice of rival ex-PM Rasmussen
The governing Social Democrats should form a coalition across the centre according to former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, an erstwhile rival.
Published: 21 October 2022 16:09 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments