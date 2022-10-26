Read news from:
2022 DANISH ELECTION

The key election platforms for Denmark’s 13 parties: Part one

Denmark currently has 13 parties in parliament, encompassing the political spectrum from right to left. What are their signature election issues?

Published: 26 October 2022 17:46 CEST
Martin Lidegaard (Social Liberal Party) and Pia Olsen Dyhr (SF) at an election debate at the University of Copenhagen. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark has so many parties in parliament — all campaigning for the country’s votes on November 1st — that an article covering all of them at once would be a long read. In this article, we cover 5 of the 13 parties.

Social Democrats

The Social Democrats, led by incumbent Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, form the sitting minority government. They generally govern with the support of smaller parties to the left, though this has potential to change following the election on November 1st.

The party is campaigning on economic security, arguing it is a safe pair of hands to steer the country through inflation and high energy costs. Policies it has already implemented to this end include cash relief for households with increased energy bills, allowing delayed and staggered payment of bills and placing a cap on rent increases.

Although they have been criticised by green parties for not prioritising the climate, the Social Democrats say this is a key area for them and that they want Denmark to do more.

The party has policies in place to increase Danish energy production, notably through wind power, to eliminate any future need for Russian gas. It wants Denmark to lead the European market in green energy and create jobs in the sector.

The Social Democrats are traditionally a party of welfare and want to spend on the public sector and improve social and health services. They have announced a plan to negotiate pay rises for public sector professions which are suffering staff shortages.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen meets voters prior to a press briefing. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Venstre (Liberal) party

The Liberals are the second-largest party in government and their leader is normally the prime minister when the Social Democrats are not in charge. Current leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen hopes to replace Frederiksen after the election.

The party will be hoping to keep its position as the largest right-of-centre party in parliament after the election, amid challenges from the Conservative and Moderate parties.

The Liberals also want to increase staff numbers in the health service and have announced a plan to offer bonuses to incentivise staff retention. They also want to reduce waiting lists and hire more GPs.

The party wants to cut taxes for “hard working Danes”, suggesting tax cuts for lower income taxpayers. It meanwhile wants to cut benefits for jobseekers and reintroduce a cap on the amount of unemployment benefit (kontanthjælp) an individual can receive.

Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen (L) Conservative leader Søren Pape Poulsen. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Socialist People’s Party (SF)

Despite its name, SF’s politics are generally more social democratic than socialist, and the party is closely aligned with Frederiksen’s government. The party has ambitions of a coalition role should it get the right election result, and Frederiksen has said she would consider this.

A signature issue for SF is childcare and education. The party has long fought for a national standard guaranteeing a minimum staff-to-children ration in preschools, and also wants to reduce class sizes.

They want more laws protecting nature and the environment and for Denmark to set itself more ambitious climate targets.

Conservatives 

Like the Liberals, the Conservatives have designs on the prime minister’s seat, but the chances of this appear to have receded beyond the realms of likelihood, with leader Søren Pape Poulsen falling behind in the polls.

Also similarly to the Liberals, Poulsen wants a government comprised only of conservative parties and has ruled out a centre coalition with Frederiksen.

The Conservatives want to invest in staffing in the health and elderly care sectors, to improve care quality. They want to increase the use of private companies as subcontractors in the health service, broadening choice for users.

In their signature “2030 plan”, the party say they will cut taxes by 40 billion kroner by the end of the decade. This includes cuts to the top income tax bracket, business tax and inheritance tax. The deduction for working people, beskæftigelsesfradraget, would be raised by the Conservatives.

The party wants more law and order including stricter punishments for certain crimes.

Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre)

A partner of the current government in parliament, the Social Liberals have nevertheless been critical of Frederiksen and forced her to call an early election. The party has liberal economic policies and progressive social views.

The Social Liberals have placed the environment and climate at the forefront of their election campaign, calling for new laws on biodiversity and sustainable production. They want the CO2 emissions reduction target for 2030 to be raised from 70 percent to 80 percent.

They want 63,000 more people to be working in Denmark by 2030. This can be done by increasing employment amongst young people and allowing more international recruitment, they argue.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

What is in Danish government’s plan for public sector pay?

The governing Social Democrats said on Wednesday that they will set aside up to three billion kroner for improving the health service, should the party retain power after next week’s election.

Published: 26 October 2022 14:02 CEST
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen presented the party’s plan for future wage increases in the public sector on Tuesday, one week ahead of the parliamentary election on November 1st.

Spending on public sector pay will be phased in from 2024 and would be subject to so-called tripartite negotiations with trade unions and employer representatives, in line with the Danish labour model.

At Tuesday’s briefing, the government presented seven “principles” relating to how its spending programme would look following labour market negotiations. The Social Democrats did not reveal which professional groups would benefit from pay rises.

The seven principles are better recruitment; more equal pay between professions; more focus on roles with close public contact; making full-time employment more attractive compared to casual or part-time terms; less use of stand-in or vikar staff; pay rises based on reason and objectivity; and economic responsibility.

With regard to economic responsibility, Frederiksen said that the private sector must be involved in setting wages because it is responsible for exports, which are crucial for the economy.

The proposal is somewhat unusual in Danish politics because it appears to break with the established ‘Danish model’ for labour, whereby labour market representatives – trade unions and employers, including state employers like regional health boards – negotiate and agree on wages and other working terms through collective bargaining or overenskomster. This is done without political involvement.

“We have a shared problem. If we don’t do anything, we will see our welfare society crumbling slowly before us,” Frederiksen said. The PM said that the timing of the announcement was not decided with the election in mind.

The need to negotiate wage spending with labour market organisations is the reason for not naming specific sectors that will benefit from pay rises, the government stated during the briefing.

Both private and public sectors are experiencing major labour shortages, so a state-funded pay increase in the public sector must be implemented carefully so as not to destabilise the private sector.

However, Frederiksen noted that there are problems in the “health sector, elderly care, preschool and prison service” and that money must be diverted to areas suffering from a shortage of staff.

As such, some sectors of the public service could receive pay rises under the government plan, but others may not benefit.

As part of the presentation, the government set out three examples by which between 155,000 and 280,000 public sector employees in Denmark could receive between 2,000 and 3,000 kroner extra per month.

Trade unions have generally responded positively to the announcement, with employer representatives critical, according to broadcaster DR, which has spoken to a number of labour market spokespersons.

The leader of trade union branch organisation Fagbevægelsens Hovedorganisation (FH), Lizette Risgaard, told DR the messaging from the government was “important”.

“The problems with finding staff won’t go away on their own. It’s obvious that we need all the tools on the table to find solutions in the public sector because we are faced with a very big challenge,” she said.

The leader of the Danish Nurses’ Union (Dansk Sygeplejeråd), Grete Christensen, said it was “very good to see money put aside to give more in wages to those who have the biggest recruitment difficulties” and to those who “work with people every single day”.

The CEO of the Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv), Brian Mikkelsen, called the plan “wrong”.

“It’s a destructive way to go and an attack on the Danish labour model. We cannot have a situation where politicians choose some favourite people who get wage rises which others don’t get,” he said.

“If some groups get higher salaries, others will also want that. That means our competitiveness will fall and that can take labour away from the private sector,” he said.

