WORKING IN DENMARK

Could Denmark’s election result affect work permit and citizenship rules?

Business organisations in Denmark have urged work permit rules to be eased to help address a labour shortage, while the country’s citizenship rules are amongst Europe’s tightest. Does the upcoming election bring any potential for change?

Published: 14 October 2022 15:52 CEST
Could Denmark’s election result affect work permit and citizenship rules?
Consensus on tough immigration rules means work permit reforms - even in the face of a major labour shortage - are a hard sell in Danish politics. Illustration photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

This summer saw Denmark approve, after protracted negotiations, a reform to its Pay Limit Scheme, a criteria system used to grant work permits to non-EU nationals.

The agreement means that Danish companies can now hire skilled foreign staff on contracts paying an annual salary of 375,000 kroner, and that the foreign employees can be granted work and residence permits on that basis. The new pay limit is a 16 percent decrease from the previous 448,000 kroner.

The Pay Limit Scheme is one of a number of business schemes used to grant work permits for non-EU and EEA nationals who are unable to move to Denmark under the EU’s right to free movement.

While business organisations welcomed the deal at the time (and trade unions criticised it for potentially impacting Danish wages), they later said it did not go far enough to alleviate the country’s labour shortage.

“In the wider perspective, too little has been done for years. During the last two government administrations no honest reform was implemented which would have increased the labour supply. That won’t do [if it continues] in a third successive government,” political director Emil Fannikke Kiær of the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI) said last month.

Some parties – particularly pro-business ones on the right wing – have expressed a will to find solutions to the labour shortage by increasing access to skilled foreign labour.

But the issue must be disconnected from immigration before voters accept a change to work permit rules, according to Professor in Political Science Kasper Møller Hansen of the University of Copenhagen.

“This is related to the consensus of a strict immigration policy,” Hansen told The Local at an election briefing.

The governing Social Democrats have pursued strict immigration rules, a policy that is also firmly established amongst opposition conservative parties.

“Even though Liberal Alliance, and sometimes the Conservatives talk about us needing labour, I don’t think they would touch [work permits] because of the connection with the immigration discussion,” he said.

“Immigration, historically, has played this huge role in politics. Somehow, they have to lift this discussion out of politics and make it more of a ‘green card’ discussion,” he said.

“I think you need to lift it out and say ‘this is not really a discussion about immigrants and refugees, it’s about labour shortages and having qualified labour’.

“All the companies are screaming for employment at the moment. I think you have to manage to disconnect it and that doesn’t seem to happen at the moment, and it’s definitely not happening in the (election) campaign,” he said.

Another area in which foreign residents in Denmark might hope an election will bring a fresh political approach is citizenship.

However, the likelihood of changes to Denmark’s citizenship rules – which are among the strictest in Europe – is marginal for similar reasons, Hansen said.

The proportion of Denmark’s adult population which cannot vote in parliamentary elections has shrunk from 2 percent in the 1980s to 10 percent now. Experts have cited strict citizenship rules as the primary reason for this because foreign nationals who live in Denmark long-term are increasingly unable to meet citizenship criteria.

Left wing party Independent Greens said in November last year that it wants to allow persons who have legally resided in Denmark for at least four years to be allowed to vote in elections.

A similar stance was pronounced by the Alternative party in 2018.

Both of these parties are at the fringes of parliamentary influence, however.

poll this week gave the Independent Greens a 0.6 percent share of the vote, which would not see it over the threshold of 2 percent needed to be allocated parliamentary representation. Alternative is at 2.0 percent, its strongest poll showing since early 2020.

“At the moment Denmark is probably the strictest place to get citizenship in the world, more or less, and it doesn’t seem to be changing” Hansen said.

“Some parties [on the left wing, ed.] might want to open up [for reform] but the (governing) Social Democrats definitely would not,” he said.

If the government eased its position on citizenship, it would be attacked by opposition parties, he said.

ELECTION 2022

Denmark’s Moderates propose temporary pay rise for health workers

The Danish Moderate party, led by former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, say they want to give full-time health professionals 2,500 kroner extra per month in a temporary measure aimed at tackling personnel shortages.

Published: 14 October 2022 14:07 CEST
Denmark’s Moderates propose temporary pay rise for health workers

Denmark’s nursing shortage should be addressed by a temporary wage supplement that will encourage more health care sector staff to switch from part-time to full-time work, according to health policies presented by the party on Friday.

The Moderates, who are running in their first general election after being formed by Rasmussen in 2020, propose setting aside 1.625 billion kroner to give nurses and other health professionals a monetary incentive to increase their hours.

“[The amount] would enable a supplement of 2,500 kroner per month to all professionally qualified healthcare personnel,” Rasmussen said at a briefing on Friday.

“That does not just mean doctors… basically everyone,” he said.

The Moderates say they will finance the measure through various reserves including a “negotiation reserve” provided for in the government’s 2023 budget proposal, which sets aside 400 million kroner for spending to be negotiated between parties.

The proposed spending by the Moderates would only cover 2023, after which additional funding would be needed in order to continue the bonus scheme.

Rasmussed admitted that the effects of the plan could therefore be short-term and characterised it as an “acute plan” that would require additional measures.

