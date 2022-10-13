Read news from:
Austria
2022 DANISH ELECTION

Who are Denmark’s 13 political parties and what election pledges have they made?

With 13 different parties currently in Danish parliament, it can be difficult to know which ones are right-wing, which are left-wing and what they are saying during the election campaign. Here's a summary to help you out.

Published: 13 October 2022 17:52 CEST
The leaders of Denmark's many political parties take part in a debate at Esbjerg Gymnasium on October 13th. Photo: Frank Cilius/Ritzau Scanpix

RED ‘BLOC’

Social Democrats (Socialdemokratiet)

The current government is led by the Social Democrats, who are the largest left wing party (venstrefløjsparti) and part of the red bloc (rød bloc) of allied parties on the left wing.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said she will seek to form a government across the political centre, which would break with Denmark’s established ‘bloc politics’ system which sees the left and right-wing parties in opposing factions. Although this is unusual, the restrictive approach of the Social Democrats on immigration, for example, mean it can find itself in agreement with right-wing parties on some areas.

Frederiksen sees both the right-wing Liberals (Venstre) and Conservatives as potential centre coalition partners, along with the centre-left Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) and Socialist People’s (SF) parties.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen participates in the Social Democratic Party's election meeting before hanging election posters on Nytorv in Aalborg on Saturday 8 October 2022.
Current Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen participates in the Social Democratic Party’s election meeting before hanging election posters on Nytorv in Aalborg on 8th October 2022. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

In the election campaign, the Social Democrats have placed emphasis on their initiatives to help people through the current economic uncertainty. This includes lowering taxes for people in employment (beskæftigelsesfradraget) and setting a ceiling for rent increases.

The party also says it will to do more to help the environment and offer a green alternative to Russia’s gas supply.

Socialist People’s Party (Socialistisk Folkeparti or SF)

This is left-wing party is more social democratic than socialist, despite its name. It typically campaigns on equal rights and opportunities.

SF proposals include increasing the financial aid during the winter energy crisis – especially giving extra help to families with children; students; old people and people receiving benefits. They also propose lowering the gas tax and stopping fare increases on public transport.

The party suggests raising this extra money from a special tax on higher-than-usual profits on shipping companies, including Mærsk, which expects a large profit as a result of higher freight prices.

Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre)
 
This centre-left party has emphasised the need to improve the lives of young people. They want more resources and better education for teachers in schools, nurseries and kindergartens, as well as more resources and staff to look after young people’s mental health with less focus on tests in schools. 
 
The party also wants to create 63,000 more jobs by 2030, which includes attracting international workers.
 
Leader of Radikale Venstre party Sofie Carsten Nielsen at a press conference on 5th October 2022.
Leader of Denmark’s Social Liberals, Radikale Venstre, Sofie Carsten Nielsen, (centre) at a press meeting on 5th October 2022. Photo: Martin Sylvest/ Ritzau Scanpix 2022

Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten)

This is a far-left party which supports high taxes, particularly on businesses, public ownership of infrastructure and supports a more open immigration policy than parties in the centre. 

The party has announced it wants ticket prices on public transport to be halved, to help people struggling financially due to inflation. The measure would be financed by postponing motorway projects, according to the proposal. The ticket reduction would be temporary and would be in place for a one-year period up to January 1st 2024.

Independent Greens (Frie Grønne) 

This party is led by Sikandar Siddique, a former member of the Alternative party, and was formed in 2020.

Alongside its environmental platform, the Independent Greens focus strongly on fighting racism, inequality and hate speech. They want to allow non-citizens to vote in parliamentary elections if they have lived in Denmark for four years. They also want to reduce animal production and limit the number of vehicles on the road.

The party hasn’t run in a general election before and looks unlikely to reach the threshold of 2 percent of the vote share needed to get into parliament. It gained 0.6 percent at the most recent opinion poll.

 
Leader of Independent Greens Party (Frie Grønne) Sikandar Siddique
Leader of the Independent Greens (Frie Grønne) Sikandar Siddique photographed at Blågårds Plads, Copenhagen, where he grew up. Photo: Linda Kastrup/Ritzau Scanpix

 
The Alternative (Alternativet)

The environmentalist party has crept up to the two percent threshold needed to enter parliament for the first time since early 2020, after internal struggles saw several member leave following a poor performance in the 2019 election.

Alternative proposes reducing the working week to 30 hours which it says will provide more time to spend on nature, culture and with loved ones. The party also wants to help young people’s well-being in education and mental health care.

BLUE ‘BLOC’

Liberals (Venstre)

Despite the word Venstre meaning left, this is actually Denmark’s largest right wing party (højrefløjsparti) and nominal leader of the blue bloc (blå bloc) of allied parties on the right wing. Leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen is running as a candidate for Prime Minister.

 
Leader of Venstre, Denmark's Liberal Party, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen hangs up election posters in Aarhus on 8th October 2022.
Leader of Venstre, Denmark’s Liberal Party, Venstre, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen hangs up election posters in Aarhus on 8th October 2022. Jakob Ellemann-Jensen is running as candidate for Prime Minister.  Photo: Helle Arensbak/Ritzau Scanpix

 
The party wants to roll back the current plans to redistribute Denmark’s upper secondary school students to ensure a more “mixed” learning environment.  From the next school year, upper secondary school pupils may be assigned a different school based on their parents’ salaries; something the Liberals are strongly against.

Other proposals from the Liberals include shorter waiting times for fertility treatment and private care homes for the elderly in all municipalities, as an alternative option to state care homes.

The party also recently announced it wants to sell the state’s ownership stake in energy company Ørsted’s offshore wind business, to “enable massive climate investments without taxes being raised,” according to party leader Ellemann-Jensen.

Conservatives (Det Konservative Folkeparti)

This is Denmark’s second largest right-wing party and has looked close to overtaking the Liberals in the polls at various stages, but is currently a couple of points behind.  Leader Søren Pape Poulsen is running as candidate for Prime Minister.

Leader of the Conservative Party Søren Pape Poulsen hangs up election posters in Viborg, Saturday 8th October 2022.
Leader of the Conservative Party Søren Pape Poulsen hangs up election posters in Viborg, Saturday 8th October 2022. Søren Pape Poulsen is running as candidate for Prime Minister.  Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

 
The party wants stronger punishments for criminal acts such as violence and supports strict immigration rules.
 
The party wants to invest more in the sick and elderly. They want more private suppliers of care homes, to give elderly people more of a choice where they live. They would like to lower taxes such as company tax, inheritance tax and electricity tax and increase the tax deduction for people in employment.

Liberal Alliance (Liberal Alliance)

Libertarian party Liberal Alliance has a policy in favour of scrapping Denmark’s key anti-racism law, racismeparagraffen, which makes racist statements criminal. Critics have argued that scrapping the law could mean less protection from hate crimes — for example, racist graffiti could theoretically be punished as vandalism but not as hate speech. However, in line with its libertarian standpoint, Liberal Alliance says that the anti-racism law impinges on freedom of speech.

The party would also like the first 7,000 kroner people earn a month to be tax-free and the highest income tax to be 40 percent.

Denmark Democrats (Danmarksdemokraterne)

The party’s leader is former immigration minister Inger Støjberg, who was was expelled from parliament last year after being convicted of violating migrants’ rights by separating asylum-seeking couples. She then formed the Denmark Democrats who are set for a strong first election showing, boosted by Støjberg’s popularity amongst right-wing voters and the addition of several former members of the Danish People’s Party to its line-up of candidates.

One of their manifestos is for foreigners to integrate into Danish society and culture. Støjberg says she wants to increase incentives for people with minority backgrounds to enter the labour market by reducing tax. They do not have a substantive climate policy at the current time, according to statements recently given by on of the party’s candidates to a journalist from Frihedsbrevet.

Inger Støjberg, leader of the Denmark Democrats, with an election poster on 8th October 2022.
Inger Støjberg, leader of the Denmark Democrats, holding an election poster on 8th October 2022. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

 
Danish People’s Party (Dansk Folkeparti or DF)

Anti-immigration party DF is just over the two percent threshold needed to enter parliament according to polls. That represents a remarkable decline in fortunes for the right wing group, which played a hugely influential role in Danish politics in the 2000s and 2010s and had a vote share of 21 percent as recently as 2015.

As part of its election campaign, DF states that it wants to Denmark to leave international human rights conventions that prevent the deportation of foreign nationals with criminal convictions under certain circumstances. Repatriation policy must be consistent so that “unsuitable foreigners” (utilpassede fremmede) as they have described, are sent home.

DF has also recently touted rules allowing elderly care patients to refuse home care staff who wear the Muslim head scarf, but appears to have little backing on this from the other right wing parties.

The party also wants to invest more in healthcare.

New Right (Nye Borgerlige)

This far-right party wants to leave the EU and wants stricter rules to be applied to foreign nationals in Denmark, including self-sufficiency requirements related to residency permits. Like DF, it wants Denmark to have more power to deport foreign nationals with criminal records. This means being able to forcibly deport people to countries with which Denmark has no repatriation agreement, such as Syria.

The party also wants a new asylum system and has previously demanded a “zero asylum” policy in which Denmark does not grant protection to any refugees at all, but softened this stance after the Russian invasion of Ukraine (but not for people from Muslim countries).

Nye Borgerlige — the only Danish party without an official English name — also wants to close down job centres as they believe they are too expensive to run and inefficient.

UNALIGNED

Moderates (Moderaterne)

Headed by former prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who used to be leader of the Liberals. Rasmussen has not declared his new party in either bloc, saying he would prefer a coalition across the centre. The party hasn’t run in a general election before.

The Moderates want to lower taxes for those on lower incomes, they want to increase pay for nurses and reduce waiting times for patients and introduce a culture pass for young people to experience theatres, museums and music.

Rasmussen has also said he wants immigration rules to stay strict but to adopt a more sensible approach.

The election for the Danish Parliament (Folketing) will be held on Tuesday, 1st November 2022.
 

POLITICS

How citizenship rules affect voting rights in the Nordic countries

Denmark, Norway and Sweden have different criteria for when foreign residents can be granted citizenship through naturalisation. The proportion of each country’s population with the right to vote in parliamentary elections also varies.

Published: 12 October 2022 16:40 CEST
The three Scandinavian countries each have different rules on citizenship. As such, foreign residents in comparable situations in each of the three countries are likely to wait for different amounts of time before qualifying for citizenship.

All three countries only allow citizens to vote in parliamentary elections, although they do have rules allowing foreigners to take part in local elections in some cases.

Because citizenship rules affect the number of foreign-born (and in some cases, also domestic-born) residents who have the right to vote, they also affect the overall proportion of the population which can vote.

Sweden

Citizenship

EU and non EU citizens can apply for Swedish citizenship after living in Sweden for five continuous years with right of residence. In some cases, this period can be shortened.

In addition to length of stay, EU and non EU citizens must have “conducted themselves well in Sweden”, and the Swedish Migration Agency requests information on debts and criminal records in the country. An application can be rejected if a person has unpaid taxes, fines, or other charges.

While Swedish language skills and knowledge of Swedish society are not currently a requirement for citizenship, this could change in the future

The application costs 1,500 Swedish kronor, around 150 euros.

Election eligibility

According to data from Sweden’s Statistikdatabasen, there are 8,254,086 people aged over 18s in Sweden as of 2021.

At the country’s election in September, 7,712,103 people were eligible to vote, according to official figures.

As such, over 540,000 adults or around 6.5 percent of over 18s in Sweden do not have the vote in parliamentary elections because they are not Swedish citizens.

Norway

Citizenship

EU and non EU citizens can apply for Norwegian citizenship after living in Norway for eight years out of the past eleven years and if they have held residence permits that were each valid for at least one year during that time.

A new rule, which came into effect in January 2022, means that if you have sufficient income, you can apply after six years rather than eight.

People with Norwegian spouses, registered partners, or cohabitants can apply after living in Norway for three of the last ten years. 

Applicants must also pass Norwegian language tests and a citizenship test. Required documentation includes a full list of entries into and departures from Norway, at least seven years of tax returns, and a police report certifying “good conduct”.

It costs 6,500 kroner (620 euros) to apply if you are over 18. However, the fee is cheaper or completely waived if you are a Nordic citizen, previously held Norwegian citizenship, or are under 18 years of age.

Election eligibility

At the most recent Norwegian parliamentary election in 2021, 3,892,507 people had the right to vote according to Statistics Norway. Of these, 344,976 had “immigrant background”, meaning they have at least two non-Norwegian parents and four non-Norwegian grandparents. Among them, 62,093 “new citizens” voted for the first time. Norway began permitting dual citizenship in 2020, meaning the number of “new citizens” able to vote in 2021 nearly doubled compared to the previous election.

Of the country’s total population of 5,425,270 in 2022, 1,111,010 are aged 19 or under. That gives around 4,300,000 eligible voters – rounding down and leaving a margin for error because the Norwegian data groups 19-year-olds with younger age ranges.

According to The Local’s calculation based on these numbers, approximately 9.5 percent of adults in Norway are not eligible voters.

Denmark

Citizenship

To qualify for Danish naturalisation, applicants must meet a number of closely-defined criteria and requirements.

These fall into six broad categories: Give a declaration of allegiance and loyalty to Denmark; fulfil prior residency criteria (normally nine years); be free of debt to the public sector and be financially self-sufficient; have no criminal convictions; hold a full-time job or self-employed for three and a half of the last four years; meet criteria for Danish language skills; and pass a citizenship test and demonstrate knowledge of Danish society and values.

People married to Danes can qualify after 6-8 years, depending on the length of the marriage.

Danish citizenship can only be granted to foreign nationals via legal nationalisation: your application must actually be voted through in parliament. Denmark has allowed dual citizenship since 2015.

Applications are sent to the Ministry of Immigration and Integration for a processing fee of 4,000 kroner (540 euros) (2022 price). 

Election eligibility

The proportion of Denmark’s population that does not have the right to vote has grown from 2 percent in the 1980s to over 10 percent at the upcoming parliamentary election on November 1st.

As many as one in seven of the 1.7 million inhabitants of Greater Copenhagen who are over 18 years old do not have Danish citizenship, meaning they do not have a say in the parliamentary election, according to Statistics Denmark data reported by local media TV2 Lorry.

When broken down by municipality, the proportion of local populations without the right to vote can reach as much as one in four.

Based on Statistics Denmark’s figures, 19.6 percent — almost one in five — of residents in Copenhagen Municipality cannot vote because they are not Danish citizens.

In Ishøj, a municipality in the Greater Copenhagen area, that rises to as much as 25.4 percent, just over one in four.

An increasing proportion without the right to vote is bad news for democracy, according to Roger Buch, election researcher at the Danish School of Media and Journalism. Buch’s comments were given to TV2 Lorry in relation to the media’s report on Copenhagen’s relatively low proportion of eligible voters.

“We are beginning to move in the direction of something we otherwise only shake our heads at and resent. We are very good at spotting when other countries do something wrong and – rightly – criticise deteriorations in others’ democracies,” he said.

“We must therefore ask ourselves: How long can we live with this? How high can we go? Can we live with 15 percent nationally not having the right to vote? 20 percent? One in four? Because of the trend continues, the proportion will only grow,” he said.

