2022 DANISH ELECTION
Who are Denmark’s 13 political parties and what election pledges have they made?
With 13 different parties currently in Danish parliament, it can be difficult to know which ones are right-wing, which are left-wing and what they are saying during the election campaign. Here's a summary to help you out.
Published: 13 October 2022 17:52 CEST
The leaders of Denmark's many political parties take part in a debate at Esbjerg Gymnasium on October 13th. Photo: Frank Cilius/Ritzau Scanpix
POLITICS
How citizenship rules affect voting rights in the Nordic countries
Denmark, Norway and Sweden have different criteria for when foreign residents can be granted citizenship through naturalisation. The proportion of each country’s population with the right to vote in parliamentary elections also varies.
Published: 12 October 2022 16:40 CEST
