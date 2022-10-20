Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Why Faroe Islands and Greenland could decide Danish election result

Denmark’s election on November 1st could conceivably be settled by four parliamentary seats allocated to representatives from Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Published: 20 October 2022 13:43 CEST
Why Faroe Islands and Greenland could decide Danish election result
Could the decisive votes in the Danish election be cast in the Faroe Islands? Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Under Denmark’s constitution, four seats in parliament or “North Atlantic mandates” as they are termed in Danish politics are awarded to parties from the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

Both are autonomous territories within of the Kingdom of Denmark and have their own parliaments. Before they became autonomous in the 20th century, they were governed from Copenhagen – hence the constitutional need for their representation in parliament.

Because the parliament has a total of 179 seats, 90 are required for a party (in practice, a faction of allied parties under the ‘bloc’ system) to win a majority and form government.

READ ALSO:

Usually, the four North Atlantic seats are not required to take one side or the other over the threshold of 90 seats needed to win an election.

For example, the 2019 election saw four red bloc parties secure 91 seats and therefore the parliamentary majority needed to back an agreement that installed Mette Frederiksen as Prime Minister.

But if the red and blue blocs both fall slightly short of 90 seats, the North Atlantic seats – and the parties that win them in the Faroes and Greenland – can come into play.

The most recent poll produces this exact situation because it gives the ‘red bloc’ 87 seats with 71 seats to the opposing ‘blue bloc’.

The centrist Moderate party, which has not aligned itself to either side, under former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen would get 17 seats if the poll was born out in the election itself.

If the Moderates decided to work with the blue bloc, each side would still be short of 90 seats at 87 and 88 for the red and blue sides respectively.

This would mean the North Atlantic parties would need to join an agreement to put a government in place.

The situation is unusual but has occurred before – most recently at the 1998 election, which was famously decided by 176 votes on the Faroe Islands.

Five of the last six elections in Denmark have seen parties aligned with the Danish ‘red’ bloc take three of the four North Atlantic mandates, with the exception being 2015, when all four went to red parties.

Parties from the Faroe Islands and Greenland tend to back the bloc that aligns most closely with their own politics.

“The Faroe Islands and Denmark have separate economies. The burdens I as a member of parliament can place on Danish voters would have no impact on my voters. And the Danish voters cannot replace me. They do not have access to my place at Christiansborg,” Sjúrður Skaale, a current member of the Danish parliament with the Faroese Social Democratic Party, wrote in a column in media Altinget in January this year.

Skaale said he would prefer North Atlantic seats not to be decisive, despite Social Democratic parties from the Faroe Islands potentially being able to tip the balance in favour of a Social Democratic Danish government in a knife edge election.

“Personally, I hope the [current] government can continue. But it would be completely wrong – verging on undemocratic – if it happened on the basis outlined,” he wrote.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Denmark’s former PM Rasmussen on course for election surprise in poll

A new poll puts the newly-formed Moderate Party, led by former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, at its highest vote share yet and ahead of the Conservatives as the third-largest in parliament.

Published: 19 October 2022 14:17 CEST
Denmark’s former PM Rasmussen on course for election surprise in poll

The Moderates with Rasmussen at their forefront have seen polling numbers jumped since the election was announced at the beginning of this month.

A new poll by the Voxmeter institute puts Rasmussen’s party on a remarkable 9.2 points, up from 4.1 points last week and 2.2 percent around the time the election was announced two weeks ago.

A vote share of 9.2 percent would give the Moderates 17 of the 179 seats in parliament, enabling Rasmussen to wield considerable influence in the formation of a new government.

The former PM, who formed the new party in 2020 after leaving the centre-right Liberals, has said he wants Denmark to be governed from the centre and has not committed to joining either the ‘red bloc’ or ‘blue bloc’ party factions, instead characterising his party as ‘purple’.

But commentators have speculated he could use Moderate seats as leverage for increased influence in a blue bloc government he would be instrumental in installing.

READ ALSO:

The new Voxmeter poll places the Moderates as the third largest party in parliament, behind only the two traditional bloc leaders the Social Democrats and the Liberals (Venstre).

Meanwhile the far-right Danish People’s Party (DF) – which took a 21 percent vote share two elections ago in 2015 – is now at 1.8 percent in the polls. That would send the party out of parliament altogether because a 2 percent threshold must be reached for a party to win any seats.

The poll comprises some statistical uncertainty, amounting to 1.8 percent for the Moderates and 0.8 percent for DF. It is based on polling of 1,008 persons between October 16th-18th.

Overall, the poll predicts 87 seats going to incumbent PM Mette Frederiksen’s ‘red bloc’ and 71 seats to the opposing ‘blue bloc’.

This does not mean Frederiksen can expect a victory from this point. 90 seats are required for an overall majority.

Four seats are allocated to representatives from Greenland and the Faroe Islands and it is these, together with those from the Moderates, that could push either side over the decisive figure of 90.

The Conservative party falls to 7.7 percent or 14 seats in the new poll, its decline in support now leaving it behind the Moderates. The Denmark Democrats, a new party formed by former immigration minister Inger Støjberg, go from 4.9 to 3.9 percent.

Frederiksen’s Social Democrats are now polling at 25 percent, maintaining an approximately level vote share since the election was announced but 2.1 percent less than the preceding poll.

SHOW COMMENTS