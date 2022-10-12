Read news from:
Do Danish conservative parties support refusal of carers who wear the hijab?

Election debate in Denmark has turned to whether conservative parties think elderly residents should be able to decline home carers who wear the Muslim headscarf, but only one party is specifically pushing the policy.

Published: 12 October 2022 14:12 CEST
Danish 'blue bloc' party leaders during a joint election briefing on Tuesday. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix

During Tuesday’s joint press briefing with leaders of conservative or ‘blue bloc’ parties, the Liberal (Venstre) party leader, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, was asked whether his party supports allowing elderly care patients to refuse help from care staff if the carer wears the Muslim headscarf, hijab.

The far-right Danish People’s Party (DF) has previously voiced its support for this and Ellemann-Jensen was asked by a journalist from newspaper Ekstra Bladet to say whether he agreed.

Ellemann-Jensen responded that he was more concerned with “the welfare of the individual” than the “reasoning of the argument”.

Pushed to give a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer, he then said “it’s a yes.”

“If a citizen says, here’s someone who I, for one reason or another, ‘don’t feel good about’. If you as a citizen are to invite another person into your home, that’s very, very personal for many people,” he said.

DF leader Morten Messerschmidt then tweeted that Ellemann-Jensen supported the idea.

However, the Liberal leader later said in a written comment reported by news wire Rizau that his position was “not about religion or anything else”.

“My concern is with the individual being able to freely choose their home care and that they can choose a different provider if they are not satisfied with the service. It is not about religion or anything else,” he stated.

The leader of the libertarian party Liberal Alliance appeared to make a similar adjustment after voicing support for the policy on Tuesday.

“I want to give the elderly the right to say no to a home carer if they are not comfortable with them. But I will not problematise someone wearing a headscarf,” the party’s leader Alex Vanopslagh told newspaper Politiken.

He subsequently told the same publication he had “chewed over the problem”.

“I believe in general that you should be able to choose not to have a carer you are uncomfortable with but this should of course be based on reasonable criteria, and the more I think about it, the more I am convinced that religious reasons are not strong enough justification,” he said on Wednesday morning.

Conservative party leader Søren Pape Poulsen did not state during the briefing whether or not he supported the DF proposal.

In comments to broadcaster DR, Poulsen said free choice of home care should focus on service and care quality.

“I feel that if you are to decline someone, it should be based on working differences or because things aren’t working out. It should not be because of appearance or religion. That’s the point of view I’m coming from,” he said.

The Nye Borgerlige (New Right) party – the only party considered to be as critical of Islam as the Danish People’s Party – does not want a change to current rules on the area.

“There’s nothing new in this. The rules are already such that it’s the free choice of the individual, firstly whether they want home care, and secondly who they want to provide that care,” party leader Pernille Vermund said.

“This isn’t something we’re proposing,” Vermund said, calling the issue a “strange discussion” and “something that came up based on a question from a journalist”.

DF first raised the idea of refusing home care from women who wear the hijab at its party conference in September, when Messerschmidt said seniors should “have the right to say no to the Muslim headscarf in their own homes”.

Current rules already allow people who receive care services at home to change their provider without having to give a reason, the national organisation for local authorities, Kommunernes Landsforening (KL), confirmed to DR.

A spokesperson for trade union FOA, which represents many social care sector personnel, told DR she was disappointed by the debate.

“We’re talking here about staff who are professionally educated to provide professional assistance in people’s homes, headscarf or not,” FOA chairperson Mona Striib said.

The joint conservative briefing revolved around a theme of boosting “individual choice”.

In addition to discussing elderly care, the party leaders presented policies including free choice of upper secondary school (gymnasium) for young people; and expanding options for private care for fertility treatment and childbirth through increased state payment in these areas.

DANISH CITIZENSHIP

Danish citizenship rules ‘partly to blame’ with one in seven in Copenhagen unable to vote

A large proportion of Copenhagen’s population are foreign nationals without Danish citizenship, meaning many of the city’s residents cannot vote in the parliamentary election.

Published: 12 October 2022 12:32 CEST
As many as one in seven of the 1.7 million inhabitants of Greater Copenhagen who are over 18 years old do not have Danish citizenship, meaning they do not have a say in the parliamentary election, according to Statistics Denmark data reported by local media TV2 Lorry.

The number of foreign nationals resident in the Danish capital is increasing because of globalisation combined with strict Danish citizenship rules, according to election researcher.

“This is partly because we live in a more globalised reality where many more people move and settle down across borders,” Roger Buch, election researcher at the Danish School of Media and Journalism, told TV2 Lorry.

“And it is also particularly because we in Denmark have made it increasingly difficult – for some, impossible – to achieve citizenship,” he said.

That impacts parliamentary elections, in which citizenship is a requirement for the right to vote, he said.

Both the result of the election and the balance of parliamentary representation can be affected, he said.

“The people who are excluded from voting would quite certainly not vote in the same way as the national average. If they had the right to vote, the election result would be different. We are not talking about one party suddenly getting ten extra seats in parliament, but it would undoubtedly move and redistribute seats,” Buch said.

When broken down by municipality, the proportion of local populations without the right to vote can reach as much as one in four, according to TV2 Lorry’s report.

Based on Statistics Denmark’s figures, 19.6 percent — almost one in five — of residents in Copenhagen Municipality cannot vote because they are not Danish citizens.

In Ishøj, a municipality in the Greater Copenhagen area, that rises to as much as 25.4 percent, just over one in four.

People without Danish citizenship are not all recent arrivals. Due to citizenship rules, it is possible to be born in the country or have lived in Denmark for decades — while paying taxes and raising families — without meeting citizenship criteria.

The issue represents a democratic problem, professor Per Mouritsen of Aarhus University’s Department of Political Science, said to TV2 Lorry.

“If you have permanent residence in a country and significant life interests here, you are an object of that country’s laws. If you ca’t participate in affecting them, you are, in a certain sense, dominated. Based in a principal question of democracy, I would certainly say it is a democratic problem that Denmark has such a high proportion of residents without the right to vote,” Mouritsen said.

The impact of excluding a large part of Copenhagen’s population from the election can have a knock-on effect in other parts of Denmark, another expert said.

“When some parts of the country have a large proportion without the right to vote, that also pulls down election turnout,” Robert Klemmensen, professor of political science at Lund University in Sweden, told TV2 Lorry.

“We know that voting and taking part in elections is often a social matter. So maybe you could have the right to vote, but if your family and friends do not then the chances you go out and vote are also lower,” he said.

The proportion of Denmark’s population that does not have the right to vote has grown from 2 percent in the 1980s to over 10 percent at the upcoming election.

In contrast to parliamentary elections, many foreign residents can vote in local elections in Denmark.

Left wing party Independent Greens said in November last year that it wants to allow persons who have legally resided in Denmark for at least four years to be allowed to vote in elections.

A similar stance was pronounced by the Alternative party in 2018.

Both of these parties are at the fringes of parliamentary influence, however.

A poll this week gave the Independent Greens a 0.6 percent share of the vote, which would not see it over the threshold of 2 percent needed to be allocated parliamentary representation. Alternative is at 2.0 percent, its strongest poll showing since early 2020.

