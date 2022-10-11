Read news from:
Austria
Danish party wants cheaper tickets on public transport

Danish left-wing party Red Green Alliance says it wants ticket prices on public transport to be halved, in a policy announcement ahead of the upcoming election.

Published: 11 October 2022 14:10 CEST
Danish party Red Green Alliance says public transport should be made cheaper temporarily to help with inflation costs. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The Red Green Alliance wants to cut the cost of public transport for passengers in a move it says would help people struggling financially due to inflation. The measure would be financed by postponing motorway projects, according to the proposal.

The ticket reduction would be temporary and would be in place for a one-year period up to January 1st 2024.

“We are seeing drastic inflation and we want to make sure people have a good, green alternative and cheaper public transport,” the party’s lead political spokesperson Mai Villadsen said.

“We are in a situation where we can see petrol prices going up in some places. Bus routes are getting cancelled. We want to keep them open. And the price of either charging an electric car or putting petrol in the tank is high,” she said.

“So we want to do something for public transport,” she said.

The party is also proposing financial relief for regional bus routes which are struggling to meet operational costs due to high fuel prices.

The proposal, which would cost six billion kroner, could be financed by shelving a number of motorway projects planned as part of a 2035 infrastructure agreement, according to the Red Green Alliance proposal.

But the left-wing party did not vote for the infrastructure agreement – meaning it cannot change it unless it can get a majority of parties to agree to rip it up.

Villadsen said she did not see the proposal as unlikely to succeed.

“This is just as much a call to action for other parties who, in the middle of a climate and energy crisis, have decided to build new emissions-producing infrastructure and motorways,” she said.

She said she hopes to convince other parties on the left, including the governing Social Democrats, to change stance on the issue.

Do Denmark’s election placards distract drivers?

A study has found that election placards, widely used in Denmark by political parties and candidates during election campaigns, can distract motorists.

Published: 11 October 2022 13:44 CEST
Drivers in cities could be at increased risk of being involved in an accident during parliamentary election build-ups, according to research by researchers at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU).

“In the period in which election placards are up, we have estimated that there is approximately 0.5 accidents extra each day within city zones, compared to what there usually would be,” associate professor Anders Stockmarr of DTU’s Statistics and Data Analysis department, who supervised the research, told news wire Ritzau.

The results could indicate a connection between a higher number of accidents and the presence of the placards, he said.

“This could be because people look up at the election placards and become less attentive in traffic, and so accidents sometimes happen,” he said.

The students behind the research looked at data from municipal, regional and EU elections as well as parliamentary elections. Placards and posters are used in all types of election.

Although data from other types of election also suggested drivers may be distracted, “the effects were small and we have not been able to document that they are actually there,” Stockmarr said.

That may be because the higher profile of parliamentary elections means drivers are more likely to give their attention to them.

 “These numbers should be used to warn that drivers in cities should be cautious during the election campaign. People should double check traffic before looking up at an election poster,” Stockmarr said.

The data used in the study was collected from seven parliamentary elections between 1997 and 2019.

Accidents involving alcohol or medicine or known to be caused by weather conditions were not included in the data set. Rural areas, where election posters are fewer, were also not included.

