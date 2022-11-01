LIVE – Denmark’s Social Democrats lose vote share as Moderates storm into parliament: exit poll

Refresh page manually for updates

Key points so far:

Polls close at 8pm, exit polls due at same time

Final opinion polls suggest no clear victory for either ‘blue’ or ‘red’ bloc

Moderate party could have decisive role

8:28pm: Exit poll in full

Here’s the full exit poll from DR, with vote share, projected seats and, in brackets, seat loss or gain since 2019.

Social Democrats 23.1 percent, 42 (-6)

Liberal 13.5 percent, 24 (-19)

Socialist People’s Party (SF) 9.6 percent, 17 (3)

Moderates 9.3 percent, 17 –

Liberal Alliance 9 percent, 16 (12)

Denmark Democrats 6.9 percent, 12 –

Red Green Alliance 6.2 percent, 11 (-2)

Conservative 5.5 percent 10 (-2)

Social Liberal 4.7 percent 8 (-8)

Alternative 3.9 percent 7 (2)

Nye Borgerlige 3.8 percent 7 (3)

Danish People’s Party 2.5 percent 4 (-12)

Independent Greens 1.3 percent – –

Christian Democrats 0.4 percent – –

8:25pm: Moderates set for decisive seat share

According to the exit poll from national broadcaster DR, the ‘red bloc’ of allied parties on the left will gain 85 seats in parliament, with the conservative ‘blue bloc’ on 73 seats. 90 seats are needed for a majority.

The centrist Moderate party is projected to take 17 seats, giving it the potential to hand either side power by backing them to lead government.

Full break down of exit poll predicted seats and vote share coming up now.

8:00pm: Social Democrats lose vote share, Moderates storm into parliament in exit poll

Exit polls have the governing Social Democrats on 23.1 percent of the vote share with the Liberal party on 13.5 percent. The Conservatives have a disappointing 5.5 percent.

The Moderates take an impressive 9.3 percent of the vote share, which could give leader Lars Løkke Rasmussen the kingmaker role he covets. Thee Denmark Democrats will also likely be pleased with their debut showing of 6.3 percent.

The Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party takes 4,3 percent.

The Danish People’s Party survives the 2 percent threshold that would have taken it outside of parliament, with 2.5 percent in the exit poll.

The headline result of the night could be the libertarian Liberal Alliance party, which is projected to take 9 percent by the exit poll. That represents an impressive turnaround from the party’s 2019 return.

It’s worth keeping in mind that there is still statistic uncertainty attached to exit polls.

We’ll follow this up shortly with the full list of parties and how their vote share could transfer to seat mandates.

7:50pm: 10 minutes to exit polls

The exit polls for the 2022 election will be out in 10 minutes. Don’t go away.

7:34pm: “Have you voted?”

Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbæk wants to know if his Twitter followers have voted yet. His character in the popular HBO fantasy series was less democratic.

7:26pm: Turnout recovers after office hours

We reported earlier that turnout was on target to be lower than at the 2019 election, but it may have improved after the end of the working day.

A survey by news wire Ritzau in 19 municipalities at 6pm found 72.9 percent said they have now voted. That is still lower than the 74.6 percent at the same time of day in 2019, but the difference has shrunk compared to earlier.

7:12pm: A reminder of why we’re having an election now

You may have noticed that the last election in Denmark was in 2019, only three-and-a-bit years ago. So why the early vote?

The election was triggered by the “mink crisis” that has embroiled Denmark since the government decided in November 2020 to cull the country’s roughly 15 million minks over fears of a mutated strain of Covid-19.

The decision turned out to be illegal, however, and the Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party, which props up Mette Frederiksen’s minority Social Democratic government, threatened to topple it unless she called elections to regain the confidence of voters.

Here’s the full background.

7:03pm: Exit poll in an hour

There’s now less than an hour until the exit polls can be published, which could give us a better idea of how the pieces will fall in this election.

6:56pm: Liberal Alliance leader predicts Ellemann-Jensen as PM

The election is an extremely difficult one to predict, not only because the result will be close but also because former PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen’s new centrist party, the Moderates, could yet support either of the competing factions from the left- and right-wings, potentially tipping the scales in favour of one or the other.

Liberal Alliance leader Alex Vanopslagh has nevertheless ventured a prediction in a comment to broadcaster DR. Unsurprisingly, Vanopslagh reckons a conservative or ‘blue bloc’ government will prevail.

“Jakob Ellemann Jensen. With Lars Løkke as Finance Minister”, Vanopslagh said when asked who would be the next PM.

6:39pm: What have party leaders been up to today?

Have some photos of selected leaders from some of the political parties (there’s not enough bandwidth to include all 14 of them). They have been campaigning and casting their votes today.

Mai Villadsen from Red-Green Alliance on Queen Louise’s Bridge in Copenhagen. Photo: Ida Guldbæk Arentsen/Ritzau Scanpix

Morten Messerschmidt of the Danish People’s Party casts his vote in Ordrup. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Alex Vanopslagh of Liberal Alliance looking a bit worse for wear after voting in Copenhagen. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix

Liberal Party leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen channels last night’s Halloween spirit. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

6:23pm: Election day news

News is generally quiet while people are out voting, but we do have a couple of reports from today.

Initial data suggests that turnout is going to be lower than it was at the last election in 2019.

In 13 municipalities surveyed by news wire Ritzau, 53.2 percent of those entitled to vote had ticked their boxes at 4pm.

At the same time in the 2019 parliamentary election, 62.8 percent had voted in the municipalities. This includes postal votes, which are higher this year than three years ago.

However, in 2019 the election took place on Constitution Day, when many people had the day off.

Denmark generally enjoys a high level of election participation.

Read this story in full here.

Meanwhile, a measure by the (outgoing?) government to help people pay high energy bills has taken effect. First proposed by the Social Democrats in September, the scheme allows delayed and staggered payments of energy bills that overstep costs from 2021. We have both a report on the measure taking effect and an article explaining how households go about postponing their bills, courtesy of my colleague Emma Firth.

6:06pm: Checking in

Good evening!

The Local Denmark editor Michael Barrett here. I’ll be updating this blog throughout this evening bringing you the latest news from exit polls, voting counts and political manoeuvres as they happen.

If you have any comments or pictures you’d like to share, feel free to tweet me or comment at the bottom of this article. I’d be happy to hear from you.

It’s now less than two hours until Denmark’s polling stations close at 8pm. Make a note of that that time. It’s important because exit polls can be released as soon as the polling stations are closed. The exit polls will give us a good idea of how closely the election result is likely to reflect opinion polling.

12pm: Welcome to our live blog

Good afternoon!

Polling stations across Denmark are open for an impossible-to-predict election which could give Mette Frederiksen a second term as Prime Minister or hand control to one of three potential replacements.

Will Frederiksen scrape a majority? Could it be given to her by erstwhile rival Lars Løkke Rasmussen? Or will Rasmussen help to return the conservative ‘blue bloc’ to power?

Stay tuned as we find out.

We’re going to keep you covered as results come in here on this live blog, which we will begin updating from around 6pm on election day, November 1st.

These are the important times you need to keep in mind this evening:

8pm: polling stations close

8pm: first exit polls are released by broadcasters TV2 and DR. These are based on interviews with voters shortly after they have left polling booths.

9pm: first result prognosis. An hour after polls close, it will be possible to make a relatively firm indication of the overall outcome, in terms of mandate (seat) distribution between parties.

10pm: final results from constituencies begin to roll in.

Midnight: by this time we should know the distribution of all of the 179 seats in parliament – but it remains to be seen whether the winner of the election will be immediately clear.

