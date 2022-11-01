Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Turnout for Denmark’s 2022 election so far lower than expected

Fewer people have so far voted in today's parliamentary election, compared to this time at the last election, according to a Ritzau survey among 460,000 voters in 13 of the country's 98 municipalities.

Published: 1 November 2022 17:48 CET
A vote being cast at Skjoldhøjskolen, Aarhus on Tuesday 1st November 2022.
A vote being cast at Skjoldhøjskolen, Aarhus on Tuesday 1st November 2022. Photo: Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix

In the 13 municipalities, 53.2 percent of those entitled to vote had ticked their boxes at 4pm. 

At the same time in the 2019 parliamentary election, 62.8 percent had voted in the municipalities. This includes postal votes, which are higher this year than three years ago.

However, in 2019 the election took place on Constitution Day, when many people had the day off. 

“It may well be that there have been slight shifts over the course of the day, because the election was on Constitution Day last time. But all other things being equal, it points to a significantly lower turnout this time,” Kasper Møller Hansen, election researcher and University of Copenhagen professor, told newswire Ritzau.

In the 2015 election, when the election was on a Thursday, a similar sample at 4pm showed that 49.7 percent of those entitled to, had voted. The final turnout then ended up at 85.9 percent, which is higher than the 2019 final turnout of 84.6 percent.

There is likely to be an influx of voters at the polling stations later this afternoon.

At the Viborg Stadium, which is Denmark’s largest polling station, there is usually a rush between 4pm and 7.30pm.

“You could say that we have been in the training camp so far, ready for the whistle to blow for the match at 4pm. Whether it is enough to reach the voting percentage from last time, I doubt it”, Viborg’s polling station administrative manager Peter Vestergaard told Ritzau.

The country’s polling stations are open until 8pm.

 
 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

EXPLAINED: What happens on Denmark’s election day and when do we get a result?

Millions of people in Denmark go to the polls today to decide on a new government but what exactly happens on election day? We run through the main events.

Published: 1 November 2022 12:20 CET
EXPLAINED: What happens on Denmark's election day and when do we get a result?

8am: Polling stations open. Voter turnout is traditionally high in Denmark. In the 2019 election, 84.6 percent of some 4.2 million voters turned out to vote. Over 3.5 million people are expected to vote today.

6.50pm: Broadcaster DR will announce its first exit poll based on interviews with voters shortly after they have left polling booths. 

8pm: Polling stations close and then counting of votes begins. If you arrive at 8pm and there is a queue, you will still be able to vote.

8pm: Exit polls are released and discussed by Danish television broadcasters DR and TV2. These are based on interviews with voters shortly after they have left polling booths.

9.25pm: First results announced. It will be possible to make a fairly firm indication of the overall outcome. Party leaders are called together for a comment when they have all arrived in Christiansborg and spoken to their party colleagues.

12am: The final results are expected to be submitted shortly after midnight. At the election in 2019, the results were ready at 12.14am.

According to latest opinion polls on Tuesday morning, neither the right-wing blue bloc nor left-wing red bloc look set to gain a majority. It is the Moderates, who are predicted to hold the decisive mandates –  a centrist party founded this year by former Liberal Party leader and two-time prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

If the opinion polls are correct, then this evening’s results will not tell us how the new government will be formed or who the Prime Minister will be. The Moderates have not yet said who they want as Prime Minister after the election. This will all be negotiated over the coming days and weeks.

A new Prime Minister is elected through a process known as a dronningerunde (literally a ‘Queen’s round’). Here, the leader of each party has an audience with the Queen. After this, the Queen nominates a person to lead the new government or lead negotiations to form it. Sometimes several queen rounds are needed before a new government can be formed, which some have predicted will happen this year.

 
 

 

SHOW COMMENTS