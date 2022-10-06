For members
2022 DANISH ELECTION
The Danish vocabulary you’ll need to follow the election
Do you know your valgflæsk from your valgkort? The difference between Venstre and venstre? Here's a guide to the words and phrases you need to know ahead of the Danish election on November 1st.
Published: 6 October 2022 15:03 CEST
A dog peers out from a Danish valgsted (polling stations). Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
2022 DANISH ELECTION
‘Bloc politics’: A guide to understanding parliamentary elections in Denmark
How do parties and candidates get elected in Denmark, and why are some new parties already in parliament? Our five-minute guide to Danish party politics and elections helps make sense of the chaos.
Published: 4 October 2022 12:08 CEST
Updated: 5 October 2022 13:28 CEST
Updated: 5 October 2022 13:28 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments