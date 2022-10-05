Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Denmark to hold election on November 1st

Denmark will choose a new government on Tuesday November 1st after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday announced a parliamentary election.

Published: 5 October 2022 13:05 CEST
Updated: 5 October 2022 14:37 CEST
Denmark to hold election on November 1st
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announces a November 1st parliamentary election from the PM's residence at Marienborg near Copenhagen. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Speaking from the Prime Minister’s residence at Marienborg north of Copenhagen, Frederiksen confirmed widely-held expectations that an election will take place this autumn.

“Denmark is a fantastic country. But times are hard,” she said as she opened the announcement in reference to the energy crisis and war in Ukraine among other challenges, hinting that the government does not see the timing of the election as ideal.

She went on to outline the government’s platform policies going into the election, before confirming the date the ballot will be held, November 1st.

In the announcement, Frederiksen said that she was prepared to form a cross-aisle government, in a move that would break with Denmark’s customary ‘bloc politics’ system which sees left- and right-wing parties in opposing factions.

“The time has come to try a new form of government in Denmark. We are ready for both compromise and collaboration,” she said.

“We want a broad government with parties on both sides of the political centre,” she said at the briefing, at which press questions were not taken.

READ ALSO: ‘Bloc politics’: A guide to understanding general elections in Denmark

Expectations that an election was imminent were reinforced on Wednesday morning when election-related ads were placed by Frederiksen’s Social Democratic party in Danish newspapers.

The ads did not directly confirm a general election, but did explicitly mention one, saying “Reality is about working together. The election is about who can make it happen”.

Frederiksen also gave a clear suggestion that a general election will be called imminently following the traditional opening of parliament on Tuesday.

“I daresay the election will soon start getting closer,” she told reporters.

Legally, the government could have waited until June 4th, 2023 to hold a general election, which is required once every four years under the Danish Constitution.

But the Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party, a parliamentary ally of the government, demanded Frederiksen call an early general election, after an inquiry into the 2020 mink scandal resulted in criticism of the government and Frederiksen receiving an official rebuke.

Recent polls have suggested the election could be a knife-edge contest, with little to choose between the ‘red bloc’ of left-wing allied parties, led by Frederiken’s Social Democrats, and the opposing ‘blue bloc’ of right-wing parties.

An opinion poll conducted by Voxmeter on behalf of news wire Ritzau, published on Monday, put the red bloc on 86 of Denmark’s 179 seats in parliament, one ahead of the blue bloc, on 85 seats.

Of the remaining eight seats four were projected to go to the newly-formed Moderate party, headed by former prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Rasmussen has not declared his party for either bloc, saying he would prefer a grand coalition across the centre. He led a ‘blue bloc’ government as leader of his previous party, the Liberals.

The final four seats are allocated to representatives from parties in Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Danish PM strongly hints at general election after opening of parliament

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gave a clear suggestion that a general election will be called imminently following the traditional opening of parliament on Tuesday.

Published: 4 October 2022 15:37 CEST
Danish PM strongly hints at general election after opening of parliament

A general election is widely expected to be announced by Frederiksen on Wednesday after she opted not to use her speech at the opening of parliament to announce it, but subsequently told media an election was close.

“I daresay the election will soon start getting closer,” she told reporters following the traditional opening of parliament.

READ ALSO:

When again asked when the election would be announced, she repeated the comment “I daresay it’s close”.

The PM was also asked by broadcaster DR why she had not used the speech traditionally given by the prime minister at the opening of parliament to announce the election.

“Because it’s the opening speech of parliament and I think it was important to give an opening speech in which I first and foremost underline the serious situation we and Europe are in, but also point out the areas in we have a lot of work to do, regardless of whoever is in power after the election,” she said.

Legally, the government could wait until June 4th, 2023 to hold a general election, which is required once every four years under the Danish Constitution.

The Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party has demanded Frederiksen call an early general election, an ultimatum issued in response to the conclusions earlier this year of an inquiry into the government’s 2020 mink scandal, which resulted in Frederiksen receiving an official rebuke.

The Social Liberals wanted an election called by the time of parliament’s return and have threatened to bring down the government through a vote of no confidence if an election is not announced.

“If a majority in parliament want an election to be held, the government cannot ignore that,” Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

She also called the timing of the election “remarkable” given the current international security situation and recent leaks at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea

Parliament is opened each year on the first Tuesday in October with a traditional speech given by the prime minister – somewhat comparable to a ‘State of the Union’ speech – in which she gives her assessment of the situation in the Scandinavian nation as the new political year begins.

In her speech on Tuesday, Frederiksen covered topics including Denmark’s economic challenges, climate change, strengthening the country’s welfare provisions and international security. She used the word “secure” (tryg) seven times in various forms during the speech according to DR’s count, but chose not to mention the election for now.

SHOW COMMENTS