Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 DANISH ELECTION

EXPLAINED: What happens on Denmark’s election day and when do we get a result?

Millions of people in Denmark go to the polls today to decide on a new government but what exactly happens on election day? We run through the main events.

Published: 1 November 2022 12:20 CET
EXPLAINED: What happens on Denmark's election day and when do we get a result?
Voting is underway in Aalborghallen on Tuesday 1st November 2022 as Danes go to the polls in the parliamentary elections. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

8am: Polling stations open. Voter turnout is traditionally high in Denmark. In the 2019 election, 84.6 percent of some 4.2 million voters turned out to vote. Over 3.5 million people are expected to vote today.

6.50pm: Broadcaster DR will announce its first exit poll based on interviews with voters shortly after they have left polling booths. 

8pm: Polling stations close and then counting of votes begins. If you arrive at 8pm and there is a queue, you will still be able to vote.

8pm: Exit polls are released and discussed by Danish television broadcasters DR and TV2. These are based on interviews with voters shortly after they have left polling booths.

9.25pm: First results announced. It will be possible to make a fairly firm indication of the overall outcome. Party leaders are called together for a comment when they have all arrived in Christiansborg and spoken to their party colleagues.

12am: The final results are expected to be submitted shortly after midnight. At the election in 2019, the results were ready at 12.14am.

According to latest opinion polls on Tuesday morning, neither the right-wing blue bloc nor left-wing red bloc look set to gain a majority. It is the Moderates, who are predicted to hold the decisive mandates –  a centrist party founded this year by former Liberal Party leader and two-time prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

If the opinion polls are correct, then this evening’s results will not tell us how the new government will be formed or who the Prime Minister will be. The Moderates have not yet said who they want as Prime Minister after the election. This will all be negotiated over the coming days and weeks.

A new Prime Minister is elected through a process known as a dronningerunde (literally a ‘Queen’s round’). Here, the leader of each party has an audience with the Queen. After this, the Queen nominates a person to lead the new government or lead negotiations to form it. Sometimes several queen rounds are needed before a new government can be formed, which some have predicted will happen this year.

 
 

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Join The Local for live updates from Denmark’s 2022 election

Join us as we keep you updated with the latest exit polls, results and developments from Denmark’s 2022 election night.

Published: 1 November 2022 12:07 CET
Join The Local for live updates from Denmark’s 2022 election

12pm: Welcome to our live blog 

Good afternoon!

Polling stations across Denmark are open for an impossible-to-predict election which could give Mette Frederiksen a second term as Prime Minister or hand control to one of three potential replacements.

Will Frederiksen scrape a majority? Could it be given to her by erstwhile rival Lars Løkke Rasmussen? Or will Rasmussen help to return the conservative ‘blue bloc’ to power?

Stay tuned as we find out.

We’re going to keep you covered as results come in here on this live blog, which we will begin updating from around 6pm on election day, November 1st.

These are the important times you need to keep in mind this evening:

  • 8pm: polling stations close
  • 8pm: first exit polls are released by broadcasters TV2 and DR. These are based on interviews with voters shortly after they have left polling booths.
  • 9pm: first result prognosis. An hour after polls close, it will be possible to make a relatively firm indication of the overall outcome, in terms of mandate (seat) distribution between parties.
  • 10pm: final results from constituencies begin to roll in.
  • Midnight: by this time we should know the distribution of all of the 179 seats in parliament – but it remains to be seen whether the winner of the election will be immediately clear.

Are you a member of The Local? If not, consider joining us. If yes, thank you, your support helps us dedicate time and resources to this.

READ MORE:

SHOW COMMENTS