Austria
WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK

KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in December 2022?

The wait for a government could be over, reduced Christmas holidays and brighter days on the way: here are some key things to look out for this December in Denmark.

Published: 30 November 2022 11:39 CET
Christmas decorations at Tivoli in Copenhagen. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

A new government could take over

Since the election on November 1st, the leader of the largest party, the Social Democrats, acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been locked in negotiations with other parties to form a new government.

Frederiksen intends to form a coalition across the centre with parties from traditionally-opposed ‘blue bloc’ or conservative parties. She said before the election that she would pursue such a government and stuck to her stance after the left-leaning ‘red bloc’ took a one-seat majority in the election.

READ ALSO: Could a centrist government change Danish asylum plan?

Talks have become protracted, but there has been some forward movement. The number of parties involved in the negotiations has been whittled down from 12 to 7 with the most likely blue bloc partner in a coalition, the Liberals (Venstre), seeming to soften its stance on governing with Frederiksen’s Social Democrats.

Putting a government in place will enable legislation to be passed in parliament again – crucial for pressing matters like passing a 2023 budget and resolving cash help for low-income families.

Britons who have been told to leave Denmark because they were late applicants for post-Brexit residency permits will hope that a new government will step in and assist them. The government has the authority to intervene in decisions made by authorities but currently will not, because it is in a caretaker role.

You can read about this particular issue, which affects Britons whose residency in Denmark was protected under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, in this article.

Christmas is coming… but with a little less glimmer

The first Sunday in Advent has already passed, falling on November 27th this year. That means Copenhagen’s Christmas are already switched on, albeit two weeks later than in 2021. Due to the energy crisis, the lights will be switched on between 3pm and 9pm rather than the usual 7am until midnight.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen to retain but reduce Christmas lights amid energy crisis

In Aarhus, the Christmas lights have been on since November 11th but the lights are only switched on for seven hours a day, compared to 16 hours in previous years.

Odense’s lights have been on since 19th November, also for fewer hours than usual.

Salling Group’s shopping centres in Aalborg and Aarhus will not be putting up their usual Christmas light decorations, and the same decision has been made by Hotel d’Angleterre in Copenhagen.

Middelfart, Esbjerg, Aarhus and other cities have decided against opening their traditional outdoor ice rinks this winter as a result of high energy prices.

Christmas markets (julemarkeder), complete with the winter-warm alcoholic drink gløgg, will all be going ahead after some Covid-related cancellations in the last two years. Many open at the end of November. Tivoli’s Christmas season is already underway.

When do I get time off work or school for Christmas?

December 25th (Christmas), December 26th (Boxing Day) and January 1st (New Year’s Day) are all public holidays. They all fell on Saturday or Sunday in 2021, denying three extra festive days off which might otherwise have been enjoyed. No substitute day is given when public holidays fall on a weekend.

The Christmas Day and New Year holidays again fall during weekends this year, though Boxing Day is a Monday, so one public holiday has been regained compared to last year.

December 24th (Christmas Eve) and December 31st (New Year’s Eve) are not public holidays, but many employers treat them as such. Unfortunately, these are Saturdays in 2022, so will not be an ‘extra’ day off for most people.

State schools (folkeskoler) generally finish for the Christmas holidays on Wednesday December 21st (so the first day of the holidays is Thursday 22nd) and return on January 3rd.

Private schools may have slightly different dates and there may also be local variations for state schools, so check with your school or local municipality if in doubt. Here’s the calendar for Copenhagen Municipality.

Be sure to send presents on time

If you are sending cards or presents to loved ones abroad or in Denmark, remember to get them packaged and sent on time so Santa can deliver them before Christmas.

Generally, the deadline for sending parcels is December 21st for delivery in Denmark, December 16th for Europe and December 2nd for the rest of the world.

You can check the details in this article.

Brighter days are on the way

It’s now dark well into the morning and only light until mid-afternoon, but the shortest day of the year falls in December. After that, days will slowly get longer again and nights shorter.

The winter solstice, when the Earth tilts the furthest away from the Sun on its axis, occurs on December 21st.

Denmark’s dark winters aren’t as severe as in Scandinavian neighbours Sweden and Norway, which both experience polar nights – when the sun doesn’t rise at all for several weeks.

READ ALSO: Brighter days are on the way in Denmark after winter solstice

WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK

KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in November 2022?

A new government, MitID needed for online banking, the extension of border controls with Sweden and Germany and Christmas light switch-ons. Here are some of the things you can expect to see in Denmark in November.

Published: 31 October 2022 13:13 CET
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in November 2022?

Denmark forms a new government

Denmark’s parliamentary election takes place on November 1st and Denmark could find itself with a new Prime Minister.

The election decides the distribution of parliament’s 179 seats or mandates, mandater. Therefore, one of the two blocs can seal an overall election victory if it claims 90 or more mandates, giving it a majority. The ‘bloc’ classification, commonly referred to in Danish politics, broadly denotes whether a party or group of parties is on the right or left of centre.

READ MORE: ‘Bloc politics’: A guide to understanding parliamentary elections in Denmark

Mette Frederiksen will continue as Prime Minister if she has a majority of Denmark’s 179 MPs behind her – her own party along with allied parties.

Otherwise, a new prime minister must be found. This is done through a process known as a dronningerunde (literally a ‘Queen’s round’). Here, the leader of each party has an audience with the Queen. After this, the Queen nominates a person to lead the new government or lead negotiations to form it.

READ MORE: The Danish vocabulary you’ll need to follow the election

Leader of the Conservatives, Søren Pape Poulsen, Liberal leader, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, leader of the newly formed Moderates, are all contenders to become PM instead of Mette Frederiksen, although Rasmussen has not officially declared himself as a candidate.

Because the outcome is likely to be close, projected negotiations could take place before a new government — and possible change of Prime Minister — is announced.

Once a new prime minister and government agreed, they are formally nominated by the Queen at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen before emerging and facing the public on the palace square.

READ MORE: Three candidates for PM in Denmark, and one wild card

Delayed payment of energy bills begins

A scheme to delay payment of excess energy bills begins on November 1st. It is one of the components of the government’s winter package in response to record energy prices.

The deal will allow energy bills exceeding 2021 prices to be paid at a delayed time and in instalments. The additional cost of the bill, not the entire bill, will be eligible for delayed payment. The option will be available to both businesses and individuals.

The model is voluntary, meaning bill payers choose whether to freeze payments. The government are footing the bill with energy companies in the intervening period. Customers need to contact energy companies to set up the repayment plan. Denmark’s largest energy company, Andel Energi has announced its digital registration for the scheme.

As a result of supply stoppages for Russian gas, on top of inflation, energy prices in Denmark are expected to be high throughout the winter.

The government has also announced it will set electricity tax close to zero and increase welfare payments for families.

READ MORE: Denmark announces new winter aid package for households

Border controls at Sweden and German borders extend into November

One of the last decisions made by the outgoing Swedish government was to inform the EU Commission that Sweden’s border controls on the Øresund strait between Sweden and Denmark will be extended in November.

Sweden’s border controls have been renewed the same way, every six months, since November 2015.

However Sweden’s new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has called for the temporary border controls to be “made permanent”, a move which would contradict EU law.

“The more we reduce the problem of cross-border crime, the more open we can be to surrounding countries. But as it is now, we have big problems which need to be brought under control, both at the border and within Sweden,” Kristersson said

READ MORE: Denmark confirms latest extension of checks at German border

Denmark has meanwhile decided to extend the checks carried out by Danish police on the border with Germany, by another six months.

The border control is technically temporary but has been in place since January 2016. The latest extension begins on the 12th November and will take the checks into an eighth year.

Under the rules of the Schengen agreement, countries can place temporary border controls under exceptional circumstances. After a six-month period, the temporary checks must be renewed.

No more NemID for online banking

NemID will be officially turned off for secure platforms like banking and public services on November 1st. After this, only the new system, MitID can be used to log on.

Other platforms, like online shopping, will still accept NemID for now. The old system will be fully decommissioned on June 30th, 2023. 

READ ALSO: 

Daylight hours shorten

The clock change at the end of October means we are officially into the dark season. On the 1st November, day light hours come in at 9 hours and 10 minutes. This decreases for the rest of the month by 1 hour and 45 minutes.

However temperatures aren’t set to drop massively.

“We see the winter as being warmer than usual,” said Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service that produces seasonal forecasts for the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

Christmas is coming….but with fewer twinkles

The first Sunday in Advent is on November 27th this year. This is the date the Christmas lights will be switched on in the centre of Copenhagen — two weeks later than in 2021. Due to the energy crisis, the lights will be switched on between 3pm and 9pm rather than the usual 7am until midnight.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen to retain but reduce Christmas lights amid energy crisis

In Aarhus, the Christmas parade and light switch on will happen on 11th November but the lights will only be switched on for seven hours a day, compared to 16 hours in previous years.

In Odense, the city has chosen to wait a week to switch on the Christmas lights on 19th November. The lights will also be on for fewer hours than usual.

Salling Group has announced that its shopping centres in Aalborg and Aarhus will not be putting up their usual Christmas light decorations, and the same decision has been made by Hotel d’Angleterre in Copenhagen.

Middelfart, Esbjerg and Aarhus have all decided against opening their traditional outdoor ice rinks this winter as a result of high energy prices.

But the Christmas markets (julemarkeder), complete with the winter-warm alcoholic drink gløgg, will all still be going ahead, with many opening at the end of November. Tivoli’s Christmas season opens on November 19th.

