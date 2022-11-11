Read news from:
Austria
2022 DANISH ELECTION

No new Danish government expected for ‘at least two weeks’

Negotiations to find a new Danish government look set to become protracted with no deal expected until at least late November.

Published: 11 November 2022 16:58 CET
A new government is not expected to be in place in Denmark until at least late November. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

The talks, which began on Friday last week, will continue for at least another two weeks, the Social Democratic party said in a statement on Friday.

“Initial negotiations” will be ongoing up to and including November 24th, according to the statement.

So far, around 30 meetings have been held between the parliamentary parties and North Atlantic mandate holders, it stated.

“We have come far during these days and will proceed next week. Some parties could not take part in recent days,” lead negotiator and acting prime minister Mette Frederiksen said following talks at the Prime Minister’s Office at the Christiansborg parliament in Copenhagen on Friday.

Various topics – including health and the economy – have so far been the subject of discussions. Next week will see talks on children and young people, followed by climate and the environment, Frederiksen said.

“The initial rounds of talks on the major political and social agendas are likely to continue for some time to come,” she said.

Economy, reforms and the response to be inflation will also be discussed next week, the second time these areas have been addressed.

The week of November 21st will include talks on foreign and security policy and bilateral meetings with the four MPs from the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

The Social Democrats said in the statement that they will also seek to find an agreement with other parties over a temporary 2024 budget which can be tabled by a new government.

Denmark’s annual budget is usually passed by parliament by December but protracted negotiations following the election mean a temporary plan for state spending may be needed. This has happened on a number of occasions in recent Danish history, in 2001, 2007 and 2011.

POLITICS

Danish Social Liberals press for more foreign labour in government talks

The centre-left Social Liberal party, a potential partner in a new coalition government, says it wants Denmark to increase its foreign workforce.

Published: 10 November 2022 17:15 CET
Thursday’s talks over a new Danish government focused on the economy,  including how ongoing inflation should be responded to.

The Social Liberals, a financially liberal party which is progressive on social issues, wants more foreign labour to help bolster the economy be easing a labour shortage that is currently affecting the private and public sectors.

“It is still far too difficult for Denmark’s businesses to bring foreign labour to Denmark. There are trip wires everywhere, and we have a whole catalogue of proposals,” Social Liberal leader Martin Lidegaard said ahead of talks on Thursday.

“But this is actually also about the foreign labour we already have in Denmark, which is sitting and twiddling its thumbs at asylum centres or waiting for permission for family reunification with a Danish citizen,” he said.

“Today [under current rules] they are not allowed to work. Why is that?”, he said.

The Social Liberals are one of three parties – the others are the Moderates and the Social Democrats – to be actively pursuing a centrist coalition government following last week’s election.

Because the Social Democrats are the largest party and their leader, caretaker prime minister Mette Frederiksen, is leading the talks, such a government remains a likely outcome of the election despite being a rare occurrence generally in Danish politics.

Earlier this week, Lidegaard said he wanted a new government to include the parties behind the “national compromise” political agreement from March this year. The agreement was backed by parties spanning the left and right of the Danish political centre.

“Maybe the most important message today is: Let’s get the negotiations progressing and try to create a strong, Danish broad government,” Lidegaard said on Thursday.

Currently, 11 of the 12 parliamentary parties remain involved in talks. Only the national conservative Denmark Democrats have so far withdrawn.

“In a way, there’s something very beautiful about the fact that everyone is still there and wants to be part of the process. But it’s certain that at some point, of course we have to move forwards,” Lidegaard said.

