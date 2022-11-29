These are Denmark’s deadlines for sending international mail in time for Christmas

On its website, PostNord has published Christmas deadlines for sending letters and packages, which it says should be followed to ensure on-time delivery for Christmas.

The deadlines have been set out in collaboration with other countries’ postal services.

It should be noted that PostNord, which is partly owned by the Danish government, is the most commonly-used postal service in the country, but other courier services can also be used and may have different deadlines.

Parcels sent domestically within Denmark should be sent by December 21st. Parcels are sent by dropping them off at post desks in supermarkets, convenience stores and other outlets. Letters and should be sent by December 16th.

If sending letters from post desks (as opposed to dropping them in post boxes), you can send a “Quick-brev” expedited letter as late as December 21st – the same day as the deadline for parcels.

If you are using a post box, make sure you drop your letter in before the post box is emptied that day – if you don’t, you are effectively sending your letter on the following day.

The last day on which letters and parcels are delivered in Denmark before Christmas is December 23rd. This also applies for parcels which are collected from post desks, if this is the chosen delivery option.

For Nordic and EU countries, the deadline is December 12th for letters and December 16th for small parcels.

In other European countries, the deadlines are December 5th and 16th for letters and parcels respectively.

For the rest of the world, letters should have been sent by November 28th to be delivered before Christmas (meaning by December 23rd).

However, parcels sent by December 2nd at the latest will still arrive at their destinations by Christmas. So you can still send Christmas cards or letters as part of a package and have them arrive on time.

A ‘letter’ or brev is defined as weighing no more than 2 kilograms and measuring no more than 60 centimetres in length.

Parcels or pakker can weigh up to 20 kilograms, with a maximum length of 120 centimetres.

You can check the postage cost of your letter or parcel using PostNord’s online calculator.