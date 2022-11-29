Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CHRISTMAS

These are Denmark’s deadlines for sending international mail in time for Christmas

Danish postal service PostNord has advised customers to send Christmas cards, letters and parcels in good time if they want to be sure that shipments will arrive before Christmas Eve.

Published: 29 November 2022 14:24 CET
These are Denmark’s deadlines for sending international mail in time for Christmas
Send parcels in good time for Christmas delivery in Denmark and abroad. Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

On its website, PostNord has published  Christmas deadlines for sending letters and packages, which it says should be followed to ensure on-time delivery for Christmas.

The deadlines have been set out in collaboration with other countries’ postal services.

It should be noted that PostNord, which is partly owned by the Danish government, is the most commonly-used postal service in the country, but other courier services can also be used and may have different deadlines.

Parcels sent domestically within Denmark should be sent by December 21st. Parcels are sent by dropping them off at post desks in supermarkets, convenience stores and other outlets. Letters and should be sent by December 16th.

If sending letters from post desks (as opposed to dropping them in post boxes), you can send a “Quick-brev” expedited letter as late as December 21st – the same day as the deadline for parcels.

If you are using a post box, make sure you drop your letter in before the post box is emptied that day – if you don’t, you are effectively sending your letter on the following day.

The last day on which letters and parcels are delivered in Denmark before Christmas is December 23rd. This also applies for parcels which are collected from post desks, if this is the chosen delivery option.

For Nordic and EU countries, the deadline is December 12th for letters and December 16th  for small parcels.

In other European countries, the deadlines are December 5th and 16th for letters and parcels respectively.

For the rest of the world, letters should have been sent by November 28th to be delivered before Christmas (meaning by December 23rd).

However, parcels sent by December 2nd at the latest will still arrive at their destinations by Christmas. So you can still send Christmas cards or letters as part of a package and have them arrive on time.

A ‘letter’ or brev is defined as weighing no more than 2 kilograms and measuring no more than 60 centimetres in length.

Parcels or pakker can weigh up to 20 kilograms, with a maximum length of 120 centimetres.

You can check the postage cost of your letter or parcel using PostNord’s online calculator.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Copenhagen to retain but reduce Christmas lights amid energy crisis

Christmas lights on Copenhagen’s central shopping street Strøget will be partially switched on this winter, with savings necessary due to high energy costs.

Published: 4 October 2022 14:22 CEST
Copenhagen to retain but reduce Christmas lights amid energy crisis

The decision was confirmed by the head of the Copenhagen traders’ association KCC, Michael Gatten, to local media TV2 Lorry.

“We have to make sure that retail here can attract visitors and Copenhageners. Christmas decorations are a precondition for revenue in shops and cafes. And it’s also a tradition,” Gatten said.

“Copenhageners and people from elsewhere come for a cultural experience of seeing the Christmas decorations in the Inner City,” he said.

Christmas lighting will however be reduced compared to recent years. Energy consumption for the decorations is to be 60 percent lower than last year, according to the report.

To achieve this, the lights will be switched on between 3pm and 9pm. Last year, lights in most streets were on from 7am until midnight.

Additionally, lights will first be used on November 27th, the first day of advent – two weeks later than in 2021.

Several municipalities in Denmark are considering reduced street lighting to save energy this winter, while some towns have cancelled their regular winter ice skating rinks.

Most of Copenhagen’s Christmas lighting energy bill is paid by the KCC trade association, with Copenhagen Municipality also contributing.

SHOW COMMENTS