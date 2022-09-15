Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Danish outdoor skating rinks put winter 2022 on ice

Three Danish cities have chosen to forego their outdoor ice skating rinks this winter to save on energy costs. 

Published: 15 September 2022 12:43 CEST
Danish outdoor skating rinks put winter 2022 on ice
The outdoor ice rink in Aarhus back in January 2001. It won't be making an appearance this year due to high energy costs. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Middelfart, Esbjerg and Aarhus have all decided against opening their traditional outdoor ice rinks this winter as a result of high energy prices.

The ice rinks are normally open throughout the winter and provide an extra leisure attraction in the towns during the festive season.

“Ice rinks like these are an expensive pleasure. Especially this year, when heating is turned down, we want to send a political signal,” said Jakob Lose, chairman of the municipal culture and leisure commission in Esbjerg. 

Lose said that an outdoor ice rink typically racks up 30,000 kilowatt-hours over a season. The average Danish household uses around 4,500 kilowatt-hours in a year. 

“That’s a large amount of money when energy prices are at the level they currently are,” Lose said.

“There won’t be as much activity or joy as usual down at the city square in Esbjerg. And neither can we rule out a knock-on effect on shopping,” he conceded.

“But we could stop the installation [by making a decision now], so that’s what we’ve decided,” he said.

Representatives in Middelfart said that operating the ice rink this year would have lacked a sense of priority.

“If we are facing cutbacks on electricity, we can’t spend a load of money on having an expensive ice rink running,” Mette Ahlmann, event manager with operating firm Brobygning Middelfart, told news wire Ritzau.

In Aarhus, cultural organisation Sport & Fritid confirmed the decision in a statement on its website.

“Desperate times demand serious action. We as a municipality must take the lead and make a contribution to get through the crisis,” said Rabih Azad-Ahmad, an official with the city’s Culture and Citizens’ Service.

The government asked local authorities to consider energy saving measures at a September 8th briefing at which it announced thermostats in public buildings would be set to lower temperatures this winter to save on heating. External illumination of public buildings will likewise be cut.

READ ALSO: Denmark to reduce temperature and turn off illumination at public buildings

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COST OF LIVING

Denmark presents plan to allow delayed payment of large energy bills

Denmark’s government on Wednesday said it wants to introduce an arrangement which will allow people who receive high energy bills to partially freeze payment until a later date.

Published: 14 September 2022 15:32 CEST
Denmark presents plan to allow delayed payment of large energy bills

Under the scheme, payment deadlines on energy bills could be frozen allowing them to be paid off in instalments.

The plan was presented by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

“This means that if the price of electricity, gas or district heating exceeds the price from last autumn, 2021, then you will be able to postpone payment of the excess amount to a later date, spread over several years,” she said.

The government would require backing from other parties to be able to vote the proposal through parliament by the winter.

High energy prices are expected to affect a large proportion of the Danish population in coming months, particularly those whose homes are heated by individual gas heaters.

Some households have already seen their energy costs double since last year.

READ ALSO: How much will Danish energy bills go up this winter?

“Very many Danish families will experience energy costs going up by many thousands of kroner per month,” Frederiksen said.

The model proposed by the government is voluntary, meaning bill payers would choose whether to freeze payments. The government would foot the bill with energy companies in the intervening period. Customers would need to contact energy companies to set up the repayment plan, news wire Ritzau writes.

The scheme would be in effect for an initial one-year period, but repayment would be permitted over several years.

“This is something we want agreed quickly with parliament,” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said.

“I expect we can have the first meetings by tomorrow evening. This needs everyone to roll their sleeves up and for us to find a solution together,” he said.

Two key parliamentary allies of the government, the Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre) and Socialist People’s Party (SF), gave tentative backing to the plan on Wednesday but called for further-reaching measures.

Social Liberal deputy leader Martin Lidegaard said his party would “review this proposal thoroughly and see if there’s anything in it that needs to be adjusted”.

“We think it initially looks sensible,” he also said, but added that “what I can say with certainty is that it can’t stand alone”.

The finance spokesperson with SF, Lisbeth Bech Nielsen said her party wanted “a direct helping hand for those who are impacted by these rising prices”.

“For some people it will create a huge amount of insecurity to be looking at a debt that will be accrued, because you are given a form of loan,” she said.

“We think that some people will simply need to be given financial help as well,” she said.

SHOW COMMENTS