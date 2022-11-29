Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Denmark’s acting government blocks own proposed relief for vulnerable families

A proposal which would have provided extended financial support to low income families in Denmark appears to have little hope of clearing parliament after the acting government said it would not vote for the bill, which it agreed on prior to the election earlier this month.

Published: 29 November 2022 17:46 CET
Denmark’s acting government blocks own proposed relief for vulnerable families
Danish employment minister Peter Hummelgaard in parliament. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

The government said it voted against its own proposal to provide emergency financial relief for low income families because it is currently fulfilling a caretaker function while talks to form a new government are ongoing.

The bill was originally tabled before the election, when the government was still actively passing legislation.

Because of the bill’s likely failure, acting employment minister Peter Hummelgaard said that the current temporary subsidy for vulnerable families was not guaranteed to continue into the new year, broadcaster DR reports.

Originally proposed in the summer, when Hummelgaard said it would help families “here and now”, it was not backed by the Social Democratic government at its first reading on Tuesday.

The party said it would not vote for any new legislation because it stepped down following the election on November 1st.

Social Democratic leader and acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is currently leading talks with other parties to form a new government after a slim victory in the election.

“There’s set precedence that you do not pass new legislation when there isn’t a government and we are therefore awaiting a new government to be formed so that we can follow up of political agreements that were made before the last election and legislate what can be agreed upon,” Hummelgaard said.

Extension of the existing subsidy arrangement required a change to the law, and the government tabled a bill in October. But all outstanding bills lapsed when the election called.

After children’s charities called for action amid protracted negotiations to form a new government, the left wing Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten) party re-tabled the bill.

The party’s parliamentary group leader Peder Hvelplund aimed sharp criticism at Hummelgaard and the Social Democrats after Tuesday’s debate.

“I think this is disappointing and completely incomprehensible. An agreement was made which had a parliamentary majority before the election. That majority remains after the election,” Hvelplund said in reference to the one-seat majority won by left-wing or ‘red bloc’ parties at the election.

Red Green Alliance lead political spokesperson Mai Villadsen said “poor families have been massively failed” by the decision, while another member of the party’s parliamentary group, Pelle Dragsted, tweeted that “an agreement is apparently not an agreement with the Social Democrats”.

The subsidy expires on January 1st 2023 but families will continue to receive payments until February, DR writes.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Energy prices in Denmark rise as winter weather sets in

Electricity rates for consumers in Denmark were close to 5 kroner per kilowatt-hour on Tuesday as prices begin to rise again following a drop in the late autumn.

Published: 29 November 2022 11:36 CET
Energy prices in Denmark rise as winter weather sets in

The price of electricity has jumped back to about 5 kroner per kilowatt-hour during periods of high demand starting Tuesday, broadcaster DR reported based on a price calculator from national energy company Andel Energi.

Increased prices compared with recent weeks are expected to continue.

Recent wintery weather has driven people Denmark to turn their radiator dials just as the wind has died down, leaving wind farms idle, Andel Energi functional manager Jack Michael Kristensen said.

“That means we have to find energy for our homes elsewhere. That includes from places like German gas power plants,” he said.

The duration of higher prices is difficult to predict, he added.

“The main thing is that there is more wind. And maybe also more water for hydro power plants so we can get some more sustainable energy for lower prices,” he said.

READ ALSO:

The situation is exacerbated because Norwegian and Swedish hydropower facilities are currently underperforming, a Saxobank analyst told DR. 

“Low water levels in Norway and Sweden means their production has not been at the level we saw earlier,” raw materials strategist Ole Sloth Hansen told the broadcaster.

Hansen said that the combination of low production due to weather conditions and high demand because of the winter cold are likely to combine to keep prices high.

Aalborg University professor of energy planning Brian Vad Mathiesen said that although the conditions were not optimal, he expected Danish consumers to be able to continue with energy saving measures that can help limit bills.

“It is certain that when the price gets up to five, six or seven kroner, savings can mean a lot for people’s wallets,” he said.

Danish Met office DMI forecasts temperatures to drop to between 2 and 5 degrees Celsius in coming days, with localised sub-zero conditions.

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS