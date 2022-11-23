Read news from:
‘Mette Frederiksen has changed’: Danish left-wing parties exit government talks

Talks to form a new Danish government appeared to enter a new phase on Wednesday with left-wing parties informed they are no longer part of negotiations.

Published: 23 November 2022 13:40 CET
Acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed on Wednesday that the number of parties involved in talks to form a new government has been whittled down to 7. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

The left-wing Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten) party was present at the prime minister’s offices on Wednesday to discuss climate, environment and green transition policies.

But its lead political spokesperson Mai Villadsen subsequently said she had been informed by acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen that the Red Green Alliance was no longer part of the ongoing negotiations.

The Social Democrats intend to form a government with parties from the conservative ‘blue bloc’, Villadsen said.

“Mette Frederiksen has turned her back on the red-green majority,” she tweeted, referring to the one-seat majority gained by the ‘red bloc’ of left-wing and environmentalist parties in the November 1st election.

Frederiksen has “unambiguously chosen the right wing,” Villadsen added.

“A glaring mistake and a new right-leaning Social Democratic party we are now seeing,” she wrote.

The Red Green Alliance was one of three left-wing or centre-left parties which propped up Frederiksen’s minority Social Democratic government from its election in 2019 until the election earlier this month.

The other two parties, the Socialist People’s Party (SF) and the Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre) remain part of negotiations.

The environmentalist Alternative party, another member of the red bloc, has also been ejected from the talks, its leader Franciska Rosenkilde told broadcaster TV2.

The far-right Nye Borgerlige party was also reported to have left the talks on Wednesday but the libertarian Liberal Alliance and national conservative Danish People’s Party remain involved, as do fellow ‘blue bloc’ parties the Conservatives and Liberals.

The Liberal (Venstre) party, the largest in the ‘blue bloc’ conservative group, ruled out governing with Frederiksen prior to the election, but has since moved to a more open stance.

Suggestions the Liberals may be prepared to enter government with the Social Democrats gained momentum following a Liberal party national conference last weekend.

“Confidence [in Frederiksen] is at a very low point when she chooses the blue bloc over the red-green majority,” Villadsen told news wire Ritzau.

She also argued that Frederiksen’s politics have changed.

“This is a new Mette Frederiksen and a very different one to the one who emerged as a left winger in the Social Democrats, who wanted to invest in welfare, and who we have had a good working relationship with in many areas,” she said.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Six parties expected to continue in Danish government negotiations

Although 11 Danish political parties are still part of acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s negotiations to form a new government, a commentator predicts the field to be reduced to six parties on Wednesday or soon after.

Published: 23 November 2022 10:15 CET
In addition to the Social Democrats (Frederiksen’s own party), the Liberals (Venstre), the Moderates, the Socialist People’s Party (SF), the Conservatives and the Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre) will continue with the process, political commentator Hans Engell predicts.

Of the 12 parties elected to parliament in the November 1st elections, only one party – the national conservative Denmark Democrats – has so far quit the talks.

That has left a broad range of parties spanning both the right and left wings still involved in negotiations with Frederiksen, who was nominated as the ‘royal investigator’ or kongelig undersøger responsible for attempting to form government.

Traditional ‘red bloc’ or left wing parties won a single-seat majority in the election, but Frederiksen is attempting to form a coalition government across the centre, potentially including traditional rivals and second-biggest party the Liberals.

Engell said he expects the Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), a party within the traditional red bloc, to leave negotiations — and that could spell trouble if Frederiksen’s plan to form a broad government with the Liberal Party crumbles. 

“My guess is that the government will take a break to think things over after the first rounds of talks with all parties. And then a smaller group of parties will be concentrated on,” Engell told news wire Ritzau.

“That means there will be six parties who will participate in ongoing negotiations. And there will be six parties who no longer participate. And the parties which aren’t there any more will include fringe parties like the Red Green Alliance, Alternative and Nye Borgerlige,” he said.

The first two parties mentioned by Engell are left-wing parties with socialist and environmentalist ideologies, respectively, while the latter party is a right-wing anti-immigration, libertarian party.

Like the Social Democrats, the Moderates and Social Liberals favour a centre coalition.

The Liberal party ruled out governing with Frederiksen prior to the election, but has since moved to a more open stance.

Suggestions the Liberals may be prepared to enter government with the Social Democrats gained momentum following a Liberal party national conference last weekend.

In a speech during the conference, Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said his party must “stand on its own accord” and that there was “not a unified conservative project amongst the blue parties”.

The Liberals are the party on which the success of the plan to form a centrist government hinges, according to Engell.

“If the Liberals and Social Democrats don’t reach an arrangement then it’s hard to see what other form of partnership could be optimal,” he said.

Frederiksen must not sever ties with the Red Green Alliance entirely, he warned. The left-wing party won 9 seats in parliament at the election, with Alternative taking 6.

“The Red Green Alliance must be out, but not so much that they can’t be brought back in if it turns out to be necessary,” he said.

