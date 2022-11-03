For members
IMMIGRATION
Could a centrist government change Danish asylum plan?
Acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is leading negotiations to form a new Danish government which she wants to encompass the political centre. That could mean working with parties critical of the Social Democratic plan to process asylum seekers in Rwanda.
Published: 3 November 2022 16:52 CET
Danish immigration minister Kaare Dybvad Bek during a visit to Rwanda in September. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments