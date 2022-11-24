Read news from:
2022 DANISH ELECTION

What does Denmark’s Liberal party want from government negotiations?

After a poor showing in the last parliamentary election, the Liberal party (Venstre) has warmed to the idea of joining a central coalition government helmed by Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen.

Published: 24 November 2022 11:45 CET
Danish Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen is increasingly in the spotlight as talks to form a new government progress. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

The Liberal (Venstre) party, the largest in the ‘blue bloc’ conservative group, ruled out governing with Frederiksen prior to the election, but has since moved to a more open stance.

Suggestions the Liberals may be prepared to enter government with the Social Democrats gained momentum following a Liberal party national conference last weekend.

After the Red-Green Alliance (Enhedlisten), one of the parties that gave Frederiksen’s red bloc a slim parliamentary majority, exited negotiations on Wednesday, pressure appears to be building on the Liberals on to find an agreement.

READ ALSO: ‘Mette Frederiksen has changed’: Danish left-wing parties exit government talks

However, Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said late on Wednesday that he “didn’t know” whether the Liberals and Social Democrats would govern together.

“We are tackling this task constructively. Regardless of how it ends, our wish is to have a government that takes the most responsible direction possible for Danish economy and Danish reforms,” he said.

“The more Liberal policies that characterise the poilitics that are practiced, the more responsible it will be. That’s in our interest,” he said.

Priorities for the Liberal Party include reforming labour supply and taxes, including an adjustment of the limit for the top tax bracket (topskat).

The Liberals want to raise the limit so fewer Danes pay the highest tax rate, which currently applies on money earned after the first 600,543 kroner a year. 

READ MORE: ‘Topskat’: What is Denmark’s high income tax bracket?

“This is what we want to test. Is there the will to reform that is needed if we are to future-proof our society?” Ellemann-Jensen said in comments to news wire Ritzau.

The Liberals suffered a bruising election, losing 20 seats and 10.1 percent of the vote share to leave the party with 20 seats in parliament. It remains the second-largest party after the Social Democrats, however.

POLITICS

‘Mette Frederiksen has changed’: Danish left-wing parties exit government talks

Talks to form a new Danish government appeared to enter a new phase on Wednesday with left-wing parties informed they are no longer part of negotiations.

Published: 23 November 2022 13:40 CET
The left-wing Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten) party was present at the prime minister’s offices on Wednesday to discuss climate, environment and green transition policies.

But its lead political spokesperson Mai Villadsen subsequently said she had been informed by acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen that the Red Green Alliance was no longer part of the ongoing negotiations.

The Social Democrats intend to form a government with parties from the conservative ‘blue bloc’, Villadsen said.

“Mette Frederiksen has turned her back on the red-green majority,” she tweeted, referring to the one-seat majority gained by the ‘red bloc’ of left-wing and environmentalist parties in the November 1st election.

Frederiksen has “unambiguously chosen the right wing,” Villadsen added.

“A glaring mistake and a new right-leaning Social Democratic party we are now seeing,” she wrote.

The Red Green Alliance was one of three left-wing or centre-left parties which propped up Frederiksen’s minority Social Democratic government from its election in 2019 until the election earlier this month.

The other two parties, the Socialist People’s Party (SF) and the Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre) remain part of negotiations.

The environmentalist Alternative party, another member of the red bloc, has also been ejected from the talks, its leader Franciska Rosenkilde told broadcaster TV2.

The far-right Nye Borgerlige party was also reported to have left the talks on Wednesday but the libertarian Liberal Alliance and national conservative Danish People’s Party remain involved, as do fellow ‘blue bloc’ parties the Conservatives and Liberals.

“Confidence [in Frederiksen] is at a very low point when she chooses the blue bloc over the red-green majority,” Villadsen told news wire Ritzau.

She also argued that Frederiksen’s politics have changed.

“This is a new Mette Frederiksen and a very different one to the one who emerged as a left winger in the Social Democrats, who wanted to invest in welfare, and who we have had a good working relationship with in many areas,” she said.

