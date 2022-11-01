Read news from:
2022 DANISH ELECTION

BREAKING: Exit polls give neither side clear majority in Danish election

Exit polls released following the close of voting in Denmark's general election do not give either the 'red' or 'blue' competing factions a clear majority, with the centrist, non-aligned Moderate party taking a potential 17 of parliament's 179 seats.

Published: 1 November 2022 20:20 CET
According to exit polls from national broadcaster DR, the ‘red bloc’ of allied parties on the left will gain 85 seats in parliament, with the conservative ‘blue bloc’ on 73 seats. 90 seats are needed for a majority.

The centrist Moderate party is projected to take 17 seats, giving it the potential to hand either side power by backing them to lead government.

Exit polls have the governing Social Democrats on 23.1 percent of the vote share with the Liberal party on 13.5 percent. The Conservatives have a disappointing 5.5 percent.

The Moderates take an impressive 9.3 percent of the vote share, which could give leader Lars Løkke Rasmussen the kingmaker role he covets. Thee Denmark Democrats will also likely be pleased with their debut showing of 6.3 percent.

The Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party takes 4,3 percent.

The Danish People’s Party survives the 2 percent threshold that would have taken it outside of parliament, with 2.5 percent in the exit poll.

The headline result of the night could be the libertarian Liberal Alliance party, which is projected to take 9 percent by the exit poll. That represents an impressive turnaround from the party’s 2019 return.

It’s worth keeping in mind that there is still statistic uncertainty attached to exit polls.

Earlier reports that turnout was going to be lower than in 2019 seem to have been pessimistic.

A survey by news wire Ritzau in 12 municipalities at 7pm found 81.1 percent said they have now voted. That is slightly lower than the 81.6 percent at the same time of day in 2019, but the difference has almost vanished compared to earlier.

You can follow our live blog with all the latest election update here.

More to follow.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Turnout for Denmark’s 2022 election so far lower than expected

Fewer people have so far voted in today's parliamentary election, compared to this time at the last election, according to a Ritzau survey among 460,000 voters in 13 of the country's 98 municipalities.

Published: 1 November 2022 17:48 CET
In the 13 municipalities, 53.2 percent of those entitled to vote had ticked their boxes at 4pm. 

At the same time in the 2019 parliamentary election, 62.8 percent had voted in the municipalities. This includes postal votes, which are higher this year than three years ago.

However, in 2019 the election took place on Constitution Day, when many people had the day off. 

“It may well be that there have been slight shifts over the course of the day, because the election was on Constitution Day last time. But all other things being equal, it points to a significantly lower turnout this time,” Kasper Møller Hansen, election researcher and University of Copenhagen professor, told newswire Ritzau.

In the 2015 election, when the election was on a Thursday, a similar sample at 4pm showed that 49.7 percent of those entitled to, had voted. The final turnout then ended up at 85.9 percent, which is higher than the 2019 final turnout of 84.6 percent.

There is likely to be an influx of voters at the polling stations later this afternoon.

At the Viborg Stadium, which is Denmark’s largest polling station, there is usually a rush between 4pm and 7.30pm.

“You could say that we have been in the training camp so far, ready for the whistle to blow for the match at 4pm. Whether it is enough to reach the voting percentage from last time, I doubt it”, Viborg’s polling station administrative manager Peter Vestergaard told Ritzau.

The country’s polling stations are open until 8pm.

 
 
