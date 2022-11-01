BREAKING: Exit polls give neither side clear majority in Danish election

According to exit polls from national broadcaster DR, the ‘red bloc’ of allied parties on the left will gain 85 seats in parliament, with the conservative ‘blue bloc’ on 73 seats. 90 seats are needed for a majority.

The centrist Moderate party is projected to take 17 seats, giving it the potential to hand either side power by backing them to lead government.

Exit polls have the governing Social Democrats on 23.1 percent of the vote share with the Liberal party on 13.5 percent. The Conservatives have a disappointing 5.5 percent.

The Moderates take an impressive 9.3 percent of the vote share, which could give leader Lars Løkke Rasmussen the kingmaker role he covets. Thee Denmark Democrats will also likely be pleased with their debut showing of 6.3 percent.

The Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party takes 4,3 percent.

The Danish People’s Party survives the 2 percent threshold that would have taken it outside of parliament, with 2.5 percent in the exit poll.

The headline result of the night could be the libertarian Liberal Alliance party, which is projected to take 9 percent by the exit poll. That represents an impressive turnaround from the party’s 2019 return.

It’s worth keeping in mind that there is still statistic uncertainty attached to exit polls.

Earlier reports that turnout was going to be lower than in 2019 seem to have been pessimistic.

A survey by news wire Ritzau in 12 municipalities at 7pm found 81.1 percent said they have now voted. That is slightly lower than the 81.6 percent at the same time of day in 2019, but the difference has almost vanished compared to earlier.

