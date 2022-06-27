Read news from:
Danish People’s Party decimated by new high-profile departures

The anti-immigration Danish People’s Party now only has a handful of lawmakers left in parliament after four high-profile departures this weekend.

Published: 27 June 2022 12:40 CEST
Danish People's Party leader Morten Messerschmidt
Danish People's Party leader Morten Messerschmidt following a party meeting on Sunday. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Two former deputy leaders, Søren Espersen and Peter Skaarup, who have had several high profile spokesperson roles in the right wing party, announced they were quitting its parliamentary group this weekend, as did two further members of the group, Jens Henrik Thulesen Dahl and Dennis Flydtkjær.

That follows several other resignations from the parliamentary group earlier this year after Morten Messerschmidt was in January elected as the party’s new leader.

The Danish People’s Party (Dansk Folkeparti, DF) received 8.7 percent of the votes in the 2019 election, giving it 16 seats in parliament. It now only has six of those seats remaining following the resignations.

Those numbers are a far cry from the party’s strong showings in the early 2010s, which culminated in a 21 percent vote share and 37 seats at the 2015 general election.

DF was also on the wrong end of a trouncing in the November 2021 local elections, which elicited the resignation of former leader and party co-founder Kristian Thulesen Dahl.

Dahl remains a member of the party but last week said he would not run for DF in the next general election, set for 2023.

READ ALSO: Former leader of Danish far-right party to quit at next election

But Dahl’s official exit from the party is a “matter of hours and days”, according to political analyst Hans Engell of media Altinget.

“We are now at a decisive point because the entire top end, the founding fathers, have left the party,” Engell said to news wire Ritzau.

“All that remains is what I would call the jewel in the crown: Kristian Thulesen Dahl. It’s just a matter of hours and days before he leaves the party,” Engell said.

The analyst also said that Messerschmidt’s task in restoring the party was “almost unsolvable”.

DF co-founder Pia Kjærsgaard, who led the party until 2012, remains loyal to Messerschmidt and aimed thinly veiled criticism at Dahl on social media on Sunday.

The party’s issues are further complicated by the launch last week of a new party, Danmarksdemokraterne (“The Denmark Democrats”) by former Liberal (Venstre) party immigration minister Inger Støjberg, who was ejected from parliament late last year following a guilty verdict in a special impeachment court.

Having served her sentence for the conviction, Støjberg is now bidding to return to parliament with the newly-formed party. Given the reputation of Støjberg as an immigration hardliner, some overlap with DF’s signature politics on the area is likely.

Dahl has been linked with the new party and some of the other DF defectors have already signalled their willingness to join the project, according to Ritzau.

Former leader of Danish far-right party to quit at next election

Kristian Thulesen Dahl, the former leader of the anti-immigration Danish People’s Party, announced on Friday that he will not run for re-election with the party in 2023.

Published: 17 June 2022 09:02 CEST
Dahl confirmed his decision to Denmark’s Radio4 on Friday, citing internal disputes in the party as the reason for his departure.

He did not rule out running at the next election with a different party, however.

“There has been so much going on in recent years and I hoped it had ended when I stepped down as leader in January. But it hasn’t stopped. It keeps on going,” he told Radio4.

The former leader of the Danish People’s Party (DF), who was a co-founder of the party in the 1990s and became its front figure in 2012, resigned after the party was trounced in November’s local elections.

He was replaced by Morten Messerschmidt at a party congress in January, but several DF members of parliament subsequently left the party, saying they would not work under Messerschmidt.

READ ALSO: Is the Danish People’s Party chaos a sign of far-right party’s impending collapse?

Dahl said that a discussion between himself and Messerschmidt over which spokesperson roles would be assigned to the ex-leader were part of the reason for his decision to leave parliament. Too much of the discussion was conducted publicly, according to Dahl.

The party leadership has publicly speculated in recent weeks as to whether additional spokesperson posts would be given to Dahl, who currently is responsible for defence.

“This is not the decisive factor in whether I continue in the parliamentary group, but it’s an indication that even here there’s no desire to build confidence by talking to each other, but instead about each other,” he said.

Dahl said he would remain a DF party member until the next general election, which will take place next year.

