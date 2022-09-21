Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Denmark talks up flight tax to make air travel greener 

The Danish government hopes to introduce a 13 kroner tax on flight tickets to finance zero-emissions domestic flights.

Published: 21 September 2022 11:07 CEST
Denmark talks up flight tax to make air travel greener 
Denmark has proposed a tax to help fund a switch to zero emissions domestic flights. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The proposed tax, which would be introduced from 2025, would generate 200-230 million kroner annually, giving a total of 1.9 billion kroner over a nine-year period.

The revenue would be put towards prime minister Mette Frederiksen’s goal of all-green domestic flights in Denmark by 2030. 

“Air travel is – you have to be honest, when looking at climate change – a sector that pollutes too much,” climate and energy minister Dan Jørgensen said at a briefing held at Copenhagen Airport.

“But it is also a sector that is needed. Aircraft open the world for us,” he said.

Denmark plans to open its first green domestic flight in 2025, with all domestic flights becoming zero-emissions by 2030.

The Nordic country is, however, lagging behind neighbours Norway, Sweden, and Germany, who have already imposed green aviation taxes at a higher level than that proposed by the government. Other European countries have taken similar steps.

The proposal defines green flights as being 100 percent fuelled by sustainable energy sources and without fossil fuels.

Green domestic flights in Denmark would have a limited impact on the country’s carbon footprint.

While international flights comprise around 2-3 percent of Denmark’s overall CO2 emissions, domestic flights only make up a few percent of Denmark’s emissions from aviation.

The 13-krone tax, which could be adjusted in 2024 and 2029 in accordance with price changes, will be spent on green conversion, tax minister Jeppe Bruus said at the briefing.

“This is not a case of this tax helping put more money in state coffers but a contribution towards converting to green energy which we need on our air transport,” he said.

READ ALSO: Scandinavian airline SAS plans to launch electric planes in 2028

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DRIVING IN DENMARK

Electric cars overtake hybrids on Danish roads

There are now more fully electric cars than plug-in hybrid models on Danish roads.

Published: 19 September 2022 10:56 CEST
Electric cars overtake hybrids on Danish roads

The number of electric cars registered in Denmark now totals 97,121, eclipsing the 97,071 hybrid cars registered in the country, according to car maker interest organisation De Danske Bilimportører.

Electric cars are classed as using solely electric power, while plug-in hybrids can be powered by both electricity and petrol or diesel.

Car importers consider the trend to be a natural development resulting from the Danish Road tax system, which generally favours purely electric models. The registration tax (registreringsafgift) will increase more for hybrids than for electric cars in the coming years.

“There is a large increase in the number of rechargeable cars in Denmark’s car fleet, which is due to a more advantageous tax as well as a wider range of rechargeable car models,” CEO of De Danske Bilimportører, Mads Rørvig, told news wire Ritzau.

“We expect the number of electric cars in particular to increase in the lead up to 2035, when all new cars in the EU must be zero-emissions,” he said.

Just over 2.8 million cars are registered in Denmark. Of these, over 1.8 million were petrol-driven in August, while 780,000 have diesel engines, according to Statistics Denmark.

As such, the number of both electric and hybrid cars remains in the minority for now.

The Confederation of Danish Industry’s (DI) motor sector division Bilbranchen said it was impressed by the growing number of low emissions vehicles amid supply chain challenges.

“The motor industry is still affected by a shortage of components, especially microchips. And a lot of microchips must be used to make an electric car. It is remarkable, not least for this reason,” Bilbranchen director Thomas Møller told Ritzau in a written comment.

Taxes and EU criteria are also boosting electric cars, he noted.

Rørvig said the figures were evidence that Denmark needs more charging stations for electric vehicles.

The number of public charging points increased from 3,700 to 6,000 nationally over the last year, but that must be increased of the trend of electric car ownership is to continue, he said.

SHOW COMMENTS