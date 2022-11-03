Read news from:
Leader of Denmark’s Social Liberals resigns after election defeat

Sofie Carsten Nielsen, the leader of the Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party, has resigned after her party’s poor performance in the election.

Published: 3 November 2022 13:33 CET
Social Liberal leader Sofie Carsten Nielsen addresses supporters during a disappointing election night for the party. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Carsten Nielsen resigned due to poor support from voters, with the number of votes cast for her personally proving to have fallen significantly following final counting and seat allocations on Wednesday.

The count showed that Carsten Nielsen received 2,467 personal votes in the Outer Copenhagen constituency, 6,488 fewer than she received in the 2019 election.

“Voting numbers show very clearly that there is not confidence in me. And regardless of whether or not I am re-elected to parliament, the mandate is too weak. The voice of voters wants something different and I have the greatest respect for that,” she said prior to the release of individual vote counts.

“I can therefore naturally not continue as political leader. I send all strength and love to the Social Liberal group,” she said at a short press briefing at the Christiansborg parliament.

The Social Liberal party with Carsten Nielsen at its forefront was largely responsible for the election having been called ahead of schedule.

An election was not due until June 2023 but was triggered by the “mink crisis” that has embroiled Denmark since the government decided in November 2020 to cull the country’s roughly 15 million minks over fears of a mutated strain of the novel coronavirus.   

The decision turned out to be illegal, however, and the Social Liberals threatened to topple Frederiksen’s minority Social Democrats government unless she called elections to regain the confidence of voters.

But the Social Liberals were punished by voters at the election, getting a 3.8 percent share of the popular vote, compared to 8.6 percent in 2019. They lost 9 seats compared to their 2019 result and now have just 7 representatives in parliament.

Despite the electoral defeat, the party could yet play a key role in ongoing negotiations to form a new government.

The centre-left Social Liberals, traditionally a close ally to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s Social Democrats, have indicated a willingness to govern across the centre with conservative parties.

Carsten Nielsen’s resignation means it is unclear who will lead the party in any future government agreement or parliamentary negotiations.

Martin Lidegaard, a former foreign minister when the Social Liberals governed in a Social Democrat-led coalition from 2011-2015, has been named as an early front runner to take over at the head of the party.

Ideologically, the Social Liberal party has liberal economic policies and progressive social views.

The party placed the environment and climate at the forefront of its election campaign, calling for new laws on biodiversity and sustainable production. It wants the CO2 emissions reduction target for 2030 to be raised from 70 percent to 80 percent.

The Social Liberals said during the campaign that they want 63,000 more people to be working in Denmark by 2030. This can be done by increasing employment amongst young people and allowing more international recruitment, they argued.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Frederiksen begins negotiations for Denmark’s new government

Negotiations to form a new government were scheduled to begin at Prime Minister’s residence Marienborg on Friday, led by Mette Frederiksen.

Published: 3 November 2022 14:16 CET
Frederiksen told broadcaster TV2 she would lead negotiations beginning Friday after her government stepped down on Thursday, paving the way for talks.

The Social Democrat leader met with Queen Margrethe to formally tender the current government’s resignation and recommend a dronningerunde or “Queen’s round.” 

According to constitutional rules, each party leader must pay a visit to the queen at Amalienborg to ceremonially tell the Queen their pick for the “Queen’s investigator” to attempt to form a new government.

A majority of parties – the Social Democrats, Moderates, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Red Green Alliance, Social Liberals and Alternative – each nominated Frederiksen to lead the talks.

She told TV2 she would seek to form a government across the centre, in line with a pre-election pledge.

“What we will being doing, completely practically, is to invite all parliamentary parties and naturally also the North Atlantic mandates to Marienborg on Friday. The parties will be invited in order according to size,” she said.

“That means it will be an extra long working day,” she said.

Although ‘red bloc’ parties on the left took a one-seat majority of 90 seats at the election, Frederiksen said she would still seek to form a cross-centre government, which would signal a move away from the established bloc system.

Asked whether there were signs of progress to this end, she said “we must assess this as we go”.

“But in many ways, the voice of the election is clear. We need an acute plan for the Danish health system so we can reduce waiting times. We need a long-term plan for welfare, and must continue to work on the green transition,” she said.

“Voters have sent a clear signal that we should work together,” she told TV2.

Like the Social Democrats, the Social Liberal and Moderate parties both favour a central coalition government. The Moderates, led by former PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen, have not stated a preferred prime minister, however.

The left-wing SF, Red Green Alliance and Alternative parties each want a red bloc government.

A total of 12 parties were elected into parliament in Tuesday’s election. Each sent a representative to Queen Margrethe to nominate a “Queen’s investigator” (kongelig undesøger), to lead the talks to form a new government.

The opposing blue bloc Liberal (Venstre), Liberal Alliance, Nye Borgerlige and Danish People’s parties all nominated Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen as the Queen’s investigator.

Notably, the Conservative party leader Søren Pape Poulsen also nominated Ellemann-Jensen, effectively ending his failed run at the PM job.

Ellemann-Jensen thereby gained 58 mandates, well short of Frederiksen’s total.

The Denmark Democrats nominated their own leader, Inger Støjberg.

