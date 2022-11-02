For members
2022 DANISH ELECTION
Five things to know about the Danish election result
Denmark’s election ended with a dramatic last-minute twist that saw a single seat move to the ‘red bloc’ of left-wing parties, giving Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen a left-wing majority that had earlier looked unlikely. Several things are worth considering as the country now braces itself for negotiations to form its next government.
Published: 2 November 2022 14:52 CET
Lars Løkke Rasmussen may have been disappointed with the late twist on election night that deprived him of a kingmaker role, but he will still have a part to play in negotiations to form a new government. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix
2022 DANISH ELECTION
Danish government steps down to allow PM to negotiate after slim election win
A day after scoring a narrow election victory, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen tendered her resignation on Wednesday to begin the process of forming a new, broader government.
Published: 2 November 2022 13:16 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments