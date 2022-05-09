Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Denmark ‘expressed concern’ over rights abuses before agreeing Rwanda asylum deal

Denmark expressed concern over human rights abuses in Rwanda at a UN meeting in early 2021, months before agreeing a partnership with the African country on asylum issues.

Published: 9 May 2022 14:34 CEST
File photo showing a session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva
File photo showing a session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

During a virtual UN meeting hosted in Geneva in January 2021, Denmark expressed official concern over whether Rwanda had breached basic human rights, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports.

The meeting was a few months before Danish ministers met Rwandan counterparts to begin discussions over placing an offshore Danish asylum centre in the African country.

READ ALSO:

Denmark’s ambassador in Geneva Morten Jespersen submitted the Danish concerns at a UN Universal Periodic Review on January 25th last year according to Jyllands-Posten, which has reviewed video material provided by the UN.

The annual UN reviews are held with purposes of monitoring compliance with human rights conventions.

“We remain concerned over accusations of arbitrary arrests and torture and mistreatment in detention centres and military facilities,” Jespersen said at the meeting.

Denmark’s plans to work with Rwanda on asylum were not officially known at the time of the meeting.

Two Danish ministers travelled to Rwanda three months after the UN meeting for the first talks over a potential asylum centre in Rwanda where Denmark would place refugees offshore while processing their cases.

A non-binding agreement between the two countries was subsequently signed but a concrete proposal for the centre has yet to be presented.

The expression of concern table by Denmark at the meeting was based on a report by the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the Danish foreign ministry told Jyllands-Posten.

The OHCHR report accused Rwanda of unofficial imprisonments and for torturing prisoners to extract confessions in “prison-like facilities”.

Rwanda has denied the accusations.

A spokesperson from the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR said last month that the agency “does not view the idea of outsourcing asylum, whether to Rwanda or another country, as a responsible or sustainable solution.”

In comments to Jyllands-Posten, Minister for Immigration and Integration Kaare Dybvad Bek insisted that an offshore asylum centre in Rwanda would improve the existing asylum system in Denmark, which he said was “full of human tragedies”.

A deal with Rwanda would be on condition of compliance with international obligations, he added.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Why did Danish justice minister quit to take unheralded breweries job?

Former Danish Minister of Justice Nick Hækkerup resigned in a surprise announcement on Sunday that he was quitting his government job to take over as head of the Danish Brewer’s Association.

Published: 2 May 2022 15:51 CEST
Why did Danish justice minister quit to take unheralded breweries job?

Hækkerup announced late on Sunday in a social media post that he was quitting politics after 15 years as a senior member of parliament with the Social Democrats, and taking over as head of the private sector interest organisation on June 1st.

The Minister of Justice post, occupied by Hækkerup since the Social Democrats won the general election in 2019, is arguably the highest-profile job in Danish politics after the Prime Minister.

READ ALSO: Danish immigration minister Tesfaye switches jobs in government reshuffle

Few will argue Hækkerup is not taking a step downwards, rather than sideways, as he moves to the private sector to work in the interests of the brewing industry.

The outgoing minister spoke to media on Monday after officially stepping down from government following the formality of meeting with Queen Margrethe.

“I’m not worn out. I actually like Danish politics and like being in Danish politics, but I also want to try something else in my life,” he said.

Hækkerup’s job change comes not long after the government proposed raising the minimum age for drinking alcohol to 18, a move opposed by the Danish Brewer’s Association (Bryggerifonden).

He declined to answer whether he now opposed the government plan.

“I’m going to take on the role of being director of the Danish Brewer’s Association,” he said.

“I’ve noted that DSU (Social Democrats’ youth wing, ed.) think that the alcohol percentage rather than age should be looked at [as the basis for a limit, ed.],” he said.

Hækkerup also dismissed the suggestion he had been forced out of government.

“I have chosen to do this myself,” he said.

The Ministry of Justice is currently dealing with a high-profile case centred around leaks at intelligence service Forsvarets Efterretningstjeneste (FE), in which the former intelligence chief Lars Findsen and former defence minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen have both been accused of leaking sensitive information.

READ ALSO: Denmark frees ex-spy boss accused of leaks

A conclusion by the Mink Commission, which is currently investigating the 2020 decision to close down the mink fur farming industry due to concerns over Covid-19 mutations in minks, could also impact Hækkerup’s former ministry.

That has led to speculation by some commenters on social media that Hækkerup had looked to leave before the potentially damaging outcomes of those cases.

“But there are always ongoing cases at the Ministry of Justice and when opportunities like the Danish Brewer’s Association arise, you have to take your chance. And the cases will be concluded whatever happens,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS