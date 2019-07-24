In photos: Denmark in the 1990s, and the same places today

We've picked out a selection of archive shots of Denmark in the '90s, and looked up the locations where they were taken in modern images or on Google Maps.

Great Belt Bridge, 1995

The Great Belt Bridge linking Funen and Zealand opened in 1998. Prior to this, a ferry had to be taken to travel between the two Danish regions. The second photo of the bridge is from 2017.



Photo: Svend Åge Mortensen / Ritzau Scanpix



Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix

Roskilde Festival, 1991

The 1991 edition of Roskilde Festival was a wet and muddy affair. 2019's weather was more about the wind.



Photo: Thomas Sjørup / Ritzau Scanpix



Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix

Christiania, 1996

Alternative enclave Christiania was founded by squatters in the early 1970s and has undergone many changes throughout the years.



Photo: Bjarke Ørsted / Ritzau Scanpix

Copenhagen Harbour, 1993

In this image, Copenhagen Harbour can be seen with its former ferry terminals in the days before the 1999 'Black Diamond' addition to the Royal Library was built. The modern photo is from a different angle.



Photo: Mogens Ladegaard / Ritzau Scanpix



Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix

Stelling House, Copenhagen, 1999

Stelling House (Stellings Hus) on the Gammel Torv square in central Copenhagen was designed by famous Danish architect Arne Jacobsen.



Photo: Kaspar Wenstrup / Nf-Nf / Ritzau Scanpix

Nørregade, Copenhagen, 1999

The building which was once the Daells Varehus department store now houses a hotel. Here it can be seen before conversion in 1999.



Photo: Brian Rasmussen / Nf-Nf / Ritzau Scanpix

Aalborg, 1997

Gøglerbåden, a famous maritime-themed bar in Aalborg. closed in 2017.



Photo: Henning Bagger / Ritzau Scanpix

Ørestad, Amager, 1998

The modern Ørestad suburb near Copenhagen was at the very beginnings of its development in the late '90s.



Photo: Peter Elmholt / Nf-Nf / Ritzau Scanpix



Photo: Ulf Liljankoski/Creative Commons

