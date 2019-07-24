In photos: Denmark in the 1990s, and the same places today

<p>We've picked out a selection of archive shots of Denmark in the '90s, and looked up the locations where they were taken in modern images or on Google Maps.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190718/photos-of-denmark-in-the-1970s-and-how-the-same-places-look-today">Photos of Denmark in the 1970s – and how the same places look today</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190717/10-photos-of-denmark-in-the-1950s-and-the-same-locations-today">10 photos of Denmark in the 1950s and 1960s – and the same spots today</a></strong></li><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190719/denmark-in-the-1980s-in-pictures-and-the-same-locations-today"><strong>Denmark in the 1980s in pictures – and the same locations today</strong></a></li></ul><p><strong>Great Belt Bridge, 1995</strong></p><p>The Great Belt Bridge linking Funen and Zealand opened in 1998. Prior to this, a ferry had to be taken to travel between the two Danish regions. Prior to this, a ferry had to be taken to travel between the two Danish regions. The second photo of the bridge is from 2017.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563969166_20180822-075759-1-1000x645we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 413px;" /><i>Photo: Svend Åge Mortensen / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563976330_20180108-140532-1-1000x667we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 428px;" /><i>Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><p><strong>Roskilde Festival, 1991</strong></p><p>The 1991 edition of Roskilde Festival was a wet and muddy affair. 2019's weather was more about the wind.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563969821_20070703-140342-5-1000x656we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 420px;" /><i>Photo: Thomas Sjørup / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563976443_20190702-181120-L-1000x665we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><p><strong>Christiania, 1996</strong></p><p>Alternative enclave Christiania was founded by squatters in the early 1970s and has undergone many changes throughout the years.</p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563970911_20070214-133100-5-1000x661we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 424px;" /></strong><i>Photo: Bjarke Ørsted / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563971057933!6m8!1m7!1sC7cw8LCETLuWXrGk1rHsUA!2m2!1d55.67425387131664!2d12.59740592251733!3f130.08157876392778!4f0.0911246855635568!5f0.4000000000000002" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Copenhagen Harbour, 1993</strong></p><p>In this image, Copenhagen Harbour can be seen with its former ferry terminals in the days before the 1999 'Black Diamond' addition to the Royal Library was built. The modern photo is from a different angle.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563971725_20030929-105150-6-1000x678we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 434px;" /><i>Photo: Mogens Ladegaard / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563976840_20180503-144653-L-1000x667we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><i>Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><p><strong>Stelling House, Copenhagen, 1999</strong></p><p>Stelling House (Stellings Hus) on the Gammel Torv square in central Copenhagen was designed by famous Danish architect Arne Jacobsen.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563972974_19991221-200018-1-1000x661we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 423px;" /><i>Photo: Kaspar Wenstrup / Nf-Nf / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563972995508!6m8!1m7!1sGV0UPNeUqIjzkr5hAXa4_Q!2m2!1d55.67851006837482!2d12.57228731433548!3f102.05516167420105!4f5.428489833213575!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Nørregade, Copenhagen, 1999</strong></p><p>The building which was once the Daells Varehus department store now houses a hotel. Here it can be seen before conversion in 1999.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563974806_19991028-184151-1-1000x1526we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 979px;" /><i>Photo: Brian Rasmussen / Nf-Nf / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563974828050!6m8!1m7!1s6g_Bkq3wnteHODg3Q0vO4A!2m2!1d55.68053248804807!2d12.57122911888041!3f63.470892543034154!4f17.50867833227528!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Aalborg, 1997</strong></p><p>Gøglerbåden, a famous maritime-themed bar in Aalborg. closed in 2017.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563975477_19970731-645686-3-1000x665we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>Photo: Henning Bagger / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563975497669!6m8!1m7!1sULxyWkm2Oc72N9j8qX-u7Q!2m2!1d57.04574217655597!2d9.92770851768567!3f54.11053936991771!4f10.157650207712237!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Ørestad, Amager, 1998</strong></p><p>The modern Ørestad suburb near Copenhagen was at the very beginnings of its development in the late '90s.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563976065_19981223-172742-1-1000x1487we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 951px;" /><i>Photo: Peter Elmholt / Nf-Nf / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563977279_6270522066_8fd346909b_b.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><i>Photo: Ulf Liljankoski/<a href="https://search.creativecommons.org/photos/6bbc7973-45b0-4f1a-8718-f7b8af21f01a" target="_blank">Creative Commons</a></i></p>