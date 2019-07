Festival guests who are no longer nursing hangovers, but still missing car keys, mobile phones or wristwatches can check whether their items are now in the storage room at Roskilde Police Station.

A van-full of lost property from the festival has now been delivered to police in the city, with around 200 mobile phones as well as jewellery, power banks and up to 50 bunches of keys.

“We hope that many festivalgoers will contact us regarding their lost items so we can return them as quickly as possible,” Central and West Zealand Police communications officer Camilla Schouw Broholm wrote in a press statement.

Due to the time taken to register all of the items, police recommend that people looking for belongings initially contact them by email.

It is a good idea to include specifications and descriptions of the lost items in the email, as well as a photo if possible, police said.

Lost keys and spectacles are an exception to this, with police advising festivalgoers to call in at the station so that lost property can be examined in person.



Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix

It could take up to three months for all the lost objects to be sorted and registered.

“We also have a lot of lost items with names on, so with these it’s easier to find the owner. Once these are have been registered, the owner will receive a message in their (secure digital email system) e-boks,” Broholm said to Ritzau.

“That also applies to telephones with IMEI numbers,” she added.

Up to 130,000 people attended last week’s Roskilde Festival, making the event temporarily Denmark’s fourth-largest city.

The festival generates over 2,000 tonnes of waste.

