Photos of Denmark in the 1970s – and how the same places look today

<p>We've scoured the archives to find historical photos from the era, taken at locations now found on Google Maps.</p><p><strong>Vesterbro, Copenhagen, 1977</strong></p><p>This 1977 image shows the Føtex supermarket on Vesterbrogade in Copenhagen.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563445853_20061211-221817-2-1000x673we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 431px;" /><i>Photo: Knud Henrichsen / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563445893216!6m8!1m7!1s_3pr7HdCXGnamwLJVhSZ1A!2m2!1d55.67272711906256!2d12.5512430286188!3f303.24699596692795!4f10.177984746756508!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p>A photo from the same area in 1976 is evidence of changes at the Værnedamsvej junction.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563446489_20061025-220242-2-1000x673we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 431px;" /><i>Photo: Svend Aage Mortensen / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563446496009!6m8!1m7!1scdvcLMUBTuIPIwnGjWTQNA!2m2!1d55.67265089067938!2d12.55001992085431!3f6.718158898694359!4f2.817713753266375!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Tivoli, Copenhagen, 1970</strong></p><p>A new building is constructed at the Tivoli amusement park site in 1970.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563446758_20071120-220241-2-1000x664we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 425px;" /><i>Photo: Henning Petersen / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563446782015!6m8!1m7!1sGvzgGiZ1SqO8ZA4PFQEfcg!2m2!1d55.67412344384434!2d12.56523141581854!3f9.85935832803267!4f5.268583686619806!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Aarhus Rail Station, 1970s</strong></p><p>This undated photo shows the central rail station in Aarhus, probably some time during the 1970s.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563448228_20080716-222045-2-1000x663we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 425px;" /><i>Photo: Bent K. Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563448400751!6m8!1m7!1squ_ms1emQo8h98JcHBaUng!2m2!1d56.15065443024037!2d10.20307060906074!3f116.85210390450749!4f-2.772588975250528!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Dragør, 1979</strong></p><p>The fishing village of Dragør near Copenhagen is a popular spot for a summer day out.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563449377_20070524-051135-2-1000x663we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 424px;" /><i>Photo: Ulf Nilsen / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563449399679!6m8!1m7!1sJHUZDx_KxBBnuLO_166VCQ!2m2!1d55.59380515526189!2d12.67446984999037!3f144.6805989450265!4f0.5859905697380583!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Nørrebro Station, Copenhagen, 1975</strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563450302_20060828-232200-2-1000x664we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 425px;" /></strong><i>Photo: Steen Jacobsen / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563450332153!6m8!1m7!1s2QZAsHl1YxNN-E5Z8PY-1A!2m2!1d55.70076694240358!2d12.5384011939023!3f316.9271220866889!4f-1.1308646661826742!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Shopping, 1976</strong></p><p>Central Copenhagen shopping street Købmagergade in 1976. The Round Tower, a famous sight in the city, can be made out in the background.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563452440_20061024-220404-2-1000x673we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 431px;" /><i>Photo: Kurt Petersen / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563452464626!6m8!1m7!1s7lZ7_NXtmgl9RaeygCSrYg!2m2!1d55.68108497965012!2d12.57637964144767!3f296.7979091394997!4f6.352610691112645!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190717/10-photos-of-denmark-in-the-1950s-and-the-same-locations-today">10 photos of Denmark in the 1950s and 1960s – and the same spots today</a></strong></p>