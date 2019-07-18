Photos of Denmark in the 1970s – and how the same places look today

We've scoured the archives to find historical photos from the era, taken at locations now found on Google Maps.

Vesterbro, Copenhagen, 1977

This 1977 image shows the Føtex supermarket on Vesterbrogade in Copenhagen.



Photo: Knud Henrichsen / Ritzau Scanpix

A photo from the same area in 1976 is evidence of changes at the Værnedamsvej junction.



Photo: Svend Aage Mortensen / Ritzau Scanpix

Tivoli, Copenhagen, 1970

A new building is constructed at the Tivoli amusement park site in 1970.



Photo: Henning Petersen / Ritzau Scanpix

Aarhus Rail Station, 1970s

This undated photo shows the central rail station in Aarhus, probably some time during the 1970s.



Photo: Bent K. Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix

Dragør, 1979

The fishing village of Dragør near Copenhagen is a popular spot for a summer day out.



Photo: Ulf Nilsen / Ritzau Scanpix

Nørrebro Station, Copenhagen, 1975



Photo: Steen Jacobsen / Ritzau Scanpix

Shopping, 1976

Central Copenhagen shopping street Købmagergade in 1976. The Round Tower, a famous sight in the city, can be made out in the background.



Photo: Kurt Petersen / Ritzau Scanpix

READ ALSO: 10 photos of Denmark in the 1950s and 1960s – and the same spots today