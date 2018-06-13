Ten historic pictures that show life in Denmark decades ago

Christiania in the 1970s. Photo: Steen Jacobsen/Ritzau Scanpix

These historic images give a glimpse into life in Denmark in decades past.

1. Miss Denmark, 1930

In 1930, Miss Esther Petersen was named Miss Denmark and took part in the Miss Europa competition in Paris, which records show was won by Miss Greece. Denmark first chose a national beauty queen in 1926 and the competition still exists today.



Photo: Ritzau Scanpix

2. Workers in radio factory, Copenhagen, 1966

This photo shows assembly workers in the factory of Danish radio maker TO-R. The factory closed that year after the company became insolvent.



Photo: Svend Aage Mortensen/Ritzau Scanpix

3. Copenhagen City Square, approx. 1937

Copenhagen City Square (Rådhuspladsen), one of the most recognisable and busiest spots in the Danish capital, as it once looked in a photo thought to be from 1937.



Photo: Unknown/Ritzau Scanpix

4. Memorials at Nyhavn, 1950

Another of Copenhagen's most famous sights is Nyhavn, with its brightly-coloured harbourside houses and tourist-friendly cafes and restaurants. Here it is in 1950 with two memorial crosses erected at the end of the harbour.

Photo: Unknown/Ritzau Scanpix

5. Stop for aircraft, 1959

A road and a runway cross at Karup in Jutland.



Photo: Willy Lund/Ritzau Scanpix

6. Christiania, 1970s

Christiania, the subversive 'freetown' in Copenhagen, started life as a hippie squat in 1971. Here it is in its early years.



Photo: Steen Jacobsen/Ritzau Scanpix

7. Before the Metro

Before the Copenhagen Metro or Aarhus Light Rail, Denmark had trams. Here a tourist tram takes visitors to Copenhagen's sights in 1966 or 1967.



Photo: Bjarne Lütchke/Ritzau Scanpix

8. Kødbyen, 1960s

Copenhagen's Meatpacking District is today one of the city's trendiest areas, with a host of enticing bars, restaurants and cafes. This 1960s photo shows cows being brought to market to be slaughtered.



Photo: Per Pejstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

9. Øresund Bridge, 1998

The Øresund Bridge connecting Copenhagen with the Swedish city of Malmö opened in 2000. Here it is two years earlier.



Photo: Martin Dam Kristensen/Ritzau Scanpix

10. European champions, 1992

100,000 fans turned out at the City Hall Square in Copenhagen on June 27th, 1992 as the Denmark football team returned home with the European Championships trophy.

Photo: Thomas Sjørup/Ritzau Scanpix

SEE ALSO: IN PICTURES: 2018 Copenhagen Marathon