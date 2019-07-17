Denmark's news in English

10 photos of Denmark in the 1950s and 1960s – and the same spots today

17 July 2019
11:14 CEST+02:00
historyphotos

10 photos of Denmark in the 1950s and 1960s – and the same spots today
Copenhagen's Rådhuspladsen then and now. Composite: Erik Gleie, Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix
17 July 2019
11:14 CEST+02:00
We've scoured the archives to find 10 historical photos of Denmark taken at locations now found on Google Maps.

City Hall Square (Rådhuspladsen), Copenhagen, 1954


Photo: Erik Gleie / Ritzau Scanpix

Store Torv, Aarhus

We're probably going back to an earlier period than the 1950s with this undated photo, which shows a tram travelling towards the Skt. Clemens Kirke cathedral on Aarhus' central square Store Torv.


Photo: Ritzau Scanpix

Nyhavn 13, Copenhagen, 1966

What was once a clothes store that attracted queues of 1960s teenagers is now one of the many restaurants and cafes at tourist hotspot Nyhavn.


Photo: Lars Hansen/Ritzau Scanpix
 

Kongens Nytorv, Copenhagen, 1963


Photo: Ebbe Andersen / Ritzau Scanpix

Nyhavn, Copenhagen, 1969

A model poses for a photo at Nyhavn, now the setting for hundreds of selfies daily.


Photo: Erik Gleie / Ritzau Scanpix
 

Ferry to Sweden, 1964

People queue to take the ferry from Copenhagen to Malmö -- and enjoy duty-free shopping -- in 1964. The ferry was replaced by the Øresund Bridge in 2000.


Photo: Lars Hansen / Ritzau Scanpix

Roskilde Cathedral, 1968

A devastating 1968 fire destroyed the original Margrete Spire at Roskilde's medieval cathedral.


Photo: Lars Hansen / Ritzau Scanpix

Dronning Louises Bro, Copenhagen, 1964


Photo: Sven Gjørling / Ritzau Scanpix

Amagerbrogade, Copenhagen, 1964


Photo: Per Pejstrup / Ritzau Scanpix

First motorway, 1956

Denmark's first stretch of motorway was opened near Jægersborg in 1956. The Google image shows the area as it looks today.


Photo: Svend Gjørling / Ritzau Scanpix

