10 photos of Denmark in the 1950s and 1960s – and the same spots today

<p><strong>City Hall Square (Rådhuspladsen), Copenhagen, 1954</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563355072_19540601-113647-pf-1000x1014we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 649px;" /><i>Photo: Erik Gleie / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563354853623!6m8!1m7!1sipUpOA10bVJka2Mi_d89tA!2m2!1d55.67576159675816!2d12.56839801701703!3f91.00266294272299!4f15.569099144098672!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Store Torv, Aarhus</strong></p><p>We're probably going back to an earlier period than the 1950s with this undated photo, which shows a tram travelling towards the Skt. Clemens Kirke cathedral on Aarhus' central square Store Torv.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563355648_20140326-142308-5-1000x1555we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 994px;" /><i>Photo: Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563355678857!6m8!1m7!1s-nmBO9PkQs_c9Bs3bjlZ3A!2m2!1d56.15745019423625!2d10.20812529142424!3f122.20411356633069!4f14.943266080635738!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Nyhavn 13, Copenhagen, 1966</strong></p><p>What was once a clothes store that attracted queues of 1960s teenagers is now one of the many restaurants and cafes at tourist hotspot Nyhavn.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563356218_19660329-200009-pf-1000x661we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 424px;" /><i>Photo: Lars Hansen/Ritzau Scanpix</i> </p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563356233478!6m8!1m7!1sdrlkTiVX0FG_MUCr25y7Kw!2m2!1d55.68047535215918!2d12.58884734082528!3f11.70139611635475!4f4.0017772523069794!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Kongens Nytorv, Copenhagen, 1963</strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563356531_19630507-064309-pf-1000x666we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></strong><i>Photo: Ebbe Andersen / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563356441067!6m8!1m7!1s5XDxfb2sDr_Mv66zervzIg!2m2!1d55.68084560603976!2d12.58769129907115!3f297.0229319787654!4f-3.7475529874865003!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Nyhavn, Copenhagen, 1969</strong></p><p>A model poses for a photo at Nyhavn, now the setting for hundreds of selfies daily.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563356890_19690609-164745-pf-1000x659we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 422px;" /><i>Photo: Erik Gleie / Ritzau Scanpix</i> </p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563356907167!6m8!1m7!1sxvYUc-QH8XamEi8InWqHCA!2m2!1d55.68014034060569!2d12.58800106395378!3f64.41190113115567!4f-5.964382272629052!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Ferry to Sweden, 1964</strong></p><p>People queue to take the ferry from Copenhagen to Malmö -- and enjoy duty-free shopping -- in 1964. The ferry was replaced by the Øresund Bridge in 2000.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563357412_19640328-105554-pf-1000x1280we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 819px;" /><i>Photo: Lars Hansen / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563357445457!6m8!1m7!1skRPnFDoKcM0UIOlqaNAWXw!2m2!1d55.67741775351251!2d12.59087990242214!3f73.72354772465332!4f-7.967809786672802!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Roskilde Cathedral, 1968</strong></p><p>A devastating 1968 fire destroyed the original Margrete Spire at Roskilde's medieval cathedral.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563358447_19680827-085801-pf-1000x656we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 420px;" /><i>Photo: Lars Hansen / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563358473922!6m8!1m7!1s6V7rnY4O1xIIZ72SFXU5Ag!2m2!1d55.64227636850528!2d12.0816299740535!3f306.1154867540488!4f6.71535684425929!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Dronning Louises Bro, Copenhagen, 1964</strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563359083_20090818-220134-2-1000x997we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 638px;" /></strong><i>Photo: Sven Gjørling / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563359106493!6m8!1m7!1sYv7vGC0oZxgBcSu573u15Q!2m2!1d55.68649530023475!2d12.56433743911519!3f141.6891854601109!4f6.346339344112849!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>Amagerbrogade, Copenhagen, 1964</strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563360643_20080506-224031-2-1000x659we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 422px;" /></strong><i>Photo: Per Pejstrup / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563360685131!6m8!1m7!1s9Z1szokZHdMN4YfKZcImNQ!2m2!1d55.66489020924675!2d12.59997227828306!3f128.84437286507392!4f1.191581890025958!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div><p><strong>First motorway, 1956</strong></p><p>Denmark's first stretch of motorway was opened near Jægersborg in 1956. Denmark's first stretch of motorway was opened near Jægersborg in 1956. The Google image shows the area as it looks today.

<img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563362334_20060110-110135-4-1000x1000-we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 640px;" /><i>Photo: Svend Gjørling / Ritzau Scanpix</i>

<div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!4v1563362362398!6m8!1m7!1sojv9lPbQYQMtSpXbDSOTDQ!2m2!1d55.76229020359507!2d12.52245934403947!3f202.77257710282194!4f0.46818610819184414!5f0.7820865974627469" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></div>