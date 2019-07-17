10 photos of Denmark in the 1950s and 1960s – and the same spots today

City Hall Square (Rådhuspladsen), Copenhagen, 1954



Photo: Erik Gleie / Ritzau Scanpix

Store Torv, Aarhus

We're probably going back to an earlier period than the 1950s with this undated photo, which shows a tram travelling towards the Skt. Clemens Kirke cathedral on Aarhus' central square Store Torv.



Photo: Ritzau Scanpix

Nyhavn 13, Copenhagen, 1966

What was once a clothes store that attracted queues of 1960s teenagers is now one of the many restaurants and cafes at tourist hotspot Nyhavn.



Photo: Lars Hansen/Ritzau Scanpix



Kongens Nytorv, Copenhagen, 1963



Photo: Ebbe Andersen / Ritzau Scanpix

Nyhavn, Copenhagen, 1969

A model poses for a photo at Nyhavn, now the setting for hundreds of selfies daily.



Photo: Erik Gleie / Ritzau Scanpix



Ferry to Sweden, 1964

People queue to take the ferry from Copenhagen to Malmö -- and enjoy duty-free shopping -- in 1964. The ferry was replaced by the Øresund Bridge in 2000.



Photo: Lars Hansen / Ritzau Scanpix

Roskilde Cathedral, 1968

A devastating 1968 fire destroyed the original Margrete Spire at Roskilde's medieval cathedral.



Photo: Lars Hansen / Ritzau Scanpix

Dronning Louises Bro, Copenhagen, 1964



Photo: Sven Gjørling / Ritzau Scanpix

Amagerbrogade, Copenhagen, 1964



Photo: Per Pejstrup / Ritzau Scanpix

First motorway, 1956

Denmark's first stretch of motorway was opened near Jægersborg in 1956. The Google image shows the area as it looks today.



Photo: Svend Gjørling / Ritzau Scanpix

