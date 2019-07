You can see the photos below and compare them with how the locations look today.

Industriens Hus, Copenhagen, 1980

The building on the busy corner opposite Copenhagen's City Hall Square has been replaced a number of times of over the years.



Photo: Henning Thempler / Ritzau Scanpix

Protest, 1986

Former prime minister Anker Jørgensen stands outside the United States Embassy in Copenhagen giving a speech in protest at nuclear testing at the Bikini Islands.



Photo: Mogens Ladegaard / Ritzau Scanpix

Pub, 1980

Frederiksberg's Vinstue 90 almost 40 years ago.



Photo: Erik Holmberg / Ritzau Scanpix

Nørreport Station, Copenhagen, 1980

The air vents can be recognized in this old picture of Nørreport Station, but much of the area has been rebuilt.



Photo: Steen Jacobsen / Ritzau Scanpix

Cyclists, 1980

Cyclists on their way to a protest at Christiansborg in central Copenhagen.



Photo: Mogens Ladegaard / Ritzau Scanpix

Christiania, 1989

A police raid at anarchist enclave Christiania.



Photo: Claus Bjørn Larsen / Ritzau Scanpix

Printers' action, 1981

Print workers demonstrate at the offices of Fyns Amts Avis, Svendborg, 1981.



Photo: Ritzau Scanpix

Aarhus, 1985

The rail terminal in Aarhus as it appeared in the mid '80s. The angle is somewhat different in the Google image.



Photo: Erik Jepsen / NF / Ritzau Scanpix

Porn shop, Vesterbro, Copenhagen, 1980

A shop which once sold pornographic movies is now a vintage clothing store.



Photo: Henning Thempler / Ritzau Scanpix

