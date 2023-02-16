Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Danish parliament calls public to hearing over Great Prayer Day abolition

The Danish parliament has put out a call for members of the public who want to have a say on the planned abolition of the Great Prayer Day public holiday.

Published: 16 February 2023 12:40 CET
Danish parliament calls public to hearing over Great Prayer Day abolition
Danes protest on February 5th against the planned abolition of Great Prayer Day. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Debate over the plan to scrap the holiday has been a major talking point since it was announced by the coalition government at the end of last year.

Parliament’s website states that its committee for employment (Beskæftigelsesudvalg) is responsible for the hearing, which is open to the public. The date of the hearing will be February 22nd and registration will be required.

“This is a very good tool because it is important to get things in the open before we vote in the parliamentary chamber,” the chairman of the committee, Social Democrat MP Bjarne Laustsen, told news wire Ritzau.

“Regardless of whether you agree or disagree, it’s important that we MPs can hear people about a topic. Then you can weigh things up afterwards,” he said.

The three governing parties – the Social Democrats, Liberals (Venstre) and Moderates – want to abolish the springtime public holiday in a move they say will enable increased defence spending to meet Nato targets by 2030, three years ahead of the current schedule.

bill was tabled by the government in January.

The policy has met with criticism from trade unionsthe church and opposition parties, while the military has also distanced itself from the plan. Thousands of Danes took part in a demonstration against it outside parliament earlier this month.

READ ALSO: 

An agenda for the public hearing is yet to be finalised, but it is expected to take up to two and a half hours.

“This is a complex topic. Of course it is,” he said.

“The speakers who are coming must write their points down so we are clear about them and don’t have to start from the beginning,” he said.

“That qualifies debate so we can have a better debate with people who have one view or another,” he said.

Economics and labour market analysts are among those who could take part in the hearing, he said.

Places at the hearing will be limited and given on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is via the parliament’s website. It will also be broadcast on the parliament’s website.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Over 100 Danish lawmakers broke copyright laws on social media

Some 126 members of the Danish parliament broke copyright laws in 2022 by sharing music and images on social media without the owner’s permission.

Published: 14 February 2023 15:34 CET
Over 100 Danish lawmakers broke copyright laws on social media

Over 1,000 instances of unauthorised use of copyrighted materials by Danish MPS occurred in 2022, newspaper Politiken reports based on research it conducted in collaboration with law professor Sten Schaumburg-Müller of the University of Southern Denmark.

The politicians who breached copyright came from eight different parliamentary parties, the analysis found.

When sharing images on platforms such as social media, the poster needs permission from the person who has the rights to the image. This is usually the person who took the photo or created the image in question.

According to Politiken’s count, a Danish member of parliament shared a photo without permission from the copyright holder on 956 occasions.

The remaining 94 occasions involve breaches of music copyright according to the analysis. In these instances, the politician has a special obligation to receive permission for using music on their social media accounts.

While private individuals can use music in the background of their posts, politicians are required to ask for permission according to copyright expert Morten Rosenmeier, a professor at the University of Copenhagen.

“If you are a musician and supporter of a specific political view, it might feel offensive if a politician with completely different views than those you stand for uses your music to promote their political interests,” he told Politiken.

The newspaper documented the copyright breaches by contacting either the responsible politician or the copyright holder.

Several of the politicians who breached copyright laws last year have subsequently deleted the offending posts, according to the report.

SHOW COMMENTS