POLITICS

Denmark formalises plan to abolish public holiday

Denmark’s government will scrap the Great Prayer Day public holiday from 2024, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Published: 12 January 2023 17:50 CET
Denmark formalises plan to abolish public holiday
Denmark's Great Prayer Holiday is set to be abolished in a parliamentary bill. File photo: John Randeris/Ritzau Scanpix

A formal bill has now been drawn up for the abolition of Great Prayer Day and sent into consultation, the first stage of the process through parliament before it becomes law.

In compensation for working on the public holiday, the government says it will legislate for additional wages equivalent to one working day. It also plans to cut 2,700 positions in the public sector, ostensibly by reorganisation of existing roles.

The coalition government has a parliamentary majority and can therefore pass the bill without votes from other parties. The proposal has met with heavy criticism.

The three governing parties – the Social Democrats, Liberals (Venstre) and Moderates – want to abolish a public holiday in a move they say will enable accelerated defence spending, an objective set out in the coalition policy agreement in December.

Monthly wage earners will receive a wage supplement of 0.45 percent of their annual salary, equivalent to one working day, while hourly wage earners receive extra pay at their regular rate.

No additional hours will be worked by the total public sector workforce. This means the government can reduce the number of public employees by 2,700, it said.

The proposal has been criticised by trade unions and public sector workers who will have to work on Great Prayer Day, when they are used to having the day off.

Great Prayer Day (Store Bededag) has existed since the 1600s and falls on the fourth Sunday after Easter, giving everyone who works in Denmark an additional long spring weekend.

It is also the weekend on which many young Danes attend their traditional confirmation ceremonies.

The bill could be passed within a month provided it meets with parliamentary rules, minimising time in which objections and criticism can be brought up against it in parliament.

The government’s ambition is to pass the law before collective bargaining agreements are voted on by trade unions in the spring. Negotiations for these have already begun with employer organisations in some sectors.

POLITICS

Danish finance ministry says country will earn 3 billion kroner by scrapping public holiday

The Danish state will receive 3.2 billion kroner in extra revenue annually if it abolishes a public holiday in a plan announced by the government.

Published: 11 January 2023 17:23 CET
Danish finance ministry says country will earn 3 billion kroner by scrapping public holiday

The proposal, announced in the coalition policy agreement, will enable increased spending on national defence, the government says.

The plan to scrap a public holiday has received a mixed response. Spring’s Great Prayer Day is the most likely holiday to be abolished according to reports.

Economists have raised questions over the government’s calculations behind the plan, after it said the one less public holiday per year would effectively increase the size of the workforce by 8,500 full-time workers.

The government has now published the calculations used to arrive at the figures by which it has claimed the economy will benefit from the plan.

The Finance Ministry argues the effect of removing a public holiday would be permanent because there is no evidence to disprove this.

Economists who spoke to Danish media, including Jyllands-Posten and Berlingske, have disputed this.

But in the newly-published analysis, the ministry maintains its calculations are correct. It also states that Denmark’s GDP will receive a boost of 9.4 billion kroner if a public holiday is abolished.

The government’s justification that the money is needed to accelerate defence spending has also met opposition and criticism.

The three-party coalition has an overall majority so can push the proposal through parliament without further support. However, it wants to include other parties in a new bill on defence spending.

Initial negotiations on a possible agreement are expected to begin in the near future.

