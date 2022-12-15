Read news from:
DANISH TRADITIONS

Denmark’s new government slammed over plan to scrap public holiday

Plans by the new Danish government to scrap the Great Prayer Day (Store Bededag) public holiday have received criticism from opposition political parties and priests.

Published: 15 December 2022 14:39 CET
Danish teenagers attend their confirmations back in 2017. The country's association for priests says scrapping the Great Prayer Day holiday could ruin plans for the tradition in upcoming years. Photo: Jens Nørgaard Larsen/Ritzau Scanpix

In a decision which seems unlikely to be popular amongst the general public, the new government proposes removing a public holiday from the national calendar as part of its policy agreement, which was presented on Wednesday.

The holiday, Great Prayer Day (Store Bededag) has existed since the 1600s and falls on the fourth Sunday after Easter, giving everyone who works in Denmark an additional long spring weekend.

It is also the weekend on which many young Danes attend their traditional confirmation ceremonies.

The new government says it wants to use money saved by scrapping the holiday to increase spending on defence.

READ ALSO: Store Bededag: Why does Denmark have annual ‘Prayer Day’ holiday?

The announcement has elicited what is possibly the first instance of far left- and right-wing parties both opposing a policy of the centrist coalition.

The leader of the far-right Nye Borgerlige party, Pernille Vermund, threatened to use a clause in the Danish Constitution to activate a referendum over the issue.

In a tweet, Vermund wrote that her party would use the Constitution if “the government wants to abolish Great Prayer Day, which for many of us Danes is associated with important traditions”.

Mai Villadsen, the lead political spokesperson from Denmark’s most left-wing party, Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), called the decision “really odd”.

“So normal, hard-working Danes must pay with their well-earned holiday so that those who have the most can get top bracket tax cuts and company tax cuts,” Villadsen tweeted in regard to the proposal before it was officially announced.

By abolishing the holiday, the new government is neglecting the needs of the Church of Denmark and young people who attend their confirmation ceremonies around the time of Great Prayer Day, the Danish Association of Priests (Præsteforeningen) said in comments to news wire Ritzau. 

“It’s a big day for confirmations – and will be in 2024 and 2025 because it’s planned a year in advance. There are a lot of priests who will have to restructure their plans,” the association’s chairperson Pernille Vigsø Bagge told Ritzau.

“People book restaurants, catering companies, tents and equipment up to five years in advance,” she said.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s tradition of confirmations explained

POLITICS

Two-time Danish PM Rasmussen seals government comeback as foreign minister

Denmark's former prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen completed a remarkable political journey when he was named foreign minister on Thursday in Social Democrat Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's new left-right government.

Published: 15 December 2022 14:01 CET
Rasmussen, who served as prime minister from 2009-2011 and again in 2015-2019, quit the right-wing Liberal party amid an internal conflict after the 2019 election defeat and started his own centre-right party, the Moderates.

His Moderates are in Frederiksen’s new government along with the Liberals, following last month’s general election.

The alliance between the left-wing Social Democrats and right-wing Liberals is unusual in Denmark, with the last attempt in 1978-1979 lasting just 14 months.

But Rasmussen first touted a centrist collaboration between the two parties as far back as the eve of the 2019 election, when he made the surprise move of calling for the coalition at a time when it was beyond the realms of political likelihood.

Considered one of the master strategists in Danish politics, the two-time prime minister has, in the three-and-a-half years since that election, been ousted from his legacy party, founded a new one, led it to a vote share of 9.3 percent in its first election and returned to government as foreign minister under Frederiksen, his erstwhile rival, and alongside his successor as Liberal leader, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen.

Ellemann-Jensen, who had campaigned against Frederiksen in the hope of building a right-wing majority, ultimately agreed to form a government with her “in Denmark’s best interest”.

He becomes deputy prime minister and defence minister.

Frederiksen’s second term as prime minister looks set to be very different from her first, which ran from 2019-2022, when she led a minority Social Democratic government that relied on support from her traditional left-wing allies.

That left-wing bloc won an absolute majority in the November election, but Frederiksen chose nonetheless to form a left-right government.

She said the current global political context, with the war in Ukraine and economic crisis, justified the move — but convincing the Liberals to ally themselves with her is also sure to create a split on the right wing.

Frederiksen failed however to convince the centre-left Social Liberal party to join the government, though it had been open to the possibility.

The new cabinet, made up of 15 men and eight women, includes 11 Social Democrats, eight Liberals and five Moderates.

The finance ministry will remain in the hands of Nicolai Wammen, a Social Democrat.

READ ALSO: Party leaders take foreign and defence minister posts in new Danish government

