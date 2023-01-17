Read news from:
Danish trade unions demand referendum over Great Prayer Day abolition

The confederation for trade unions in Denmark, Fagbevægelsens Hovedorganisation (FH), says that the country’s unions want a national referendum over whether to scrap the Great Prayer Day public holiday.

Published: 17 January 2023 14:54 CET
Denmark's parliament in session on Tuesday. Trade unions say they want a national referendum over the government bill to scrap Great Prayer Day. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

FH chairperson Lizette Risgaard told broadcasters DR and TV2 on Tuesday that the influential confederation wants a referendum on the issue.

“This is not because we are in favour of having referendums about one thing and another, but this is such an incredible attack on the Danish [labour] model, so we think the bill should be withdrawn or a referendum should be called,” Risgaard said.

The announcement came after series of meetings were held by FH earlier on Tuesday. Some of Denmark’s largest trade unions, including FOA, 3F and HK, were represented at the meetings.

The representatives “agreed that we have tried to ask the government to withdraw the bill, which we think is a blatant attack on the Danish model,” Risgaard said.

“Today, we still urge the government to take the proposal off the table. It is inappropriate,” she said.

The FH chairperson also said the organisation is planning a demonstration against the proposal. The protest will take place in front of Christiansborg Palace, the Danish parliament.

A petition which can by signed by anyone who opposes the plan to scrap Great Prayer Day was started on Tuesday.

The coalition government wants to scrap the Great Prayer Day public holiday from 2024 in a move it says will allow accelerated spending on defence. A formal bill was tabled last week and could be given expedited passage through parliament.

The three coalition parties – the Social Democrats, Liberals (Venstre) and Moderates – have a parliamentary majority and can therefore pass the bill without votes from other parties. The proposal has met with heavy criticism.

On Tuesday, all nine parliamentary parties that are not in the government — taking in both the left and right wings — refused to comply with a government demand that they vote for the bill in order to be part of an upcoming defence agreement. The refusal is significant because national defence policy usually has consensus across parliament.

Great Prayer Day (Store Bededag) has existed since the 1600s and falls on the fourth Sunday after Easter, giving everyone who works in Denmark an additional long spring weekend.

It is also the weekend on which many young Danes attend their traditional confirmation ceremonies.

WORKING IN DENMARK

Angry trade unions say government is ‘attacking Danish model’ over plans to scrap holiday

The confederation for trade unions in Denmark, Fagbevægelsens Hovedorganisation (FH), issued scathing criticism of the government after meetings over the plan to abolish the Great Prayer Day public holiday.

Published: 13 January 2023 14:32 CET
FH met on Thursday to discuss the issue after the government formalised its proposal to scrap Great Prayer Day by tabling a parliamentary bill.

“This is a blatant attack on the Danish [labour] model that we are so proud of in this country,” FH chairperson Lizette Risgaard told news wire Ritzau.

The Danish model secures wages and other working conditions through agreements between employer organisations and trade unions, known as collective bargaining agreements.

By removing a public holiday unilaterally, the government is acting outside the established labour model, according to the FH criticism.

“The government is removing [the collective agreement] with a quick fix by removing this public holiday and thereby a negotiated agreement on the Danish labour market,” Risgaard said.

Denmark’s government has previously objected to intervention from the EU in the country’s labour rules, the FH chairperson noted.

“Now the government itself is throwing a concrete post straight at the model. It’s absurd,” she said.

Parts of the trade union movement have earlier suggested they could ask members to vote against any new collective agreement if the government does not withdraw the plan to abolish Great Prayer Day.

But this will not be FH’s recommendation, Risgaard stated after Thursday’s talks.

“But it will create more challenges for collective bargaining negotiations ongoing in parts of the private sector,” she said.

The trade union confederation will also make its views clear during the consultation phase of the bill, she said.

FH’s opposite number, the confederation for employer organisations Dansk Arbejdsgiverforening (DA), backs the government proposal.

The proposal will “increase the labour force by 8,500. We see that as a very positive thing,” the CEO with DA, Jacob Holbraad, said in a comment.

