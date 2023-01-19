Read news from:
Danish opposition parties offer defence spending plan to save public holiday

The right and left wing parties in Denmark’s opposition have presented a plan which they say could enable increased spending on defence without the measure of abolishing a public holiday.

Published: 19 January 2023 10:36 CET
Denmark's parliament meets on Thursday morning. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

The nine parties which are not part of the coalition government say they have found alternative financing which will enable Denmark to meet targets for additional defence spending without abolishing a public holiday.

The government has tabled a bill to formally abolish the springtime Great Prayer Holiday, in a move that it says is necessary for sustained and additional investment in the country’s military. The proposal has met with hefty criticism, including from the influential trade union confederation FH.

The nine parties announced their alternative proposal in a joint statement on Thursday. The parties behind the proposal come from opposite ends of the political spectrum and include the Red Green Alliance, Alternative, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Social Liberals, Conservatives, Liberal Alliance, Denmark Democrats, Danish People’s Party and Nye Borgerlige.

On Tuesday, all of the nine parliamentary parties refused to comply with a government demand that they vote for the Great Prayer Day bill in order to be part of an upcoming defence agreement. The refusal is significant because national defence policy usually has consensus across parliament.

The nine parties urged the government to drop this demand, which has been characterised as an “entrance ticket” for negotiations on a defence agreement.

The nine opposition parties do not all oppose abolishing Great Prayer Day but are united in their rejection of the government’s tactic of attaching it to the defence spending plan.

“It is unreasonable to demand of negotiating parties a single possible option for financing before negotiations are called,” the statement says.

“Based on this, the nine parties now propose other financing options in the hope that the government will open entry to the upcoming defence negotiations,” it said.

“We have presented financing krone for krone. There is no longer any argument for attaching a defence settlement to Great Prayer Day. It is now up to the government whether it actually wants to work together so that defence isn’t taken as a hostage,” Conservative leader Søren Pape Poulsen told news wire Ritzau.

The nine parties say three elements of its proposal can raise three billion kroner, the amount the government says will be made by scrapping Great Prayer Day.

These include 1.25 billion from the public investment budget, 1 billion kroner from a winter assistance programme which the parties say was over-financed, and savings on business support spending of 0.75 billion kroner.

Danish trade unions demand referendum over Great Prayer Day abolition

The confederation for trade unions in Denmark, Fagbevægelsens Hovedorganisation (FH), says that the country’s unions want a national referendum over whether to scrap the Great Prayer Day public holiday.

Published: 17 January 2023 14:54 CET
FH chairperson Lizette Risgaard told broadcasters DR and TV2 on Tuesday that the influential confederation wants a referendum on the issue.

“This is not because we are in favour of having referendums about one thing and another, but this is such an incredible attack on the Danish [labour] model, so we think the bill should be withdrawn or a referendum should be called,” Risgaard said.

The announcement came after series of meetings were held by FH earlier on Tuesday. Some of Denmark’s largest trade unions, including FOA, 3F and HK, were represented at the meetings.

The representatives “agreed that we have tried to ask the government to withdraw the bill, which we think is a blatant attack on the Danish model,” Risgaard said.

“Today, we still urge the government to take the proposal off the table. It is inappropriate,” she said.

The FH chairperson also said the organisation is planning a demonstration against the proposal. The protest will take place in front of Christiansborg Palace, the Danish parliament.

A petition which can by signed by anyone who opposes the plan to scrap Great Prayer Day was started on Tuesday.

The coalition government wants to scrap the Great Prayer Day public holiday from 2024 in a move it says will allow accelerated spending on defence. A formal bill was tabled last week and could be given expedited passage through parliament.

The three coalition parties – the Social Democrats, Liberals (Venstre) and Moderates – have a parliamentary majority and can therefore pass the bill without votes from other parties. The proposal has met with heavy criticism.

On Tuesday, all nine parliamentary parties that are not in the government — taking in both the left and right wings — refused to comply with a government demand that they vote for the bill in order to be part of an upcoming defence agreement. The refusal is significant because national defence policy usually has consensus across parliament.

Great Prayer Day (Store Bededag) has existed since the 1600s and falls on the fourth Sunday after Easter, giving everyone who works in Denmark an additional long spring weekend.

It is also the weekend on which many young Danes attend their traditional confirmation ceremonies.

