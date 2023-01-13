Read news from:
Angry trade unions say government is ‘attacking Danish model’ over plans to scrap holiday

The confederation for trade unions in Denmark, Fagbevægelsens Hovedorganisation (FH), issued scathing criticism of the government after meetings over the plan to abolish the Great Prayer Day public holiday.

Published: 13 January 2023 14:32 CET
A file photo of Lizette Risgaard of the Danish Trade Union Confederation. Trade unions are opposed to the proposal to abolish the Great Prayer Day holiday. Photo: Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix

FH met on Thursday to discuss the issue after the government formalised its proposal to scrap Great Prayer Day by tabling a parliamentary bill.

“This is a blatant attack on the Danish [labour] model that we are so proud of in this country,” FH chairperson Lizette Risgaard told news wire Ritzau.

The Danish model secures wages and other working conditions through agreements between employer organisations and trade unions, known as collective bargaining agreements.

By removing a public holiday unilaterally, the government is acting outside the established labour model, according to the FH criticism.

“The government is removing [the collective agreement] with a quick fix by removing this public holiday and thereby a negotiated agreement on the Danish labour market,” Risgaard said.

Denmark’s government has previously objected to intervention from the EU in the country’s labour rules, the FH chairperson noted.

“Now the government itself is throwing a concrete post straight at the model. It’s absurd,” she said.

Parts of the trade union movement have earlier suggested they could ask members to vote against any new collective agreement if the government does not withdraw the plan to abolish Great Prayer Day.

But this will not be FH’s recommendation, Risgaard stated after Thursday’s talks.

“But it will create more challenges for collective bargaining negotiations ongoing in parts of the private sector,” she said.

The trade union confederation will also make its views clear during the consultation phase of the bill, she said.

FH’s opposite number, the confederation for employer organisations Dansk Arbejdsgiverforening (DA), backs the government proposal.

The proposal will “increase the labour force by 8,500. We see that as a very positive thing,” the CEO with DA, Jacob Holbraad, said in a comment.

POLITICS

Denmark formalises plan to abolish public holiday

Denmark’s government will scrap the Great Prayer Day public holiday from 2024, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Published: 12 January 2023 17:50 CET
A formal bill has now been drawn up for the abolition of Great Prayer Day and sent into consultation, the first stage of the process through parliament before it becomes law.

In compensation for working on the public holiday, the government says it will legislate for additional wages equivalent to one working day. It also plans to cut 2,700 positions in the public sector, ostensibly by reorganisation of existing roles.

The coalition government has a parliamentary majority and can therefore pass the bill without votes from other parties. The proposal has met with heavy criticism.

The three governing parties – the Social Democrats, Liberals (Venstre) and Moderates – want to abolish a public holiday in a move they say will enable accelerated defence spending, an objective set out in the coalition policy agreement in December.

Monthly wage earners will receive a wage supplement of 0.45 percent of their annual salary, equivalent to one working day, while hourly wage earners receive extra pay at their regular rate.

No additional hours will be worked by the total public sector workforce. This means the government can reduce the number of public employees by 2,700, it said.

The proposal has been criticised by trade unions and public sector workers who will have to work on Great Prayer Day, when they are used to having the day off.

Great Prayer Day (Store Bededag) has existed since the 1600s and falls on the fourth Sunday after Easter, giving everyone who works in Denmark an additional long spring weekend.

It is also the weekend on which many young Danes attend their traditional confirmation ceremonies.

The bill could be passed within a month provided it meets with parliamentary rules, minimising time in which objections and criticism can be brought up against it in parliament.

The government’s ambition is to pass the law before collective bargaining agreements are voted on by trade unions in the spring. Negotiations for these have already begun with employer organisations in some sectors.

