Danish TV reporter cut off by Qatar security staff during live broadcast

TV2 journalist Rasmus Tantholdt was told to stop filming and threated with the destruction of his camera equipment by local security staff during a live broadcast from FIFA World Cup host nation Qatar.

Published: 16 November 2022 15:25 CET
Danish TV journalist Rasmus Tantholdt was ordered to stop filming during a live broadcast in Qatar. File photo: Mathias Eis/Ritzau Scanpix

During the live broadcast, studio host Troels Mylenberg refers to criticism of Qatar and asks Tantholdt his experience of this first-hand.

In response, the reporter says “I can show you what conditions are like if we turn the camera”.

The clip of the live broadcast, which was subsequently spread on social media, then shows three Qatar officials demanding the Danish TV crew stop filming.

“We are live on Danish television,” Tantholdt says as he switches to English and shows his press accreditation.

“You invited the whole world to come here. Why can’t we film? It’s a public place,” he then protests.

He then says “do you want to break the camera? So you’re threatening us by smashing the camera”.

Tantholdt, who is well known in Denmark as a war journalist and has reported from locations including Syria and Ukraine, later tweeted that he had received an apology from Qatar International Media Office and Qatar Supreme Committee following the incident.

Denmark’s DBU football association has been one of the more critical voices of FIFA’s decision to award the World Cup to Qatar.

The men’s national team will wear a subdued kit during the upcoming tournament in a protest by manufacturer Hummel over human rights in the Gulf country.

The Danish team was denied permission by FIFA to wear training kit displaying a pro-human rights message while in Qatar.

National team coach Kasper Hjulmand has said the players will be “focused on football” during the tournament.

Tantholdt told his employer TV2 that authorities in Qatar seem unused to scrutiny from international media.

“They are afraid that some of these things will come out. My experience after having travelled to 110 countries around the world is that the more dirty laundry you have in the basement that you don’t want on show, the harder it is for us journalists to report. That’s what we’re seeing here,” he said.

“They do not like the inpouring of journalists who are running around to migrant camps and filming all over the place and interviewing homosexual people on the streets. Exposing the things Qatar is not necessarily happy to show the rest of the world,” he said.

“They want to show a huge football party, that everything is good. But as we can see, this must apparently happen with their permission,” he said.

EQUALITY

Denmark coach says team will ‘focus on football’ in Qatar

Denmark's head coach Kasper Hjulmand said the team would 'focus on football' in Qatar, after FIFA rejected the country's request to wear special jerseys advocating human rights at training.

Published: 15 November 2022 09:57 CET
Denmark coach says team will 'focus on football' in Qatar

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the Danish squad’s departure for the World Cup, Hjulmand said that they had as a group “decided we will focus on football.”

“Now we are here, the day before we travel, and for us our expectations are that we land and we do our job,” Hjulmand said.

Last week FIFA denied the Danish request to be allowed wear jerseys bearing the message “Human Rights for All” during training sessions in Qatar.

“We won’t be wearing that jersey at all,” Jakob Jensen, CEO of the Danish Football Association (DBU) told AFP Monday

Jensen said that while FIFA’s decision not to allow the jerseys had followed “standard procedure” he added they believed the message “was not very political because this should be a statement that everybody could support.”

Qatar has faced criticism for its human rights record in the treatment of foreign workers on major infrastructure projects for the World Cup and over women’s and LGBTQ rights.

At the same time Jensen echoed the sentiment of Hjulmand.

“The players are here to play football, they’re dreaming of winning the World Cup, they should be able to focus on playing,” Jensen said, adding that it was then up to him “and the leadership of the Danish FA to have the discussions on Human Rights.”

“They are absolutely free to express themselves, some of them did, but it’s also OK that some of them just want to focus on football,” he said.

FIFA, which prohibits all political messages, earlier in November urged teams to “focus on football” and not to drag it “into every ideological or political battle”.

